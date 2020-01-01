Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool, Arsenal & Man Utd consider Griezmann bid

Roma also want Barcelona target Depay - Aulas
Barcelona target Memphis Depay is also the subject of interest from Roma, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed.
Lyon captain Depay is into the final year of his contract with the Ligue 1 club and has been linked with a big move to Barca.
But Aulas warned a deal with Barca has not yet been done, encouraging Roma's rival interest.
PSG were tempted by Messi - Leonardo
Paris Saint-Germain's interest was piqued when Lionel Messi declared his intention to leave Barcelona, sporting director Leonardo has admitted.
Manchester City were seen as the most likely destination for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner after he announced he wanted to leave Barcelona, but PSG would have considered making a move for him.
Netherlands stars want Ten Cate to replace Koeman
Henk Ten Cate is the Netherland squad's preferred choice to replace Ronald Koeman at the helm.
Voetbal International reports the Oranje leaders - Virgil van Dijk, Kevin Strootman, Ryan Babel, Matthijs de Ligt and Daley Blind - have agreed that the former Ajax boss would be the ideal candidate.
Ten Cate was in the picture to become Netherlands boss in 2017 but the KNVB ended up hiring Dick Advocaat.
West Ham target full-back Smith
West Ham are plotting a move for Bournemouth defender Adam Smith, says The Telegraph.
The London side want to invest in their defence and are eyeing Smith because he can play on the right and left sides.
Fraser agrees Newcastle move
Ryan Fraser is set to have a medical to complete a move to Newcastle, Sky Sports reports.
The Scotland international left Bournemouth after his contract expired but will return to the Premier League with the Magpies.
Liverpool's Ojo to join Cardiff on loan
Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is close to joining Cardiff on loan, Goal understands.
The Championship side have beaten the likes of Nottingham Forest, Reading and Huddersfield to the acquisition of the 23-year-old, who still has three years remaining on his current deal with Liverpool.
Leverkusen target Bellerin and Aurier
Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Hector Bellerin or Serge Aurier ahead of the new season.
The Telegraph claims the German outfit have targeted the duo as they look to add experience to their back line.
Southampton defender Hoedt wanted by Anderlecht
Anderlecht are on the verge of signing Wesley Hoedt from Southampton, Het Laatste Nieuws reports.
The former Lazio and AZ defender spent last season on loan in Belgium with Antwerp but looks set to make a permanent move.
Juventus consider Cavani swoop
Juventus are once again considering offering Edinson Cavani a contract, according to Sky Sport in Italy.
The Uruguayan left Paris Saint-Germain this summer after his contract expired and was close to joining Benfica, only for talks to break down.
Juve had previously decided against bringing him back to Italy but they have reconnected with his agent.
AC Milan, Napoli and Sevilla target Deulofeu
Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu is being targeted by AC Milan, Napoli and Sevilla.
The Spain international is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury he suffered in March and is expected to be ready to return in the early stages of next season.
But The Telegraph reports he could be on his way back to Italy or Spain before the transfer window closes.
Mbappe tells PSG to buy players to win Champions League
Kylian Mbappe says Paris Saint-Germain must make smart decisions in the transfer market if they are to achieve their dream of winning the Champions League.
PSG are expected to maintain their domestic dominance in 2020-21, but the Champions League crown remains their big goal and Mbappe believes they need to sign quality players to achieve it.
Wolves confirm Marcal signing
Wolves have confirmed the signing of Marcal from Lyon.
The 31-year-old left-back signed a two-year deal with the Premier League side, becoming their second new arrival of the week.
First *official* 📸 of Marçal's Molineux visit...— Wolves (@Wolves) September 6, 2020
🇧🇷🐺 pic.twitter.com/5urv4bvm25
Barcelona and Juventus in talks over Suarez deal
Barcelona and Juventus are negotiating a fee that will allow Luis Suarez to make the move to the Serie A champions.
The Uruguay international has already reached a personal agreement over a three-year contract worth €10 million (£9m/$12m) per season with the Turin giants.
