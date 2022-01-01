Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG are open to signing Ronaldo from Man Utd

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2021-22
Getty Images

Dortmund hold crisis talks with Rose

2022-02-17T21:59:40.000Z

Borussia Dortmund have held talks with the club's directors and coach Marco Rose in the wake of the 4-2 loss to Rangers.

The coach can survive in his role if the team bounce back from their shock defeat.

AC Milan challenge Dortmund and Barca to Mazraoui signing

2022-02-17T21:18:45.786Z

Sergi Roberto wants Barca exit

2022-02-17T20:07:55.647Z

Sergi Roberto wants to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, El Nacional reports.

The Spain international looked set to extend his stay at Camp Nou at one point but has decided to call it quits, with Real Betis and Real Sociedad looking to sign him.

Bayern want Haller as Lewandowski replacement

2022-02-17T19:10:00.000Z

Bayern Munich are eyeing Ajax star Sebastien Haller as the man to replace Robert Lewandowski up front.

The German giants fear losing the Poland international at the end of the season as Real Madrid have long been linked.

But Fichajes claims they already have their top target to take his place, with Ivorian hitman Haller at the top of their list of targets.

Endrick arrives at Barcelona

2022-02-17T18:30:13.000Z

Brozovic agent holding up Inter renewal

2022-02-17T18:01:10.000Z

Marcelo Brozovic is all set to sign a new contract at Inter.

Calciomercato reports there is an agreement between the club and the player but his representatives' demands are delaying his signature on the dotted line.

Red Bulls sign Edwards

2022-02-17T17:00:10.000Z

New York Red Bulls have signed Tom Edwards for the 2022 MLS season.

The defender enjoyed a strong season with the MLS side last year and will spend the coming campaign with them again.

West Ham & Newcastle keen on Aboubakar

2022-02-17T16:00:00.000Z

West Ham and Newcastle have expressed interest in Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner Vincent Aboubakar, claims Kick442.

The Cameroon international is currently on the books of Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, but has previously spent time in Europe with Valenciennes, Lorient, Porto and Besiktas.

Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon 2022 Afcon
Getty Images

Chelsea planning contract talks with Mount

2022-02-17T15:30:00.000Z

Real Madrid submit offer for Haaland

2022-02-17T15:00:00.000Z

According to Sport, Real Madrid have submitted an offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

With the Blancos no longer convinced that Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent – and even if he does – then they want to leave themselves covered by bringing in another prolific goalscorer.

Man Utd not expecting Pogba U-turn

2022-02-17T14:40:00.000Z

Manchester United are not expecting Paul Pogba to perform a U-turn on his future plans and commit to a new contract, reports the Manchester Evening News.

That had been suggestions that a World Cup-winning midfielder could avoid free agency by agreeing an extended stay at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils believe he will take on a new challenge this summer.

Marsch emerges as top target for Leeds

2022-02-17T14:20:00.000Z

If Marcelo Bielsa walks away from Leeds this summer, The Telegraph reports that the Whites will make Jesse Marsch a top target.

The American coach, who has worked at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, is considered to fit the mould at Elland Road when it comes to footballing philosophy.

No breakthrough in Bayern’s talks with Gnabry

2022-02-17T14:00:00.000Z

According to kicker, there has been no breakthrough in contract talks between Bayern Munich and Serge Gnabry.

The Germany international winger is currently tied to a deal through to 2023, but the Bundesliga champions are eager to agree an extension.

Serge Gnabry FC Bayern 2022
Getty Images

Arsenal & City to battle it out for Sergi Roberto

2022-02-17T13:30:00.000Z

With Sergi Roberto heading towards free agency in the summer, Fichajes reports that Arsenal and Manchester City are ready to battle it out for his signature.

The 30-year-old is a versatile operator and would tick a number of boxes for Mikel Arteta or Pep Guardiola at Premier League heavyweights.

Barcelona reignite interest in Ginter

2022-02-17T13:00:00.000Z

Barcelona remain keen on Germany international defender Matthias Ginter, claims Mundo Deportivo.

He is set to become a free agent when a contract at Borussia Monchengladbach expires this summer, with La Liga heavyweights ready to swoop in.

Williams told he has a future at Man Utd

2022-02-17T12:30:00.000Z

Brandon Williams has, according to Metro, been informed by Ralf Rangnick that has he as a long-term future at Manchester United.

The 21-year-old defender is currently taking in a loan spell at Norwich and appeared to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford as he sat behind established internationals in the full-back pecking order.

Ruiz open to Real or Barca move

2022-02-17T12:00:00.000Z

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz continues to see a return to his native Spain speculated on.

