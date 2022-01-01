Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus & Milan join battle for Lingard

RB Leipzig challenge Man Utd to Ten Hag
RB Leipzig hope to convince Erik ten Hag to reject Manchester United and join the Bundesliga side instead.
De Telegraaf reports the Germans hope to bring the coach in this summer despite reports he is on the verge of taking over at Old Trafford.
AC Milan plot Berardi move
AC Milan are considering a summer move for Domenico Berardi.
La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the 27-year-old is a big target for the Serie A side as they look to strengthen their options on the wings.
Perisic wants Inter stay
Ivan Perisic hopes to commit to a new contract at Inter before his deal expires at the end of the season.
Calciomercato reports that the two parties are eager to continue their partnership and talks over a new deal are to begin soon.
Sassuolo in talks with teams over Raspadori sale
Giacomo Raspadori could leave Sassuolo this summer.
The Serie A side's director Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed the club are in talks with other teams, but says Juventus are not one of them.
He told DAZN: "Look, we're not talking with Juventus yet, maybe with some other team, yes. But it is a daily talk that is done with various clubs, even on our part because there is also an interest in buying. But we are at the beginning, nothing concrete."
Barca confident of Dembele renewal but bonuses may delay deal
Ousmane Dembele's demands for a significant signing bonus could delay his contract extension at Barcelona.
Mundo Deportivo reports the French winger wants a big bonus for committing his future to the club, though the Blaugrana are confident of convincing him to sign a new deal.
Juve target Emerson
Juventus are considering a summer move for Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri.
The Serie A side expect Alex Sandro to leave this summer and Calciomercato says they believe Emerson could be the ideal candidate to replace him.
Roque to join Internacional
Vitor Roque will leave Cruzeiro for Internacional, GOAL understands.
The forward has been linked to Barcelona and Real Madrid but will make the switch to the Brazilian top-flight team when they pay his domestic release clause.
Ten Hag wants Man Utd 'power'
Erik ten Hag wants to make sure he has enough ‘power’ to decide on the project together with the board, and especially to avoid transfer mistakes. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2022
That’s why he’s still in discussions with Man Utd before signing.
📲 His rebuilding plan and more: https://t.co/TdhRyAeUHJ pic.twitter.com/77YmcCSK6a
Dortmund to rival Arsenal for Hazard (Cadena SER)
Cadena SER reports that Borussia Dortmund are ready to rival Arsenal in any race for Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard.
The Belgium international has struggled for form and fitness in Spain, meaning that the former Chelsea star could be on the move in the next transfer window – with a return to England or a reunion with brother, Thorgan, in Germany apparently on the cards.
Man City ready to trigger €60m Merino clause (Kike Marin)
Manchester City are, according to Kike Marin, ready to trigger the €60 million (£50m/$65m) release clause in Mikel Merino’s contract at Real Sociedad.
The highly-rated 25-year-old has been on the Blues’ radar for some time, with Pep Guardiola ready to step up that interest at the next opportunity.
Gnabry in no rush to discuss new Bayern deal
Serge Gnabry has seen a summer move away from Bayern Munich speculated on, with the Germany international mulling over a new challenge.
With that in mind, Tz reports that any discussions regarding a new contract are being delayed as the former Arsenal star and his representatives mull over their options.
Lukaku in talks over PSG transfer (But!)
Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea has not played out as planned, and But! reports that his agents are now in talks regarding a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain.
The Ligue 1 giants are yet to tie Kylian Mbappe to a new contract, as he heads towards free agency, meaning that they are keeping a close eye on potential attacking reinforcements.
Will Salah leave Liverpool?
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been having his say on Mohamed Salah’s contract situation at Anfield, telling Sky Sports: “I don’t think Liverpool will up their offer at the moment… I think it would be sad if he did move on to a rival in this country, he’d lose his legacy - look at Fernando Torres when he went to Chelsea.
“I just don’t think it’d be good for his career because where could he go that’s better than Liverpool right now?”
Chelsea approach Arsenal wonderkid Edwards
Chelsea have made contact with Arsenal Under-18s' star striker Khayon Edwards over a transfer in the summer.
Currently, the Blues are unable to sign players due to the sanctions on Roman Abramovich and a special government licence that allows them to continue to operate.
However, with the Gunners still fighting to tie down their star youngster, the Blues are waiting to pounce upon a change of ownership soon.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Inter set to open Perisic extension talks
Ivan Perisić is performing at top level this season. There’s new meeting scheduled with Inter in the coming weeks to discuss his contract extension, as current deal expires in June. 🇭🇷 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 10, 2022
Many clubs approached him last January - and they’re still following his situation. pic.twitter.com/soxrMAPZv8
Neymar to stay at PSG beyond 2021-22
Neymar will stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond the end of the current season - according to L'Equipe.
The 30-year-old's comittiment has been called into question throughout his five-year spell at Parc des Princes, and he has already costs the club close to €500 million (£42m/$54m) in transfer fees.
Neymar still has three years on his contract, though, and PSG don't expect that any potential suitor will be able to afford him this summer.
Man Utd set to encourage Ronaldo's departure (The Daily Mail)
Portuguese touted for summer transfer
Manchester United are set to encourage the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season - as The Daily Mail reports.