Suarez is set to sit an Italian language exam in the coming days to get a passport to allow him to make the move.
Donnarumma and AC Milan at odds in renewal talks
AC Milan are eager to extend Gianluigi Donnarumma's contract, but the two parties are a long way from an agreement, according to Corriere della Sera.
The goalkeeper is in the last year of his contract and is earning around €6 million per season and Milan hope to tie him down to a deal of a similar salary but with bigger bonuses.
The Italy international is asking for something closer to €10m, however, and they hope to sort out a deal when talks resume in the near future.
Lyon boss 'would drive Memphis to Barcelona'
Lyon coach Rudi Garcia has admitted that he would drive Memphis Depay to Barcelona personally if the chance arose for the Ligue 1 side's captain to make the move to Camp Nou.
The Dutchman has been mooted as a potential target for the Blaugrana as they begin to adapt to life under Ronald Koeman following a frustrating 2019-20 campaign that saw the club come up short on all fronts.
Garcia professed his hope that he would remain at the club, but added that he would not stand in the way of a move to Spain.
Vidal set for Inter medical
Arturo Vidal is expected to be an Inter player by the end of next week.
Sport Mediaset reports the midfielder is set for a medical in Milan on Wednesday, but he still has to negotiate his release from Barcelona.
The Chile international still has a year left on his contract at Camp Nou but hopes the club will terminate his deal to allow him to make a free transfer.
Napoli demand €90m for Man City target Koulibaly
Manchester City will have to pay €90 million if they want to land Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, Il Mattino reports.
The centre-back has long been a top target for the Premier League side, but Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is demanding a large fee before he will let him go.
Barcelona prepare final offer to land Lautaro
Barcelona are preparing a final offer for Lautaro Martinez, Goal can confirm.
Although Lyon attacker Memphis Depay has been mooted as a target as they look to replace Luis Suarez, Lautaro remains at the top of the club's wishlist, with the Argentine seen as a complete centre-forward in the precise mould the club want.
Madrid open to Bale exit
Real Madrid have not ruled out sanctioning an exit for Gareth Bale ahead of the new campaign, per Sport.
The Wales international played just 20 games for the club last year after a prospective move to China collapsed at the last hour.
But Los Blancos could finally let their forward go to seek new pastures, with the club refusing to state that he will definitely be on their books for the 2020-21 campaign.
PSG to offer Choupo-Moting new deal
Paris Saint-Germain could reverse their expected course and offer a new contract to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, via Le10Sport.
The Cameroon international joined the club from Stoke City in 2018 and played a cameo role in their run to the Champions League final this year.
Those performances may have earned him a longer stay in the French capital now too, with a one-year extension reportedly on the cards.
'Allan one of the world's best'
New Everton signing Allan is one of the best defensive midfielders in world football, according to Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Everton confirmed the signing of Allan from Napoli on Saturday, with the 29-year-old having penned a three-year contract at Goodison Park.
Allan was one of the most consistent performers for the Serie A side under both Maurizio Sarri and Ancelotti, but fell out of favour under Gennaro Gattuso.
Lyon snub Arsenal move for Aouar
Arsenal have been frustrated in their pursuit of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar after the Ligue 1 club turned down a part-swap deal from the Gunners, via RMC Sport.
Mikel Arteta was hopeful of beating a host of clubs to the signature of the highly rated Frenchman with a tempting deal.
But instead, he has been forced to head back to the drawing board after the Champions League semi-finalists snubbed their offer.
Frank muted on Watkins and Benrahma future
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has played coy on the future of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma as rumours swirl the pair are headed for the Premier League, per Sky Sports.
The Bees' loss in the Championship play-off final last term has sparked fears of an exodus, but neither player is yet to leave, with Frank stating after his side's Carabao Cup win over Wycombe: "I always speak about the players I have in house or when the deals are done or not done.
"At this moment in time, they're Brentford players. The fans will be informed when they find out if they're staying or going."
Tottenham interested in Hughes
Tottenham are reportedly considering a surprise move for relegated Watford man Will Hughes, according to the Mirror.