Calciomercato reports that the 25-year-old is open to offers from leading sides in La Liga and would be happy to link up with Real Madrid or Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal want new deals for Saka & Martinelli

2022-02-17T11:30:00.000Z

Thrashing out fresh terms with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli is a top priority for Arsenal director Edu, reports football.london.

The hope is that a top-four finish for the Gunners in 2021-22 will convince two highly-rated youngsters to stay put, sign new contracts and ignore any interest being shown in them from afar.

PSG are open to signing Ronaldo from Man Utd (90min)

2022-02-17T11:00:00.000Z

Paris Saint-Germain are, according to 90min, open to the idea of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer.

Questions are being asked of a Portuguese superstar’s future at Old Trafford in what has been a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, and there is a chance that he could link up with eternal rival Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo PSG Gfx
Goal/SPOX

Mbappe to be offered close to £1m-a-week by PSG (Independent)

2022-02-17T10:30:00.000Z

Kylian Mbappe is to be offered a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain that would see him earn close to £1 million-a-week, claims the Independent.

Ligue 1 heavyweights are reluctant to lose a World Cup winner heading towards free agency and are prepared to make him the highest-paid player on the planet if fresh terms can be agreed.

Kylian Mbappe PSG Real Madrid celebration 2022
Getty Images

Man City to make summer loan call on Alvarez

2022-02-17T10:00:00.000Z

Milan to rival Newcastle & Spurs for Botman

2022-02-17T09:30:00.000Z

AC Milan are ready to spend big on Sven Botman and dash any hopes Newcastle and Tottenham have of doing a deal, reports Calciomercato.

The Lille defender is a man in demand, but Serie A title hopefuls believe Champions League football can help them to win the race for a sought-after signature.

Pogba 'open to Premier League move' (Telegraph)

2022-02-17T08:59:37.000Z

Midfielder could stay in England if he leaves Man Utd

Paul Pogba is open to a move to another Premier League side this summer if he leaves Manchester United, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Pogba is out of contract at the end of the season so is free to negotiate with non-English clubs, however is keeping his options open and has not started any talks.

An issue however would be his wages, with few other Premier League sides able to afford Pogba's £200,000-a-week salary.

Conte: Spurs 'weakened' in January window

2022-02-17T08:29:33.000Z

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his side have been left "weakened" after missing out on key targets in the January transfer window.

Spurs brought in Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, but missed out on Adama Traore and Luis Diaz while four first teamers - Gio Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Dele Alli and Bryan Gil - all left.

Conte told Sky Sports Italia: “What happened in January is not easy. Four players left in January. Four important players for Tottenham, two have arrived. So even numerically instead of reinforcing yourself you may have, on paper, weakened.”

20220213 Antonio Conte
Getty Images

'Rodgers close to Leicester sack'

2022-02-17T08:00:14.000Z

Leicester could sack manager Brendan Rodgers this weekend if they lose to Wolves in the Premier League, report Football Insider.

Rodgers led Leicester to their first ever FA Cup win last season and has twice had them on the verge of Champions League qualification, however they sit 11th in the league currently.

They have also been knocked out of the FA Cup and Europa League, leaving Rodgers reportedly in a fight to keep his job.

Moritz moves to Singapore

2022-02-17T07:00:00.000Z

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Andre Moritz has completed a move to Singapore Premier League side Hougang United.

Moritz joins fellow Brazilians Pedro Bortoluzo and Artur Jesus Vieira, Croatian forward Kristijan Krajcek and Japanese utility man Kaishu Yamazaki as foreign imports on the books of ambitious Hougang.

The 35-year-old was part of the Palace side that won promotion to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs in 2012-13.

Newcastle eye Eze raid

2022-02-17T06:00:00.000Z

Newcastle United are weighing up a major-money raid for Crystal Palace starlet Eberechi Eze, with the 23-year-old high on the radar at St James' Park, per The Sun.

The Magpies reportedly had a loan move with an option or obligation to buy rejected by the Eagles in January.

But that has not stopped Eddie Howe's men in their pursuit, and they now could break their transfer record once more to bring Eze to Tyneside.

Torres deal close to completion

2022-02-17T00:41:44.989Z

Arriaga heads to Minnesota

2022-02-16T23:30:00.000Z

Fonseca to snub Corinthians

2022-02-16T23:15:00.000Z

Raphinha avoiding Leeds talks

2022-02-16T23:00:00.000Z

Player waiting offers from around continent

Leeds star Raphinha is holding off talks over a new contract because he is waiting on offers from Europe's top teams, GOAL understands.

The Premier League side approached the winger on two occasions in January to discuss extending his stay.

But the 25-year-old did not respond to the Elland Road club and could opt to leave.

Read the full story on GOAL here!

raphinha
(C)Getty Images