Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Depay closes in on Barcelona transfer

Depay soon to be confirmed as Barcelona player
Memphis Depay is close to being announced as a Barcelona player, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.
The Netherlands international has been linked to join Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou, with his countryman being appointed as the club's new coach last month.
Barca are expected to officialy complete the deal and present Depay as a new signing later in the week.
Napoli make contact over Deulofeu transfer
Napoli are interested in adding Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu to their squad for the coming season.
According to Di Marzio, Deulofeu is keen to return to Italy after the Hornets were relegated to the Championship at the conclusion of last campaign.
Milan are also said to be keen on Deulofeu's services.
Taylor linked with Odisha move
Departing Wellington Phoenix captain Steven Taylor is close to sealing a move to Indian Super League club Odisha FC.
The 34-year-old announced he was leaving the Phoenix after two seasons last week and IFTWC says he will sign with Odisha.
Taylor played 215 matches for Newcastle United before heading to Australia via a stint with Portland Timbers in MLS.
Roma to add Hellas Verona defender Kumbulla on loan with obligation to buy
Roma are closing in on the loan signing of Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, reports Sky Sport Italy.
The 20-year-old will join Roma on a temporary deal but there will be an obligation for the capital club to buy the Albanian for €30m (£17/$22m).
Kumbulla - who has one cap for Albania - made 25 Serie A appearances for Hellas Verona last season.
Castro set to stay at Perth Glory
Perth Glory star Diego Castro is expected to see out the final season of his contract in the A-League, according to The West.
There was doubt over whether the Spanish maestro would remain in Australia after missing the A-League season restart following the Covid-19 break.
Castro decided to stay in Perth and not finish the season with Glory, as they crashed out of the finals at the first hurdle.