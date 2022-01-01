Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd working on Rabiot deal

Xavi still in the dark about De Jong future
Barcelona coach Xavi still does not know if Frenkie de Jong will stay at the club this season.
Manchester United have been trying to sign the midfielder throughout the summer transfer window, while Chelsea have also recently been linked with his services.
Bournemouth expect Senesi signing
Bournemouth are confident of signing Feyenoord defender Marcos Senesi, The Telegraph says.
The defender will fly to England to complete a move worth around £13 million and sign a four-year contract.
Cillessen joins NEC
𝑱𝒂𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒖𝒊𝒔 🏟️— N.E.C. Nijmegen (@necnijmegen) August 8, 2022
Jasper Cillessen tekent een contract voor drie jaar in de Goffert!❤️💚🖤
Lees hier het hele persbericht! ➡️ https://t.co/Uw69kcFAGU pic.twitter.com/pqzCqTUnrN
Denayer off to Besiktas?
Jason Denayer could be on his way to Besiktas.
Foot Mercato reports the Turkish side expressed interest in signing the 27-year-old early this summer and he is open to making the move.
Provedel arrives for Lazio medical
Lazio are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Ivan Provedel from Spezia. He arrived in the Italian capital on Sunday for a medical exam.
🏥 Visite mediche in corso per Ivan Provedel! #CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/B8FlXsRWo7— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) August 8, 2022
United are keen to get on board Rabiot (The Athletic)
🚨 EXCL: Man Utd United working on deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. #MUFC must decide if they proceed irrespective of ongoing De Jong pursuit or await outcome of that before deciding. 27yo France midfielder has 1yr on #Juve contract @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/kUM6VeImK7— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 8, 2022
Barcelona close in on Alonso
Barcelona will complete Marcos Alonso deal very soon. Negotiations at final stages with Chelsea since Friday and it's just matter of details, Alonso only wants to join Barça as soon as possible. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2022
Final fee will be less than €10m - it will be done this week. pic.twitter.com/rTSPQt4FdO
Hudson-Odoi might leave Chelsea for Dortmund (Sky Sports)
Callum Hudson-Odoi's agents are in talks with Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund, according to Sky Sports.
The player wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and was left out of the 20-man squad that played Everton on Saturday. Juventus are also reported to be interested in him.
Everton in pole position to land Idrissa Gueye
Idrissa Gueye has rejected Nottingham Forest to sign for Everton, according to Foot Mercato.
He is expected to sign a three-year deal at Goodison Park.
Bayern not keen on selling Sane
True✅ Bayern don‘t want to sell @leroy_sane Til now Bayern and the Agency of Sané have no offer of @ManUtd @BILD_Sport #BayernInsider— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 7, 2022
Inter close to selling Pinamonti to Sassuolo
Sassuolo will replace Giacomo Raspadori with #Inter forward Andrea Pinamonti in a deal worth €18M + bonuses and a buy-back clause included.— Inter Xtra (@Inter_Xtra) August 7, 2022
[via @MarcoBarzaghi 🌖]
Kalajdzic attracting Premier League interest
Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Mail.
Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea have all been mentioned as possible destinations for the Austrian.
Arnautovic subject to bid from 'well-known' club
Marko Arnautovic's agent and brother has confirmed that the forward has received an offer this summer.
"It's true that there is an offer from a well-known club. I'm in contact with Bologna to see if that can be realized," he told Austrian outlet Kurier.
GOAL understands that Manchester United are interested in the former West Ham man.
Xavi issues De Jong update
Barcelona manager Xavi has again insisted that he is preparing for a future with Frenkie de Jong still at the club.
"He knows what I think and what the club want and need. Of course I'm counting on him, he's a great player," he said after his side's Joan Gamper Trophy victory over Pumas UNAM.
Sanchez set to join Marseille (Fabrizio Romano)
Olympique Marseille are set to sign Alexis Sánchez, here we go soon! It will be completed next week, right after the official termination of the contract with Inter already agreed days ago. 🚨🔵🇨🇱 #OM— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2022
Been told Sánchez will sign with OM until June 2024. pic.twitter.com/vFiDPJfeD5