The former England youth international joined the Hornets from Derby County in 2017 as what was then Marco Silva's first signing at the club.
He could now be handed a Premier League lifeline as Jose Mourinho mulls a move for the 25-year-old.
Wolves set to confirm Marcal
Wolves look set to confirm the arrival of Lyon defender Fernando Marcal after the Brazilian passed a medical, Sky Sports reports.
The 31-year-old, who was a member of the Ligue 1 side's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, can play as a left-wing back and central option.
He would become the latest arrival at the club after they secured the services of Fabio Silva earlier this weekend.
Morelos on Bundesliga radar
Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart have joined the chase for Rangers man Alfredo Morelos, according to Don Balon.
The Colombia man has been tipped to leave Glasgow ahead of the new campaign, with a host of international clubs all interested in his services.
Now, the Bundesliga pair could be set to fight it out for his signature.
Van de Beek: Bergwijn wanted me at Spurs
Donny van de Beek has revealed that fellow countryman Steven Bergwijn tried to steer him towards Tottenham before he settled on his move to Manchester United earlier this month.
The Red Devils fought off several other clubs to capture the signature of the highly rated 23-year-old from Ajax, who arrived at the Theatre of Dreams on Wednesday on a five-year deal with the option of an additional season.
Van de Beek's signing has reaffirmed United's intent to challenge for top honours at home in domestic competition and abroad in the Champions League under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, as the Norwegian continues to rebuild his squad following on from a third-place finish in the Premier League last term.
Atletico turn down City move for Gimenez
Il #ManchesterCity aveva offerto 70 milioni più bonus per #Gimenez: no dell’#Atlletico— Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) September 5, 2020
Brescia chief: I wanted Tonali at Roma
Sandro Tonali's move to AC Milan is almost complete but Brescia's president Massimo Cellino wanted him to join Roma.
Italy international Tonali has been one of the hottest properties in Italian football over the past few years, having broken into the Brescia team as a 17-year-old.
A technically gifted midfielder renowned for his dribbling and passing abilities, Tonali – now 20 – has long been seen as a future star of the Azzurri.
Chelsea snap up Burton Albion keeper
⚽️ BREAKING NEWS: Young #Brewers star signs @ChelseaFC deal— Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) September 6, 2020
Full story here 👉 https://t.co/vgSBjbsOwY#BAFC pic.twitter.com/c0HLRXX9s2
Thiago perfect for Liverpool - Souness
Bayern man has been linked with Merseyside move
Thiago Alcantara would be the "perfect" recruit for Liverpool to strengthen their squad ahead of their Premier League title defence, according to Graeme Souness.
The former club favourite has added however that he is "disappointed" in the Reds' lack of transfer business ahead of the new campaign.
Jurgen Klopp's side have welcomed just the one new arrival to Merseyside so far, in the shape of former Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas.
Read the full story on GOAL here!
Inter to offer Eriksen exit
Christian Eriksen looks set to be offered an exit from Inter due to him not fitting with coach Antonio Conte's tactical approach, just half a year on from his arrival, claims the Mail.
The Denmark international secured a move to Serie A from Tottenham earlier this year but has not quite had the opening spell he would have wished as the Covid-19 coronavirus played havoc with the end of the 2019-20 season.
Now, he could theoretically move on from the club after just a handful of months at San Siro as Conte continues to plan for the 2020-21 campaign.
Man Utd eye Upamecano move next June
Manchester United will reportedly look to sign Dayot Upamecano next June when the France international's release clause becomes active, per the Daily Star.
The central defender only penned a new deal with RB Leipzig in July but has a £38m (€42.7m/$50.5m) price tag that could see him leave at the end of next season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side previously broke the world record transfer fee for a defender when they signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City.
'Transfer window can't close quick enough for Liverpool'
Former club favourite warns of Barca interest
Former Liverpool favourite Robbie Fowler believes that manager Jurgen Klopp would "slam the window shut" on the current transfer season if he could as Barcelona continue to eye up potential moves for Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum.
The Spanish giants have been no strangers to collecting the fruits of the Reds' labours in recent years, having brought both Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho from Anfield to Camp Nou in previous campaigns.
