Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Felix asks to leave Atletico in January

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world.

Joao Felix Atletico 2022-23
Summary

  • -

    Balde in line for new contract at Barcelona

    Xavi Alejandro Balde Barcelona 2022-23

    As De Jong grows unhappy at Barcelona, Alejandro Balde is loving life at Camp Nou. He is rapidly emerging as the club's premier left-back with Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso moving into the twilight years of their careers.

    A report from SPORT has revealed that Joan Laporta has met with the youngster's agent, Jorge Mendes, over an extension of his current deal. His contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 so tying him down to better terms will be one of the priorities in Catalonia before the transfer sharks can begin to circle.

  • -

    Chelsea eyeing move for Pavard

    Chelsea continue to hunt reinforcements under the ownership of Todd Boehly. He is looking to bolster the staff at the club as well as Graham Potter's squad.

    Benjamin Pavard could be the next player to be added as Bild have claimed that the Blues are keeping tabs on the Bayern defender who has played a number of games for club and country as a centre-back and as a right-back.

  • -

    De Jong wants to leave if Barcelona situation doesn't improve (SPORT)

    Frenkie de Jong Barcelona 2022-23

    Frenkie de Jong's future is once again at the forefront of the transfer rumour mill around Europe. SPORT are reporting that he is growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of starting opportunities at Barcelona.

    Should he continue to be overlooked by Xavi, he will pursue a move away from the club when the transfer window reopens in either January or in the summer.

  • -

    Xhaka set to be offered contract extension at Arsenal

    Granit Xhaka is enjoying a renaissance under Mikel Arteta this season and he has become undroppable on the left-hand side of the midfield pivot. His current deal expires at the end of next season but that could change as Football Insider are reporting that he will be offered a new contract after the conclusion of the World Cup.

  • -

    Felix asks to leave Atletico in January (Fichajes)

    Joao Felix is extremely unhappy with his continued exile from the starting XI at Atletico this season. The 22-year-old continues to feel like a secondary option under Diego Simeone and Fichajes have claimed that he requested to leave the club in January.

    Although, it will likely take a huge fee to prise him away from the Spanish capital after his move in July 2019 cost well in excess of £100m.