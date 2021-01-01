Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid reject €25m West Ham bid for Hazard

Juventus want to offload Arthur
Juventus are looking to offload Arthur Melo in January, reports Calciomercato.
The Brazilian has failed to impress since his arrival in the summer of 2020 in a swap deal with Barcelona involving Miralem Pjanic.
Real Madrid reject €25m West Ham bid for Hazard (El Nacional)
Florentino Perez wants at least double what the Hammers offered
Real Madrid have turned down West Ham's €25 million (£21m/$28m) bid for Eden Hazard, reports El Nacional.
Madrid are looking to offload the Belgian, who has disappointed since moving from Chelsea in 2019.
But club president Florentino Perez is still looking for at least double what the Hammers offered to sell the 30-year-old.
Perisic not planning Bayern return
There’s no plan for Ivan Perisic to re-join FC Bayern despite rumours. He’s not planning for Bayern comeback - nothing is decided yet for his future. 🇭🇷 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2021
He’s out of contract in June 2022, performing at top level - Inter will make a decision on potential new deal soon.
West Ham to launch Bayo bid
West Ham are preparing a January move for Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo, reports Le10Sport.
The 23-year-old starred for Clermont in Ligue 2 last term and has taken his goalscoring form to Ligue 1 this season, netting eight times in 16 league matches.
Clermont will demand €20 million (£17m/$23m) for Bayo, a price the Hammers are willing to pay.
Roma eye moves for Aarons, Grillitsch & Tolisso
Roma boss Jose Mourinho is eyeing a trio of moves in the January transfer window, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
Mourinho is hoping to move for Norwich defender Max Aarons, Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso and Florian Grillitsch of Hoffenheim.
Roma would have to pay a transfer fee for Aarons, while Tolisso and Grillitsch can be signed to pre-contract agreements ahead of next season.
Tuchel on Rudiger: 'Nobody is bigger than a club'
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has issued a warning to Antonio Rudiger as the defender enters the final months of his contract with no new deal in sight.
Tuchel is hoping to keep the Germany international at Stamford Bridge but has insisted the club can't break their wage structure in the process.
"We are fully aware of the importance of Toni and the role he is playing on and off the pitch," Tuchel said. "There is no doubt in that. And yes it is true nobody is bigger than a club, nobody is."