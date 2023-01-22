Arsenal are set to complete the transfer of Spezia defender Jakub Kiwior very soon according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.

The journalist claimed, "Arsenal have been tracking Kiwior for months; they already had contacts on player side before the World Cup, he will sign the contract within the next 24 hours. West Ham wanted him last summer, Juventus were scouting him and AC Milan negotiated with Spezia in November."