Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United give up on Bale

Guardiola claims Villa star 'too expensive' for Man City
Pep Guardiola believes it would be too expensive for Manchester City to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa after the midfielder starred in his side’s 3-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
City to put £100m price tag on Jesus as Bayern circle
Manchester City will put a price tag of £100 million on Gabriel Jesus in order to fend off interest from Bayern Munich, as reported by the Mail.
Bayern are eager to sign Jesus, despite the fact that his City contract runs until the summer of 2023.
Throughout his time at City, Jesus has had to battle for a place in the side due to the presence of Sergio Aguero, which could help turn his head towards Bayern.
Woodward approves Bundesliga swoop
Manchester United chief Ed Woodward has given the go ahead for a £125 million swoop for Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz and striker Thomas Muller, as reported by the Mirror.
United sent scouts to Germany on Saturday to watch 20-year-old German international Havertz play against Werder Bremen as well as watching Muller in Bayern Munich's game against Union Berlin.
Man Utd & Man City in Matheson battle
Manchester United and bitter rivals Manchester City are involved in a transfer war over Rochdale teenage wonder Luke Matheson, according to The Star.
The England U18 defender, who made his league debut at just 15, is attracting a stream of interest from across the Premier League.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw the qualities of £10 million-rated Matheson first-hand earlier this season when he scored at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup.
Juventus eyeing Spurs star Son
Juventus have joined Napoli in keeping tabs on Tottenham frontman Son Heung-min, as reported by the Express.
The South Korea international is closing in on 200 appearances in all competitions for the north London side after making the move from German club Bayer Leverkusen four years ago.
Manchester United give up on Bale
The Welsh star won't be a Red Devil anytime soon
Manchester United have been put off signing Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale because of his damaging injury record, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Real Madrid are willing to let 30-year-old Bale leave the Bernabeu in January and are interested in offering him as a makeweight to bring long-time Paul Pogba to Spain.
But United have also been put off by the money it would take to reach a deal with Real.