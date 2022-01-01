Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane tempted by Bayern move

Stam full of praise for Man Utd newcomer Martinez
Many doubted how Lisandro Martinez would fare in the Premier League. Jaap Stam wasn't one of those people.
The summer signing has transitioned seamlessly, with Stam questioning those who thought he'd fail due to his height.
Kruse set to see contract terminated
Max Kruse is expected to see his contract terminated during the Bundesliga break in mid-November, reports Sport.
Kruse has been excluded from the Wolfsburg team, as the club has no plan to use the striker.
He's been linked with a move to MLS, as his son lives in Florida.
Ronaldo turned down record-breaking offer
Cristiano Ronaldo turned down Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal's two-year offer worth €242m, reports Marca.
The deal would have made the Manchester United star the world's highest-paid footballer, but Ronaldo opted to keep playing at the highest level possible rather than cash in with a move to the Middle East.
The league has seen teams sign players like Luciano Vietto, Alvaro Gonzalez, David Ospina, Santi Mina and Alvaro Medran.
Brighton's coaching shortlist
Brighton are stepping up their coaching search and have made a shortlist of potential candidates, reports the Guardian.
Norwegian manager Kjetil Knutsen and former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi are among the favourites, while Lens manager Franck Haise is also under consideration.
Knutsen seems to be the leader, though, after taking Bodo/Glimt to consecutive league titles in Norway.
Kane tempted by Bayern (Sky Sports)
Harry Kane is tempted by the possibility of joining Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports.
Discussions have been had between Kane's brother, Charlie, and Bayern, who have prioritised the Spurs star as their No. 1 target.
Kane, meanwhile, can picture himself at Bayern, who do need a new No. 9 following Robert Lewandowski's departure.