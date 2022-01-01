Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus & Milan join battle for Lingard

Giacomo Raspadori could leave Sassuolo this summer.

The Serie A side's director Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed the club are in talks with other teams, but says Juventus are not one of them.

He told DAZN: "Look, we're not talking with Juventus yet, maybe with some other team, yes. But it is a daily talk that is done with various clubs, even on our part because there is also an interest in buying. But we are at the beginning, nothing concrete."