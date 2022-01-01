Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cucurella still pushing for Man City move

Atalanta are closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman - according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Italian outfit will pay €15 million (£13m/$15m) for the 24-year-old, who played on loan at Leicester City last season.

Negotiations with Leipzig are now at an advanced stage, with Atalanta hoping to finalise a deal in the coming days.