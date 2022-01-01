Dortmund hold crisis talks with Rose
Borussia Dortmund have held talks with the club's directors and coach Marco Rose in the wake of the 4-2 loss to Rangers.
The coach can survive in his role if the team bounce back from their shock defeat.
#BVB - nach SKY INFOS gab es nach dem Spiel gegen die Rangers eine Krisensitzung mit Watzke, Zorc, Kehl und Rose. Da wurde analysiert. Rose steht erstmal wohl nicht zur Debatte, wenn nicht die CL-Quali in Gefahr gerät. #BVBRFC @SkySportDE— Jesco von Eichmann (@Sky_Jesco) February 17, 2022
AC Milan challenge Dortmund and Barca to Mazraoui signing
Excl: AC Milan are in the race together with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona to sign Noussair Mazraoui as free agent. Nothing agreed, still open - Mazraoui will take his time to decide. 🇲🇦 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2022
Mazraoui announced his decision to leave Ajax on a free months ago. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/JEKc6AVTHO
Sergi Roberto wants Barca exit
Sergi Roberto wants to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, El Nacional reports.
The Spain international looked set to extend his stay at Camp Nou at one point but has decided to call it quits, with Real Betis and Real Sociedad looking to sign him.
Bayern want Haller as Lewandowski replacement
Bayern Munich are eyeing Ajax star Sebastien Haller as the man to replace Robert Lewandowski up front.
The German giants fear losing the Poland international at the end of the season as Real Madrid have long been linked.
But Fichajes claims they already have their top target to take his place, with Ivorian hitman Haller at the top of their list of targets.
Endrick arrives at Barcelona
Endrick’s (2006) European Tour has moved onto Barcelona.— Tom Maston (@TomMaston) February 17, 2022
As expected, he is at the Camp Nou tonight for the game against Napoli.#NXGN pic.twitter.com/Ddmt6wh0lt
Brozovic agent holding up Inter renewal
Marcelo Brozovic is all set to sign a new contract at Inter.
Calciomercato reports there is an agreement between the club and the player but his representatives' demands are delaying his signature on the dotted line.
Red Bulls sign Edwards
New York Red Bulls have signed Tom Edwards for the 2022 MLS season.
The defender enjoyed a strong season with the MLS side last year and will spend the coming campaign with them again.
West Ham & Newcastle keen on Aboubakar
West Ham and Newcastle have expressed interest in Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner Vincent Aboubakar, claims Kick442.
The Cameroon international is currently on the books of Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, but has previously spent time in Europe with Valenciennes, Lorient, Porto and Besiktas.
Chelsea planning contract talks with Mount
Chelsea are planning to open talks with Mason Mount in the coming months. Discussions over new contract have not started yet, no direct contact - but Chelsea want to negotiate this year to avoid problems. 🔵🏴 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2022
His current Chelsea deal expires in June 2024. pic.twitter.com/8lEqqL3bGu
Real Madrid submit offer for Haaland
According to Sport, Real Madrid have submitted an offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
With the Blancos no longer convinced that Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent – and even if he does – then they want to leave themselves covered by bringing in another prolific goalscorer.
Man Utd not expecting Pogba U-turn
Manchester United are not expecting Paul Pogba to perform a U-turn on his future plans and commit to a new contract, reports the Manchester Evening News.
That had been suggestions that a World Cup-winning midfielder could avoid free agency by agreeing an extended stay at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils believe he will take on a new challenge this summer.
Marsch emerges as top target for Leeds
If Marcelo Bielsa walks away from Leeds this summer, The Telegraph reports that the Whites will make Jesse Marsch a top target.
The American coach, who has worked at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, is considered to fit the mould at Elland Road when it comes to footballing philosophy.
No breakthrough in Bayern’s talks with Gnabry
According to kicker, there has been no breakthrough in contract talks between Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry.
The Germany international winger is currently tied to a deal through to 2023, but the Bundesliga champions are eager to agree an extension.
Arsenal & City to battle it out for Sergi Roberto
With Sergi Roberto heading towards free agency in the summer, Fichajes reports that Arsenal and Manchester City are ready to battle it out for his signature.
The 30-year-old is a versatile operator and would tick a number of boxes for Mikel Arteta or Pep Guardiola at Premier League heavyweights.
Barcelona reignite interest in Ginter
Barcelona remain keen on Germany international defender Matthias Ginter, claims Mundo Deportivo.
He is set to become a free agent when a contract at Borussia Monchengladbach expires this summer, with La Liga heavyweights ready to swoop in.
Williams told he has a future at Man Utd
Brandon Williams has, according to Metro, been informed by Ralf Rangnick that has he as a long-term future at Manchester United.
The 21-year-old defender is currently taking in a loan spell at Norwich and appeared to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford as he sat behind established internationals in the full-back pecking order.
Ruiz open to Real or Barca move
Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz continues to see a return to his native Spain speculated on.
Calciomercato reports that the 25-year-old is open to offers from leading sides in La Liga and would be happy to link up with Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer transfer window.
Arsenal want new deals for Saka & Martinelli
Thrashing out fresh terms with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli is a top priority for Arsenal director Edu, reports football.london.
The hope is that a top-four finish for the Gunners in 2021-22 will convince two highly-rated youngsters to stay put, sign new contracts and ignore any interest being shown in them from afar.
