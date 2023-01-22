Josip Juranović, in Berlin on Sunday morning in order to complete medical tests and sign the contract as Union Berlin player 🚨🔴🩺 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2023
Agreement until June 2027 — as first called two days ago ⤵️🇭🇷 https://t.co/CZDNPkKyP6
liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd & PSG target Vlahovic
Getty Images
Summary
- -
Josip Juranovic set to complete Union Berlin transfer
- -
Craig Dawson set to join West Ham
- -
Arsenal to finalise Jakub Kiwior transfer soon
Arsenal are set to complete the transfer of Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior very soon according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
The journalist claimed, "Arsenal have been tracking Kiwior for months; they already had contacts on player side before the World Cup, he will sign the contract within the next 24 hours. West Ham wanted him last summer, Juventus were scouting him and AC Milan negotiated with Spezia in November."
- -
Arsenal, Chelsea, Man Utd & PSG in frame to sign Vlahovic (90min)Getty Images
Dusan Vlahovic is looking to orchestrate a move away from Juventus.
According to 90min, the striker wants to leave amid their exit from the Champions League and 15-point deduction in Serie A.
His agent has reached out to Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich to offer the 22-year-old's services.
- -
Lampard to be sacked by Everton
Frank Lampard is on the verge of being sacked by Everton, The Daily Mail reports.
The Toffees are stuck in the Premier League relegation zone after losing 2-0 to West Ham on Saturday and the club are close to making a change in manager in a bid to save their season.
- -
Everton plot move for £15m striker Ndiaye
Everton are looking to raise £15 million to fund a move for Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye.
The Toffees are looking to strengthen in attack as they sit second bottom of the Premier League and The Sun says they want to bring in Championship star Ndiaye.
- -
Man City & Liverpool target Bellingham to reject Dortmund contract (Daily Star)Getty Images
Jude Bellingham will reject an offer to extend his contract at Borussia Dortmund, The Daily Star says.
Dortmund are prepared to double the England international's wages to convince him to stay, but he will turn down their approach amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, among other teams.
- -
Chelsea want to swap Ziyech for Barca's KessieGetty
Chelsea are open to a swap deal with Barcelona that would see Hakim Ziyech join the Camp Nou side and Franck Kessie go in the opposite direction.
Ziyech has been touted as a possible replacement for Memphis Depay at Barca and Sport reports the Blues would let him leave if they can get Kessie as part of the deal.