Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham interested in re-signing Eriksen

Aaron Ramsey will wait until the season is over before discussing a potential stay at Rangers.

The midfielder is on loan from Juventus and is contracted to the Serie A side until 2023, but Rangers could try to keep him on a permanent basis.

“I still have a year left on my deal at Juventus so we’ll have to reassess the situation in the summer and see what they’re thinking," he told reporters.

“We’ll go from there. That’s something to be discussed at the end of the season."



