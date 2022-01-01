Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool reluctant to meet Salah contract demands

Charlotte sell McGree to Boro
Charlotte FC have sold Riley McGree to Middlesbrough before the midfielder ever played a game for the club.
The club confirmed the deal on Friday as the Australian midfielder returns to the Championship after shining for Birmingham City while on loan.
“We knew Riley was being tracked by a lot of clubs across Europe after his successful spell at Birmingham, and we finally fielded an offer that was too good to turn down," said Charlotte's Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. "To sell a player for profit that has never played a game for your Club is a testament to our incredible scouting department who identified Riley as a player with a bright future.
“We will invest this transfer fee back into our inaugural roster as we continue to build towards the start of 2022. Everyone at the Club wishes Riley the best of luck at Middlesbrough and throughout the rest of his career.”
Barca and Bayern chase Christensen
Chelsea proposal still on the table but there’s no agreement. Nothing has changed.
Final decision to be made soon.
Flamengo and Man Utd reach impasse in Pereira negotiations
Flamengo's negotiations to sign Andreas Perieira from Manchester United have reached an impasse, GOAL can confirm.
The Brazilian side want to buy Pereira but their limit for the potential deal is €10 million.
Their most recent offer is under that amount, and they'd have to increase the fee for Man Utd to even consider it. offered under that at the min.
Hernandez joins Birmingham on loan
Onel Hernandez has joined Birmingham City on loan, after spending the first half of the season at Middlesbrough.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 14, 2022
Everyone at the club wishes Onel all the best for the rest of the season.#NCFC
Ex-Man Utd star Nani completes Venezia transfer
Former Manchester United star Nani has completed a return to Italy with Venezia, the club has confirmed.
Nani most recently featured for Orlando City, but left the club in December following the expiration of his contract.
Timbers captain signs new deal
Captain Diego Chara has signed a multi-year contract extension, keeping him with the club through 2024.
USMNT star Acosta heading for LAFC
BREAKING: LAFC and the Colorado Rapids have reached an agreement for USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta for up to $1.5m GAM, sources tell MLSsoccer. Deal is $1.1m up front + $400k incentives. Rapids retain a sell-on percentage.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) January 14, 2022
Would be among most opulent trades in MLS history.
Arsenal land Sweden star Blackstenius
Jagielka set for Stoke City move
Stoke City set to win the race for Phil Jagielka on a free transfer until the end of the season. Source from Derby admitted they were very disappointed at not getting permission to re-sign him due to regulations from the EFL #SCFC #DCFC #StokeCity #Stoke— Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 14, 2022
Feyenoord to sign USMNT midfielder Bassett
Colorado Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett is set to join Feyenoord on an 18-month loan deal with a purchase option, reports VI.
The 20-year-old is seen as a rising star in the American game and has already made his senior national team debut with the U.S.
Spurs offer four players in Traore bid
Tottenham have offered four players to Wolves in a bid to get a deal for Adama Traore over the line, claims TEAMtalk.
Spurs are determined to land the jet-heeled Spain international winger and are prepared to use the likes of Joe Rodon, Jack Clarke, Ryan Sessegnon or Japhet Tanganga as sweeteners in talks with a Premier League rival.
Dest facing uncertain future at Barca
ESPN reports that Sergino Dest is facing an uncertain future at Barcelona after being left out of their Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.
The USMNT defender is eager to remain at Camp Nou, but interest from afar is building as questions are asked of whether he has a role to play in Xavi’s long-term plans.
Newcastle quoted £37.5m for Milenkovic
Newcastle have, according to The Sun, been informed that any deal for Nikola Milenkovic will cost them £37.5 million ($51m).
Fiorentina are reluctant to part with a prized asset and have made it clear that any January deal will come at a price.
Inter rival Man City for Modric
In other news at Inter, El Nacional reports that the Italian champions are ready to rekindle their long-standing interest in Luka Modric.
The veteran Real Madrid midfielder may become a free agent this summer, with Manchester City also said to be keen on acquiring his services, but a new 12-month contract for the classy Croatian at Santiago Bernabeu has been mooted.
Man Utd & Atletico ask about Inzaghi (Corriere dello Sport)
Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have both asked questions about Simone Inzaghi’s potential availability in the summer, claims Corriere dello Sport.
