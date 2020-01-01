Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane has two games to save Real Madrid job

Ziyech explains why he waited to leave Ajax
Hakim Ziyech has explained why he waited to leave Ajax, and why his eventual move to Chelsea came at the right time.
USWNT star Dunn joins Thorns in blockbuster three-team trade
U.S. women's national team star Crystal Dunn has joined the Portland Thorns in a blockbuster three-team trade.
Rooney set for first coaching job
Forward to replace Cocu as Derby manager
Wayne Rooney could be set to take on his first job in coaching.
According to the Daily Mail, Derby boss Phillip Cocu's time at the club is coming to an end, and a bad result against Nottingham Forest on Friday could see him sacked.
Rooney has apparently been groomed as his successor and could be given the reins even though he is yet to complete his UEFA coaching badges.
LA Galaxy not giving up on Chicharito
LA Galaxy isn't giving up on Javier Hernandez despite his bad form, Goal understands, and they won't accept a loan bid from former club Chivas.
'Nunez sale will eclipse €126m Joao Felix'
Benfica manager Jorge Jesus says Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez will eventually become the club's record sale.
Jesus told SportTV: "We must not forget that he is a kid, he is 21 years old, there is a lot about the game that he does not know yet. He will learn with me and Benfica.
"He was Benfica's most expensive purchase, and when there is no pandemic, he will be the most expensive sale. He will be a world-class player."
Benfica's biggest sale to date was the €126 million (£113m/$142m) Atletico Madrid paid to sign Joao Felix last summer.
Lazio defender Bastos joins Al Ain
Angola defender Bastos has left Lazio to join Abu Dhabi-based club Al Ain on a permanent deal.
Comunicato ufficiale: Bartolomeu Jacinto Quissanga— S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) October 22, 2020
✍️ https://t.co/TYLSir9Tu2 pic.twitter.com/pcSKfQCEfB
Barnsley draw up shortlist to replace Struber
Barnsley have drawn up a three-man shortlist of potential replacements for former head coach Gerhard Struber, according to Sky Sports.
Struber left the Championship club to take over at New York Red Bulls in early October.
It is claimed former Crystal Palace defender Valerien Ismael and current interim manager Adam Murray are in the mix for the job.
Zidane facing Real Madrid axe
Clasico result could be crucial
Zinedine Zidane is facing the axe at Real Madrid if his side's fortunes don't improve in their next two games, reports l'Equipe.
Madrid are only a point off the top of La Liga with a game in hand, but have suffered embarrassing back-to-back defeats against Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk.
Their next game is a Clasico in Barcelona, followed by a Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.