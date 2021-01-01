Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rooney interested in Newcastle job

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Man City set €80m Sterling price tag (Marca)

2021-10-18T23:26:01Z

The club's demands may deter an approach from Barcelona

Manchester City have set an €80 million ($93m/£68m) price tag on Raheem Sterling, claims Marca, with that valuation possibly enough to deter an approach from Barcelona.

If a club makes an offer in that range, City would not hesitate to agree to a deal.

Donovan withdraws from Salt Lake consideration

2021-10-18T22:30:00Z

Landon Donovan has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Real Salt Lake managerial position, writes ESPN.

It's said to be a specific issue with RSL rather than a desire to stay at his post with the San Diego Loyal, who he currently coaches.

Rooney interested in Newcastle job (Chronicle Live)

2021-10-18T22:15:00Z

The Derby County manager could be hired in January

Wayne Rooney would be interested in taking the Newcastle head coach job if Steve Bruce is fired, writes Chronicle Live.

He would need to step away from Derby County first - but that reportedly wouldn't be an insurmountable obstacle for him.

However, it is thought that Newcastle would want him as manager only on a short-term basis.