Inter, though, are determined to retain the services of a coach that has them in another Serie A title hunt and a new contract is being drawn up for the man in charge at San Siro.
Allegri responds to Arthur-Arsenal rumours
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has batted away suggestions that Juventus could sanction a January move to Arsenal for Brazil international midfielder Arthur.
He has said of the intense speculation surrounding a South American playmaker: "I already said it, this is our team and we need to complete the season with the current squad."
Arsenal tracking Gers star Kamara
Arsenal are, according to 90min, back on the case of Rangers star Glen Kamara.
The Gunners are said to have been monitoring him for 18 months, but Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also ready to join any transfer scramble – with Steven Gerrard having worked with the Finnish midfielder at Ibrox.
New Brentford contract for Jansson
Barca would keep De Jong over Depay
Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong have both seen moves away from Barcelona speculated on, and Mundo Deportivo claims La Liga giants would prefer to keep the latter.
A Netherlands international may well head out of Camp Nou in the current window, or over the summer, with the Blaugrana open to offers for those that have failed to live up to expectations.
Departure from PSG
Neres leaves Ajax for Shakhtar
New arrival at Sevilla
Man City want Haaland, but he prefers Real (AS)
AS reports that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged his board to put themselves in the mix for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
The prolific Norwegian is expected to be on the move this summer but, unfortunately for the Premier League champions, he is favouring a switch to La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Juventus want Auba as cover for Chiesa
According to The Sun, Juventus are ready to make a move for Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Serie A giants have seen Federico Chiesa suffer a long-term injury and want a Gabon international that has been frozen out at Emirates Stadium to provide them with attacking cover.
Tuchel address Loftus-Cheek's links to Juve
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel claims no deal is in the pipeline that will see Ruben Loftus-Cheek link up with Juventus on loan.
Serie A giants have been linked with the England international midfielder amid talk of Arthur making a move to Arsenal.
Tuchel has said: "We haven’t talked about it (loaning Loftus-Cheek out). He has a lot of game time, he has a lot to fight for here if we talk about Ruben and my personal opinion. Anyway, this will happen behind closed doors. When we have something to announce, we will announce."
Bayern take Lee on loan
Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Korean midfielder Hyun-ju Lee from Pohang Steelers on an initial loan agreement through to the end of the season.
The deal includes an option to buy, with the 18-year-old set to form part of the German giant’s reserve squad.
He has said on the club’s official website: “I am very grateful that I signed my first contract with Bayern Munich. I want to get used to it quickly so that I can show my best performance on the pitch.”
Nani to undergo medical at Venezia
Former Manchester United winger Nani is set to undergo a medical at Venezia as he closes, claims Sky Sport Italia.
The 35-year-old Portuguese forward is a free agent after leaving Orlando City and has also been offered to Bologna and Genoa.
Liverpool reluctant to meet Salah contract demands (The Telegraph)
Mohamed Salah has stated that he is not looking for crazy money in a new contract at Liverpool, but The Telegraph reports that the Reds are reluctant to meet his current demands.
An Egyptian superstar is currently tied to terms at Anfield through to 2023, with Premier League heavyweights understandably keen to put an extension in place well beyond that point.
Chelsea have no plans to sanction Sarr loan
Football.london reports that Chelsea have no plans to sanction a loan switch for Malang Sarr despite the defender attracting interest from Italy.
Two Serie A clubs are said to have asked about the 22-year-old Frenchman, but he has seen regular game time of late and is now part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the foreseeable future.
Man City mulling over Real raid for Vinicius (El Nacional)
Manchester City are considering an approach for Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, reports El Nacional.
The Blues are looking to replace Ferran Torres in their attacking unit and believe big money invested in a Brazil international starring for the Blancos would represent shrewd business for the present and future.
Diallo would cost West Ham €25m
West Ham have expressed interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Abdou Diallo, claims 90min, but he will not be allowed to leave Parc des Princes on loan.
Instead, Ligue 1 heavyweights are looking to bring in around €25 million (£21m/$29m) from any deal done during the winter window.
Chelsea prefer loan deal for USMNT star Dest
Chelsea have seen a summer raid on Barcelona for Sergino Dest mooted, but GiveMeSport claims the Blues want to do a loan deal for the United States international.