PSG are open to signing Ronaldo from Man Utd (90min)
Paris Saint-Germain are, according to 90min, open to the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer.
Questions are being asked of a Portuguese superstar’s future at Old Trafford in what has been a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, and there is a chance that he could link up with eternal rival Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes.
Mbappe to be offered close to £1m-a-week by PSG (Independent)
Kylian Mbappe is to be offered a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain that would see him earn close to £1 million-a-week, claims the Independent.
Ligue 1 heavyweights are reluctant to lose a World Cup winner heading towards free agency and are prepared to make him the highest-paid player on the planet if fresh terms can be agreed.
Man City to make summer loan call on Alvarez
Two goals tonight for Julián Álvarez, future Manchester City player. Another amazing night for la Araña. 🕷🇦🇷 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2022
River Plate will keep Julián until July - then they hope to extend the loan until December/World Cup, but Man City will only decide the plan for Álvarez in June. pic.twitter.com/vDOcCJbMQj
Milan to rival Newcastle & Spurs for Botman
AC Milan are ready to spend big on Sven Botman and dash any hopes Newcastle and Tottenham have of doing a deal, reports Calciomercato.
The Lille defender is a man in demand, but Serie A title hopefuls believe Champions League football can help them to win the race for a sought-after signature.
Pogba 'open to Premier League move' (Telegraph)
Midfielder could stay in England if he leaves Man Utd
Paul Pogba is open to a move to another Premier League side this summer if he leaves Manchester United, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Pogba is out of contract at the end of the season so is free to negotiate with non-English clubs, however is keeping his options open and has not started any talks.
An issue however would be his wages, with few other Premier League sides able to afford Pogba's £200,000-a-week salary.
Conte: Spurs 'weakened' in January window
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his side have been left "weakened" after missing out on key targets in the January transfer window.
Spurs brought in Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, but missed out on Adama Traore and Luis Diaz while four first teamers - Gio Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli and Bryan Gil - all left.
Conte told Sky Sports Italia: “What happened in January is not easy. Four players left in January. Four important players for Tottenham, two have arrived. So even numerically instead of reinforcing yourself you may have, on paper, weakened.”
'Rodgers close to Leicester sack'
Leicester could sack manager Brendan Rodgers this weekend if they lose to Wolves in the Premier League, report Football Insider.
Rodgers led Leicester to their first ever FA Cup win last season and has twice had them on the verge of Champions League qualification, however they sit 11th in the league currently.
They have also been knocked out of the FA Cup and Europa League, leaving Rodgers reportedly in a fight to keep his job.
Arsenal and Spurs join Sosa race (Bild)
Chelsea also reportedly keen on Stuttgart left back
True✅ @ChelseaFC discussed a Transfer of Borna Sosa @VfB already in winter. Now @Arsenal and @SpursOfficial are also interested of a Transfer in summer pic.twitter.com/62iHfN1EhA— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 16, 2022
Moritz moves to Singapore
Former Crystal Palace midfielder Andre Moritz has completed a move to Singapore Premier League side Hougang United.
Moritz joins fellow Brazilians Pedro Bortoluzo and Artur Jesus Vieira, Croatian forward Kristijan Krajcek and Japanese utility man Kaishu Yamazaki as foreign imports on the books of ambitious Hougang.
The 35-year-old was part of the Palace side that won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs in 2012-13.
Newcastle eye Eze raid
Newcastle United are weighing up a major-money raid for Crystal Palace starlet Eberechi Eze, with the 23-year-old high on the radar at St James' Park, per The Sun.
The Magpies reportedly had a loan move with an option or obligation to buy rejected by the Eagles in January.
But that has not stopped Eddie Howe's men in their pursuit, and they now could break their transfer record once more to bring Eze to Tyneside.
Torres deal close to completion
Sources confirm the Chicago Fire and Atlas have agreed to terms for Jairo Torres, though nothing signed and sealed *just* yet.— Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) February 16, 2022
Fire very, very close to finishing things up on the deal for the talented young Mexican player. #cf97 #cffc #atlasfc https://t.co/4NdESwHNXo
Middle East attracts Man Utd pair
🚨The teams of Qatar and Saudi Arabia are interest in 🇪🇸Juan Mata and 🇺🇾Edinson Cavani, whose contracts Manchester United is not considering extending. #MUFC #ManUnited— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 16, 2022
🔻VOLE🔻
🔜 https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/JYL2lDtXO2
Arriaga heads to Minnesota
𝗞𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗡!— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) February 16, 2022
We've signed Honduran midfielder Kervin Arriaga. pic.twitter.com/NND5zdBoiS
Fonseca to snub Corinthians
There are no chances for Paulo Fonseca to become new Corinthians manager. He respects the club - but his priority now is to stay in Europe. 🇧🇷 #Corinthians— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 16, 2022
Fonseca will consider some approaches from European clubs in the coming weeks.
Raphinha avoiding Leeds talks
Player waiting offers from around continent
Leeds star Raphinha is holding off talks over a new contract because he is waiting on offers from Europe's top teams, GOAL understands.
The Premier League side approached the winger on two occasions in January to discuss extending his stay.
But the 25-year-old did not respond to the Elland Road club and could opt to leave.
Read the full story on GOAL here!