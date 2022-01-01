Transfer news and rumours LIVE: De Jong set for Barcelona contract adjustment

Inter plot Grimaldo bid
Inter hope to boost their options on the left wing by signing Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica.
Calciomercato reports the Serie A side could snap him up for free at the end of the season or bring him in for a fee in the January transfer window.
Arsenal were 'very close' to Valverde signing in 2014
Federico Valverde is one of the brightest midfield prospects in world football after impressing for Real Madrid over the last couple of seasons. Although, he could've been showing the same form for Arsenal had things been slightly different.
AS (via Sport Witness) have claimed that the Uruguayan star spent a few days training with the Gunners' senior and U23 squads in December 2014. A verbal agreement was reportedly struck between both parties but they were ultimately beaten to his signature by Los Blancos.
Dzeko unlikely to renew Inter deal
Edin Dzeko's current contract at Inter is due to expire at the end of the season. FcIN have claimed that there is very little chance he will extend his stay at the San Siro.
There was plenty of interest from around the world over the summer with clubs from the US and the Middle East linked with the former Manchester City striker. However, the reports adds that he would like another season in Europe before taking a step down.
Newcastle preparing fresh January bid for Maddison
Newcastle made their interest in James Maddison known during the summer but their bids fell short of Leicester's valuation. Although, the latest claim, from Football Insider, is that the Magpies will return in January with another bid for the master playmaker amid the Foxes' struggles.
Alli wasn't initially on Besiktas radar
Dele Alli's move to Besiktas during the summer was one of the stranger transfers. So unexpected was the deal involving the former England regular, the Turkish side's sporting director wasn't even considering it initially.
“Dele Alli was not a player on our list, but opportunity for such transfers can arise”, Ceyhun Kazanci said. "We wanted to add such a player to our squad.”
Allan agrees Al-Wahda move
Chelsea are after Fulham teenager
Chelsea are planning to place a massive £30m bid for Fulham midfielder Luke Harris according to the Mirror.
The highly-rated 17-year-old midfielder is yet to make a first-team appearance for Fulham. He signed his first professional contract with the club earlier this season and it runs until 2025 but the Blues are determined to land the teenager in the January window.
Chelsea, Arsenal wanted Richarlison in summer
Real Madrid to go after Dortmund wonderkid
Real Madrid have shown interest in signing 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko according to El Desmarque.
Moukoko's contract with the Bundesliga side expires at the end of the 2022/23 season. Other than Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Man United are interested in the youngster.
Croatian international on Arsenal's radar
Arsenal scouts monitored Rennes and Croatian midfielder Lovro Majer as he featured in Vatreni's 2-1 win over Denmark in a Nations League tie in midweek according to the Mirror.
The 24-year-old, often compared to his compatriot Luka Modric in Croatia, joined Rennes in 2021 and has been extremely impressive for the Ligue 1 outfit. Rennes is likely to let him leave only if the Gunners pay a fee close to £44m.
Potter wants Milan midfielder Bennacer
New Chelsea boss Graham Potter is considering signing AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer in the January window according to Calciomercatoweb.
Several top European clubs have shown interest in the Algerian international whose contract expires in 2024 and the Rossoneri would not let him leave for anything less than €40 to €50m.
Man Utd eye Pickford as De Gea's replacement
Manchester United may consider signing Everton and England international goalkeeper Jordan Pickford next summer if David De Gea leaves the club at the end of this season according to the Telegraph.
De Gea's existing contract with the Red Devils expires in 2023 and the club are considering whether to offer the Spaniard a new contract. Pickford's current contract with Everton ends in 2024 and him being a homegrown player is an added advantage.
Barcelona eye Man City star as Busquets replacement
Barcelona are considering signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri next summer if Busquets decides to leave the club for MLS after his contract expires according to Fichajes.
Along with Rodri, Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich is also on their radar as Busquets' replacement.
Liverpool approached Chelsea midfielder Zakaria
Before Denis Zakaria moved to Chelsea on loan from Juventus in the summer, he was approached by Liverpool according to Blick.
Zakaria himself confirmed that the Reds had approached his agent but eventually decided to sign another Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan.
Liverpool set to rival Chelsea for Caicedo
Liverpool are planning to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo next summer according to Football Insider.
The Reds will rival Chelsea to secure the signing of the 20-year-old midfielder.
Busquets undecided on futureat Barcelona
Barcelona skipper Sergio Busquets refuted claims that suggested that he will leave the club at the end of the 2022/23 season. His contract with the club expires next summer.
Speaking about his future, Busquets told reports, "I can’t tell you anything because there’s nothing. There is nothing despite the rumours that have appeared. There is nothing official. I’ll see how I’m doing this season. There is nothing. I want to enjoy myself and then I will see. It is clear that I am not 20 years old. A priori, it is the last year of my contract, but things have been made official that are false."
Mourinho wants Chelsea defender
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in the January transfer window according to Correire Dello Sport.
The 23-year-old continues to remain out of favour at Chelsea after the signings of Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly in the summer and could be tempted to leave the club for more game time.
Pochettino rejected Nice's offer
Arsenal eye Juventus duo
Arsenal are planning to splash close to €110m to sign Juventus duo Fabio Miretti and Dusan Vlahovic in the January window according to Calciomercatoweb.
Arteta considers Vlahovic as a good backup signing for Gabriel Jesus. The 22-year-old forward has scored 11 Serie A goals in 22 matches.
Agents scrambling to sign record-breaking Arsenal youngster
Ethan Nwaneri made the headlines when he became the youngest player to ever play in the Premier League in Arsenal's win at Brentford.
The Mirror are reporting that a number of agents are fighting to sign the 15-year-old while Nigeria are hoping he will choose to represent them rather than England at international level.
No progress in contract talks between Juventus and Danilo
As well as Cuadrado, Danilo's Juventus contract is also set to expire at the end of the season. The Italian giants were working to extend his deal in Turin but that might not be the case anymore.
Corriere di Torino (via Calciomercato) have claimed that negotiations have somewhat stalled with no steps being made towards a renewal.
Joao Gomes 'very close' to Real Madrid move
Joao Gomes has become one of the players being most heavily linked with a move to Europe. The 21-year-old has made quite the impression in his home country and could be the latest Brazilian to join Real Madrid.
Martin Liberman has claimed that Los Blancos are 'very close' to beating the rest of the interested clubs to his signature. He added that Carlo Ancelotti's side would be willing to pay up to €30m for the youngster.
Inter considering Cuadrado free transfer
Juan Cuadrado will be a free agent next summer, if he doesn't extend his contract at Juventus. A number of teams are likely to be sniffing around the Colombian if that is the case.
Among those teams could be Juve's Serie A rivals Inter who, as per a report by Tuttomercatoweb, are weighing up a move for the 34-year-old.
De Jong set for Barcelona contract adjustment (Marca)
Frenkie de Jong's future was up in the air during the summer amid links to Manchester United and Chelsea, among others. However, he was always keen to stay at Barcelona and that is exactly what happened.
Much was made of the size of his contract at Camp Nou and, to ensure he can stay in Catalonia, a re-adjustment of his deal is on the cards, as per Marca. Laporta confirmed to Què t'hi jugues that there is an agreement in place.