Even after a season that saw them finish empty-handed - and marked by a bitter dispute with Lionel Messi over his future - the club still hold an allure for many however and Fowler has warned that Liverpool may become ripe pickings once more.
Read the full story on GOAL here!
Blades and Baggies plot swap deal
Sheffield United will snap up Oliver Burke from West Bromwich Albion as part of a swap deal that sees Callum Robinson go the other way, per the Daily Mail.
Scotland international Burke, who came off the bench for his nation against Israel this week, spent last term on loan at Alaves.
Robinson meanwhile spent his campaign at the Hawthorns on loan from the Blades and impressed in their promotion-winning campaign.
Lazio make Muriqi agreement
Lazio have reportedly agreeded on a fee for Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi worth €17.5m (£15.6m), per Corriere dello Sport.
The Kosavo international looks set to make the move to Serie A and is due to have his medical this week.
Lazio finished fourth last term to earn themselves a Champions League berth this season.
Barca set €50m ceiling for Wijnaldum-Depay swoop
Barcelona are now focused on selling players. But the board already contacted Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay agents.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 6, 2020
Barça are expected to submit official bids to Liverpool and OL on next few days - they’re convinced to sign “both for less than €50/55m”. 🛑 #FCB #LFC #Barça
Baggies bag Kipre from Wigan
Kipré announced. ☑️— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) September 4, 2020
We're delighted to welcome defender Cedric Kipré to The Hawthorns on a four-year contract ✍️ pic.twitter.com/BLIPR6HwiE
Hornets have tabs on Hutchinson
Watford are mulling over a move for free agent Sam Hutchinson after the midfielder brought the curtain down on a six-year stay at Sheffield Wednesday, per the Daily Mail.
The 31-year-old started his career as a young prospect with Chelsea but has made his home in South Yorkshire over the past half-decade after struggles to break through at Stamford Bridge.
Now, he could be set to head back down the M1 and join the Hornets ahead of the new campaign.
Bournemouth accept Newcastle bid for Wilson
Striker to discuss personal terms with Magpies
Bournemouth have reportedly accepted a £20m (€22.5m) offer from Newcastle United for striker Callum Wilson, according to Sky Sports' Transfer Talk.
Aston Villa, who were previously in the race for the England international, withdrew after the forward professed a desire to join the Magpies instead.
Wilson is now set to discuss personal terms to finalise a move to St James' Park.
'Moyes sunk Thiago switch to Man Utd years ago'
Thiago Alcantara reportedly came close to signing for Manchester United seven years ago, but saw his prospective move to Old Trafford dashed by David Moyes, claims ESPN.
The Bayern Munich man has been consistently linked with a move to the Premier League this off-season, with the Red Devils thought to be second favourites behind Liverpool for the Champions League-winning star's services.
But Thiago nearly came to the Theatre of Dreams the better part of a decade ago after former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson engineered a move for the then-Barca man before his retirement - only for his successor to spurn the chance and sign Marouane Fellaini instead due to little knowledge of the former's skills.
Fulham keen on Torino's Aina
Fulham have held talks over a potential move for Torino defender Ola Aina as they look to bolster their defence ahead of their Premier League return, claims the Daily Mail.
Scott Parker's side reached the top flight once more following their play-off success last term and are now circling the former Chelsea youth starlet as a potential recruit.
Aina has impressed since his arrival in Serie A, but could be persuaded to return to London to try his luck at the top of the English game with the Cottagers.
Liverpool's Phillips eyed up by Championship trio
Bundesliga clubs also keen on defender
Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is attracting interest from clubs in both the Championship and the Bundesliga, according to the Daily Express.
The youngster spent last season with Stuttgart in Germany and his string of performances there could seal an immediate return to the nation.
But a handful of British outfits - Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City and Swansea City among them - also have designs on the 23-year-old.
Spezia land free agent Sala
Serie A new boys Spezia have picked up the services of former Sampdoria man Jacopo Sala, the club has confirmed.
