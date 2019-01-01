Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to sell £200m Pogba & Lukaku

Solskjaer sends warning to Man Utd players
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he will not tolerate players at Manchester Unitedwho are "driven by money or fame".
The United manager is expected to lead an overhaul of the squad in the wake of another disappointing campaign in which the Red Devils have been left well off the pace set by Premier League title challengers Manchester City and Liverpool, and have lost seven of their past nine games in all competitions.
There is speculation that a significant part of the first-team squad could be moved on in the transfer window, with Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Antonio Valencia likely to depart on free transfers and the futures of Paul Pogba, David de Gea, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian unclear.
PSG make £60m bid for Pjanic
Paris Saint-Germain have approached Juventus over a deal involving star midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to the Sun.
The Ligue 1 champions suffered in the middle of the pitch this season due to Marco Verratti's injury, with Leandro Paredes failing to impress after his move from Zenit.
Pjanic is a proven performer at the top level, although PSG's £60 million ($77m) offer is some way short of the value Juve have placed on the player.
Lyon & PSG chase former Arsenal man Wenger
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wanted by two top clubs in his native France, according to the Daily Mail.
Both Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon are keen to take Wenger on in a general manager capacity, just less than a year after he ended his two-decade association with the Gunners.
Man City move for Maguire
Manchester City are keen to bolster their defence with Everton star Harry Maguire, according to the Sun.
Maguire, 26, is highly rated at the Etihad Stadium but would not come cheap, with a bid worth up to £90 million ($116m) perhaps necessary to convince Everton into a sale.
Man Utd to sell £200m Pogba & Lukaku
Real Madrid and the Italian giants are in line to snap up the pair
Manchester United pair Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba are both in line to leave Old Trafford this summer, claims the Mirror.
Real Madrid remain the favourites to sign Pogba, while both Juventus and Inter have expressed interest in the Belgium striker.
Their exits would inject around £200 million ($258m) into the United coffers as they look to rebuild after a disappointing 2018-19 season.