Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Coutinho offered as part of Mbappe deal

Barca offers Coutinho in deal for Mbappe
Neymar would enjoy playing with his Brazil teammate, making it one that could work for both parties
Barcelona are willing to offer Philippe Coutinho as a makeweight in a deal for Kylian Mbappe, according to Don Balon.
Neymar would be willing to forego a move to Spain if his Brazil teammate were to join him in Paris.
The move would kill two birds with one stone for Barca, who would sign Mbappe while also preventing Neymar from joining rivals Real Madrid.
Cardona signs with Pachuca
Midfielder Edwin Cardona has signed with Pachuca, the club announced.
The Colombian midfielder will join the club for the Clausura campaign after previously featuring for Boca Juniors on loan from Monterrey.
Cardona has appeared 33 times for Colombia, scoring five time.
Ciman set for MLS return
Former Montreal Impact and LAFC defender Laurent Ciman is set to return to MLS, according to TVA Sports.
The defender has departed Dijon after joining the club earlier this year in a move from expansion side LAFC.
Ciman would be subject to the MLS Allocation Process, and Toronto FC are one team that have been linked with the Belgium international.
Sagna signs one-year contract with Impact
Bacary Sagna will return to the Montreal Impact in 2019 after signing a one-year contract with the club, the team announced on Monday.
Sagna featured nine times for the Impact in 2018 as the club won five matches with him in the lineup.
“I am very satisfied that Bacary carries on with the club,” said Impact head coach Remi Garde. “He played a big role in our good second half to the season in 2018 and I am sure he will once again be an important part of the Impact in 2019.”
“I’m very happy to be back with the Impact for one more year,” said Bacary Sagna. “I hope we have a good season and make it all the way.”
Partey reaffirms commitment to Atletico
After recently admitting frustration with playing time, Thomas Partey says his comments were misconstrued while adding that he's happy at Atletico Madrid.
The midfielder made 21 appearance last season, but has stated his frustration at missing key matches.