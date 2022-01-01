Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham interested in re-signing Eriksen

Villarreal target Puig
Villarreal hope to convince Riqui Puig to leave Barcelona this summer, El Nacional reports.
Puig is not happy with the playing time he is getting at Camp Nou under Xavi and could be persuaded to look for first-team football elsewhere, and Villarreal are ready to offer it.
Ramsey not discussing Rangers stay until summer
Aaron Ramsey will wait until the season is over before discussing a potential stay at Rangers.
The midfielder is on loan from Juventus and is contracted to the Serie A side until 2023, but Rangers could try to keep him on a permanent basis.
“I still have a year left on my deal at Juventus so we’ll have to reassess the situation in the summer and see what they’re thinking," he told reporters.
“We’ll go from there. That’s something to be discussed at the end of the season."
Skriniar to sign new Inter contract
Despite interest from several top European teams, Milan Skriniar is expected to commit to a new contract at Inter in the near future.
His current deal expires in summer 2023 but Fichajes reports he will sign a new deal that will run until 2026 and earn him around €5 million per season.
Sarri wants Allan, Mertens and Emerson at Lazio
Maurizio Sarri has set his sights on three players he wants Lazio to sign this summer.
La Gazzetta dello Sport says the ex-Napoli boss wants to reunite with Dries Mertens in the Italian capital, as well as midfielder Allan, who is currently at Everton.
The Serie A side will also move for Emerson Palmieri, who is on loan at Lyon from Chelsea.
Spurs interested in re-signing Eriksen (90min)
Danish star touted for north London return
Tottenham are interested in re-signing Christian Eriksen - according to 90min.
The midfielder left Spurs after seven years at the club to join Inter in January 2020, but the Italian club had to let him go last December due to Serie A rules on Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators.
Brentford then signed Eriksen on a free transfer but his contract expires in June, and although they want to keep the Denmark international, his head could be turned if Spurs try to lure him back to north London.
Milan make bold approach for Inter's Perisic
Milan have made a bold approach for Inter winger Ivan Perisic - according to Rudy Galetti.
The 33-year-old's contract is due to expire in 2023 and he has not yet been offered fresh terms at San Siro.
Milan have contacted Perisic's representatives to discuss his availability, but it remains to be seen whether Inter will do business with their arch-rivals.
Barca target Stuttgart left-back Sosa
Barcelona have identified Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa as a transfer target - according to SPORT.
The Spanish giants want the 24-year-old to provide competition for Jordi Alba next season.
Sosa is under contract until 2025, but has a release clause of €25 million (£20m/$27m) that will become active if Stuttgart are relegated.
Man Utd in 'advanced' talks to appoint Ten Hag
Manchester United are on the verge of completing their new manager search after discussions with Erik ten Hag reached the ‘advanced’ stage.
The Dutchman is set to become United’s fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure after impressing in his interviews.
Club sources say a deal has not been concluded but it is understood to be only a matter of time before the agreement to bring the Ajax boss to Old Trafford is finalised.
Real Madrid want Low to replace Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti's future at Real Madrid remains uncertain despite his side's strong run in La Liga and the Champions League.
El Nacional reports that Florentino Perez still plans on sacking the Italian manager and has his heart set on appointing ex-Germany manager Joachim Low to take his place.
Villarreal go after Sevilla star
Villarreal are plotting a summer bid for Sevilla's Oscar Rodrigues, Fichajes claims.
Signing the midfielder as a top priority ahead of next season.
Barca to offer Memphis or Puig to Arsenal as part of Gabriel deal (Sport)
Barcelona hope to talk Arsenal down from their current €40 million asking price for defender Gabriel.
The Spanish side are looking to sign the centre-back this summer but cannot afford to meet Arsenal's demands.
Sport reports they are prepared to offer the Gunners some players in order to bring the price down, with Memphis Depay, Riqui Puig and Neto among the list of players who could be added to the deal.
Juve to offer Rabiot new deal
Juvetus are considering offering Adrien Rabiot a new contract.
Calciomercato reports Massimiliano Allegri still believes the midfielder could become a valuable asset for the club.
However, if he wants to stay at the Serie A team, he will have to accept a lower salary than the one he is currently on.
Modric plays down contract question
Lewandowski will 'definitely' stay at Bayern
Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has quashed reports that Robert Lewandowski is set to leave the club this summer for Barcelona.
Kahn said Lewandowski will "definitely" be with the Bavarian organisation in 2022-23 and added that it would be crazy to think otherwise.
Juve working on Zaniolo transfer
AC Milan eye Traore
Atletico Madrid push for Lautaro (Schira)
Inter to demand €70-80m fee
