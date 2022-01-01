Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool reluctant to meet Salah contract demands

Charlotte FC have sold Riley McGree to Middlesbrough before the midfielder ever played a game for the club.

The club confirmed the deal on Friday as the Australian midfielder returns to the Championship after shining for Birmingham City while on loan.

“We knew Riley was being tracked by a lot of clubs across Europe after his successful spell at Birmingham, and we finally fielded an offer that was too good to turn down," said Charlotte's Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. "To sell a player for profit that has never played a game for your Club is a testament to our incredible scouting department who identified Riley as a player with a bright future.

“We will invest this transfer fee back into our inaugural roster as we continue to build towards the start of 2022. Everyone at the Club wishes Riley the best of luck at Middlesbrough and throughout the rest of his career.”