A number of senior figures at Old Trafford feel that the 37-year-old would hinder a potential new system under Erik ten Hag, who is expected to replace Ralf Rangnick as manager in the summer.
Former United striker Robin Van Persie could join Ten Hag's coaching team if he does take over, but Ronaldo will likely be moved on a year before his contract is due to expire.
Juve to let Rabiot go in the summer
Juventus are planning to let Adrien Rabiot go in the summer - according to Calciomercato.
The 27-year-old will likely be sacrificed as Massimiliano Allegri seeks to overhaul his midfield.
Rabiot has played 27 Serie A games for Juve this term but has yet to open his scoring account.
Sanchez edging towards Inter exit
Alexis Sanchez is edging towards the exit door at Inter - according to Calciomercato.
The 33-year-old's contract is due to run until 2023, but it also contains a €4 million release clause.
Inter are hoping it will be triggered his summer as they aim to get Sanchez's huge wages off their books, with the Chilean having been left on the bench for their 2-0 win at Verona on Saturday.
Roma set sights on Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz
Roma have set their sights on Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz - according to Calciomercato.
The 23-year-old is contracted to remain at Villa Park until 2023, but will be allowed to leave in the summer if a suitable offer is tabled.
Roma could submit a formal bid for Luiz as Jose Mourinho seeks to boost his options in the middle of the park.
Arsenal still keen on Juve midfielder Arthur
Arsenal are still keen on signing Juventus midfielder Arthur - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The Gunners tried to bring in the 25-year-old in January but, after weeks of negotiations, a final deal ended up collapsing.
Arthur is still on Arsenal's radar, though, and they could reignite their interest in the summer with Juve open to a sale.
Newcastle plotting Bowen swoop
Newcastle are plotting a summer swoop for West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen - accorrding to 90min.
The Hammers are eager to tie the 25-year-old down to a new contract after his stellar 2021-22 campaign at the London Stadium.
Bowen has attracted plenty of other admirers with his performances, though, including Liverpool, and Newcastle are now also eager to bring him onto their books.
Man City make approach for Alvarez's River Plate team-mate
Manchester City have made an approach for River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandes, according to Argentine journalist Sergio Gonzalez.
The 21-year-old is a current team-mate of Julian Alvarez, who has already agreed on a summer move to Etihad Stadium.
City have made contact with Fernandes' represenetatives to see if they can add a second River Plate star to their ranks, but negotiations are still at an early stage.
Man Utd & Arsenal chasing Tielemans (CBS Sports)
Leicester star in high demand
Manchester United and Arsenal are chasing the signature of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans - according to CBS Sports.
Both clubs expressed interest in the 24-year-old in January, and will revive their interest in the summer transfer window.
Tielemans could be avaiable for the bargain price of £25 million ($33m), but it remains to be seen whether he can be lured away from the King Power Stadium.
Milan in talks with Madrid for Asensio
Milan are now in talks with Real Madrid over the potential signing of Marco Asensio - according to Calciomercato.
The Blancos are open to selling the 26-year-old to free up space for Kylian Mbappe, who is in line to join the club once is contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires.
Asensio is currently valued at around €25 million (£21m/$27m) and Milan are now working on a final deal ahead of the summer transfer window.
Atletico interested in Tottenham's Emerson Royal
Tottenham defender Emerson Royal is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid - according to Fichajes.
The 23-year-old has been a regular in Spurs' starting XI since his move from Barcelona last summer.
The north London outfit would consider letting Emerson go for £20 million ($26m), though, with Atletico now weighing up a swoop.
Aston Villa target PSV's Madueke
Aston Villa have identified PSV winger Noni Madueke as a transfer target - according to Fichajes.
The Eredivisie club will let the 20-year-old leave if they recieve an offer of €30 million (£25m/$33m) or more this summer.
Madueke has also been linked with a return to Tottenham, where he played at youth level, but Villa are hoping to win the race for his services.
Juventus & Milan join battle for Lingard (Mirror)
Winger has admirers in both Premier League & Serie A
Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is already preparing for life away from Old Trafford, reports the Mirror.
West Ham and Newcastle have been linked with a free transfer for the player this summer, while in Serie A Juventus, Milan and Roma are also interested.
Cagliari to make Bellanova move permanent
#Cagliari are ready to trigger the option to buy for Raoul #Bellanova to sign the right fullback from #Bordeaux on a permanent deal for €1M. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 9, 2022
Arsenal & Tottenham to fight over Maddison
North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will go head-to-head over the signature of Leicester City's James Maddison, reports the Sun.
Maddison is rated at £60 million by the Foxes and could be up for sale this summer in order to free up funds for a squad overhaul.
Liverpool watch Fenerbahce wonderkid Guler
Liverpool will be among a host of European giants watching Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler this weekend, according to Fanatik.
The Reds' scouts will be present at Sunday's derby against Galatasaray to watch the 17-year-old, while representatives from the likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Inter are also expected.
Gerrard plans summer clearout at Villa
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is planning a comprehensive squad reshuffle over the summer, according to the Mirror.
Up to eight first-teamers, including striker Danny Ings, will be made available, while a permanent move for Philippe Coutinho and approaches for Liverpool's Joe Gomez are among Gerrard's transfer objectives.