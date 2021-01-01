Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City still want Haaland despite Raiola's £47m demand

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 2021-22
Getty Images

Newcastle boss Howe considers reunion with Cook

2021-12-11T23:55:02.000Z

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is open to a reunion with former Bournemouth charge Steve Cook, reports the Sun.

Cook, 30, could move to St. James' Park if other defensive targets such as James Tarkowski and Ben Mee fall through.

Ten Hag now Man Utd's leading candidate for manager

2021-12-11T23:45:56.000Z

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is now Manchester United's favoured choice as their next permanent boss, reports the Mirror.

United are impressed with how Ten Hag has transformed Ajax into one of the best teams in Europe on a tiny budget and hope he can work his magic at Old Trafford from next season.

Liverpool name price for West Ham target Phillips

2021-12-11T23:35:14.000Z

Liverpool will only let defender Nat Phillips leave in a permanent deal worth £10 million, according to the Sun.

West Ham United are closely linked to Phillips, but the Reds are not willing to discuss a loan move.

Man City still want Haaland despite Raiola's £47m demand (Sun)

2021-12-11T23:25:36.000Z

Total transfer value for Norwegian could exceed £100m

Mino Raiola's astronomic commission demands will not dissuade Manchester City in their pursuit of Erling Haaland, claims the Sun.

The agent is looking for a fee of £47 million ($62m/€55m) to broker a deal for his client, a sum which City could pay out as well as the estimated £68m it would take to prise Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

ERLING HAALAND BORUSSIA DORTMUND BUNDESLIGA 04122021
Getty Images

Corinthians make Cavani enquiry

2021-12-11T23:15:28.067Z

Brazilian giants Corinthians have enquired over the availability of Manchester United star Edinson Cavani, reports Globoesporte.

The 34-year-old Uruguayan is out of contract in June and has barely featured for the club this season due to fitness and injury issues.