The central midfielder, a former Italy youth international, arrives as a free agent after he was let go by SPAL following their relegation to Serie B.
Spezia secured top-flight status for the first time in their history after they came through the play-offs last term.
Nice loan out Sacko
After arriving at the club in winter 2018, Ihsan Sacko (23) has joined Cosenza, the Serie B side, on loan (without a purchase option).— OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) September 5, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/32Udl7JaOp pic.twitter.com/YljjxuR56N
Dijon snap up Assale
Dijon have strengthened their attack with the capture of Ivory Coast international Roger Assale from Young Boys, the club has confirmed.
The 26-year-old has made the move from Switzerland to France, having spent part of 2020 on loan at Leganes.
Assale was a member of the Ivory Coast squad that claimed the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.
Lazio seal deal for Muriqi
Vedat Muriqi to Lazio, done deal. Total agreement reached with Fenerbahçe. Paperworks time between the two clubs. Here we go 🤝🔵 @DiMarzio @SkySport #Lazio #Fenerbahce #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2020
Leeds close on Gvardiol signing
Leeds United are set to make Josko Gvardiol their latest summer signing, according to the Daily Mail.
Gvardiol, 18, has impressed since bursting onto the scene with Dinamo Zagreb, and the defender is now likely to head to the Premier League newcomers for a fee worth around £17.6 million ($23m).
Messi had no choice but to stay at Barca due to 'bad advice' - Sanchez
Lionel Messi was left with no choice but to reverse his decision to quit Barcelona due to bad advice from his father and agent Jorge, according to former Real Madrid player Hugo Sanchez.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner sent shockwaves through the football world last week by informing Barca of his intention to leave.
However, La Liga disputed Messi's claim that he could leave on a free transfer courtesy of a clause in his contract, meaning any potential suitor would have to negotiate with Barca or pay his €700million release clause.
'I'd be delighted if Man City get Messi'
Jamie Carragher has revealed he was 'hoping' Manchester City could find a way to seal a deal to sign Lionel Messi, even though it would have put Pep Guardiola's side in pole position to reclaim the Premier League title from Liverpool.
Speaking to Goal at a Sky Sports event, Liverpool legend Carragher admitted he was excited by the potential prospect of Messi coming to the Premier League, with the Argentine star heavily linked with a move to City as he considered quitting Barcelona.
Messi told Goal in a world exclusive interview on Friday that he had decided to see out the final year of his contract and Carragher admits he is disappointed that one of the world's great sporting icons will not be on the Premier League cast list next season.
Moyes faces West Ham crisis
Sheffield United set to sign Derby's Bogle and Lowe
Sheffield United are on the verge of completing a double transfer swoop at Derby County, reports the Daily Mail.
Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe are set to move to Bramall Lane in exchange for a fee totalling around £10 million ($13m).
Chelsea to offer Batshuayi new deal
Liverpool set Wijnaldum asking price
Liverpool are willing to release Gini Wijnaldum to Barcelona in exchange for £15 million ($20m), reports the Mirror.
The Netherlands midfielder is out of contract at the end of 2021, but the Reds still hope to receive more for their player than the initial £10m ($13m) offered by Barca.
Liverpool, Arsenal & Man Utd consider Griezmann bid
The France star is vulnerable following news of Lionel Messi staying
Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are all looking to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Antoine Griezmann's future, reports the Daily Mail.
Griezmann had been promised a leading role at Barcelona by Ronald Koeman once Lionel Messi had left the club.
But with the Argentine's exit U-turn and the return of Philippe Coutinho to the squad, the Frenchman, who endured a torrid debut season at Camp Nou, could find himself marginalised from Koeman's plans and available for transfer.
'Man Utd must sign Sancho now or face Liverpool competition next year'
Jamie Carragher has warned Manchester United that if they do not sign Jadon Sancho this summer, they could face competition from Liverpool next year.
The Red Devils have been in hot pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund winger, who has become one of Europe's top attacking players at age 20.
Dortmund, though, continue to play hardball, insisting that the England international will not leave unless their €120 million (£108m/$142m) valuation is met.