Cast-strapped La Liga giants are looking for permanent transfers, which means that a USMNT full-back may have to look elsewhere for a new challenge.
Sule set to snub switch to Newcastle
Sport1 reports that Niklas Sule is set to snub any interest shown in him from Newcastle, with there still a chance that he could remain at Bayern Munich.
The 26-year-old Germany international is due to become a free agent in the summer, leading to reports of a move to England being made, but talks have been opened again regarding fresh terms at the Allianz Arena.
Juve want purchase option in Arsenal deal for Arthur
Juventus are yet to give Arthur a green light to head for England despite the Brazil international midfielder expressing interest in linking up with Arsenal, claims TMW.
That is because the Bianconeri are keen to get cover in before sanctioning any departures, but they are also keen on a purchase option being included in any agreement with the Gunners.
Man Utd in a strong position for Ruiz (La Repubblica)
Manchester United are, according to La Repubblica, in a strong position to sign Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.
The Red Devils are starting to line up possible replacements for Paul Pogba – as he approaches free agency – and a Spain international catching the eye in Italy is back on their radar.
No decision as yet from Van de Beek
Donny van de Beek situation. No decision made yet by Manchester United on his potential loan elsewhere, nothing communicated to player/agent. Ralf Rangnick still wants Donny to stay until the end of the season. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022
Dundee announce Chapman agreement
We are delighted to announce that Jay Chapman has agreed a deal with the club subject to international clearance and work permit #thedee— Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) January 12, 2022
Wolfsburg announce Kaminski signing
Atletico target Man Utd's Dalot
Atletico Madrid have identified Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot as a transfer target - according to AS.
The Liga champions are looking at the Portugal international as a potential replacement for Kieran Trippier following his move to Newcastle.
Dalot is not the only man on Atletico's radar, though, with RB Leipzig's Rasmus Christensen and Valencia's Daniel Wass also under consideration.
Aston Villa close in on Olsen loan deal
Aston Villa have an agreement on personal terms with Robin Olsen. Sheffield United have not decided yet whether to let him go or not. 🔴 #AVFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022
Olsen loan would eventually be terminated - and so he’d join Aston Villa on loan until end of the season. But it’s not full agreed yet.
Metz sign Amadou from Sevilla on free transfer
Corona's move to Sevilla from Porto set to be announced
Here’s Jesús Corona ready to fly to Sevilla from Portugal. He’ll join Sevilla on a permanent deal for €3m fee, contract until June 2025. Here we go confirmed. 🛩🇵🇹🇪🇸 #Sevilla— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022
Juve-linked Gomez eager to leave Valencia
Juventus-linked striker Maxi Gomez is eager to leave Valencia this month - according to Nicolo Schira.
The 25-year-old is looking for a change of scenery and his agent has already been in contact with Juve over a potential loan deal.
Gomez has appeared in 15 La Liga games for Valencia so far this season but has only managed to record two goals and one assist.
Roma want Kamara and Gigot
Roma want to sign Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara and Spartak Moscow defender Samuel Gigot before the winter market closes - according to Calciomercato.
Kamara is valued at €10 million, which the Giallorossi plan to make up with some of the money that Marseille owe to make the loan signings of Pau Lopez and Cengiz Under permanent.
Gigot, meanwhile, could come cheaper for Roma given the fact he has just entered the final six months of his contract at Spartak.
Liverpool to ramp up Bowen interest (Football Insider)
Reds keen admirers of West Ham star
Liverpool are planning to ramp up their interest in West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen - according to Football Insider.
The Reds won't be moving for the 25-year-old this month but will keep close tabs on his progress for the rest of the season with a view to launching a summer bid.
Bowen is Liverpool's primary target but they are also looking at Leeds' Raphinha and Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma as alternative options.
Seattle Sounders sign Rusnak following his Real Salt Lake departure
NEWS | We have signed Albert Rusnák to a Designated Player contract.— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) January 13, 2022
Union Berlin star Puchacz joins Trabzonspor on loan
Marseille make approach for Ajax star Tagliafico
Marseille have made an approach for Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico - according to RMC Sport.
The French club want to sign the 29-year-old on loan with an option to buy, but his current employers are reluctant to sanction his departure.
Tagliafico has appeared in 13 games in all competitions for Ajax so far this season and is still under contract until 2023.