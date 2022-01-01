Transfer news and rumours LIVE: New details of Mbappe's PSG contract

From Coutinho to Griezmann - How Barcelona splashed over €2 billion in player signings
Barcelona have made transfers worth over €2 billion and it's fair to say things didn't always go according to plan!
Take a look at Barca's season-by-season spending as well as the club's biggest signings.
Brighton pursuing Potter replacement
Brighton are trying to hire Abel Ferreira to replace recently-departed Chelsea boss Graham Potter, reports UOL.
The Portuguese boss is currently at Palmeiras, and has expressed his desire to stay with the club to win the Brazilian title.
He has a contract through 2024, but Brighton are hoping to convince him to make a move to the Premier League before then.
Mbappe contract option for 2025 (L'Equipe)
Kylian Mbappe's contract at PSG runs through 2024, with Mbappe holding the power to extend an additional year.
According to L'Equipe, the contract does not run through 2025 as additionally thought, as that last year is at the sole discretion of Mbappe.
The Frenchman nearly left PSG on a free this summer before signing a massive new deal amid interest from Real Madrid.
Kruse eyeing MLS move
Max Kruse is setting his sights on playing in MLS, reports Bild.
The Wolfsburg attacker's ex-wife lives in Florida with his son, so a move to the U.S. is intriguing for the German.
Kruse has a contract through 2023, but Wolfsburg have no intention of playing him.
Arda Turan retires
Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid midfielder Arda Turan has retired.
Turan most recently played for Galatasaray, having won La Liga with both Atleti and Barca during his career.