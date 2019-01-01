Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to outbid Barca for De Ligt

Moses hopeful of joining Conte at Inter

2019-05-26T10:29:22Z

Victor Moses will cut short the 18-month loan deal he signed in January with Fenerbahce in order to join Antonio Conte at Inter, report Football London.

The 28-year-old Nigeria international had his career revived under Conte during their time together at Chelsea, and will opt to join his old boss if he is appointed at San Siro. 

United could be frustrated in pursuit of Longstaff

2019-05-26T09:48:32Z

Manchester United's efforts to sign Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff will depend on whether Rafael Benitez remains as Magpies boss, as reported in the Newcastle Chronicle

The 21-year-old is a known target for the Red Devils as they seek to rebuild their team with an English core, but Benitez, who has final say on all transfer activity at Newcastle, is reluctant to sell.

Villa join the race for Liverpool's Kent

2019-05-26T09:20:05Z

Aston Villa have joined the clubs chasing £10m-rated Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, as reported by the Scottish Sun

22-year-old is a target for Steven Gerrard's Rangers who are hoping to bring the player back for a second loan spell, but promotion-chasing Villa are aiming to derail the deal.

Qatar in talks to buy Leeds

2019-05-26T08:00:00Z

Qatar Sports Investment is in talks to buy a stake in Leeds United, giving the gas-rich Gulf state a foothold in English football for the first time, as reported in the Financial Times

The group, which also owns French champions Paris Saint Germain, has been in talks over a deal with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani in recent months.

Qatar Sports Investments will be entering English Football, and Leeds is the club of their choice,” said a source close to the negotiations. “Qatar has been looking into the prospects of entering English Football for the past two years.”

West Ham to hijack Everton's Gomes deal

2019-05-26T07:30:00Z

West Ham have made an offer to Barcelona of £18m for Andre Gomes after his impressive season-long loan at Everton, as reported by the Times

The 25-year-old Portugal international was a consistent performer last season on loan at the Toffees, where he made 27 Premier League appearances.

Boss Marco Silva is keen to retain Gomes, though no preferential option to buy the midfielder was included in last summer’s loan agreement, and now the Hammers are set to try and hijack any deal.  

Villa winning the race for Aribo

2019-05-26T06:31:03Z

Aston Villa are set to beat both Rangers and Celtic to the signature of  Charlton's 22-year-old English midfielder Joe Aribo, as reported by the Birmingham Mail. 

The youngster had been a target for Arsenal earlier in the season but promotion-chasing Villa will win the race to sign the Addicks star.

Juve to offer Dybala AND Sandro for Pogba

2019-05-26T04:36:48Z

Serie A side desperate to beat Madrid to Man United star

Juventus are looking to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Paul Pogba by offering up a shocking swap deal. 

The Express claims that the Italian giants are looking to offer both Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro in exchange for the midfielder. 

Madrid may need to offload Gareth Bale before a move can be made for the French star, and Juve are hoping to get a leg up by offering the swap deal before the Spanish giants have time to make their move. 

Liverpool to collect record £100m for beating Spurs

2019-05-26T03:57:59Z

Liverpool are set to collect a record UEFA prize haul of £100 million ($127m) if they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final. 

The Daily Mail reports that the Reds are set to make £94.6m if they lose the showpiece, while Spur will pick up only £93m​ if they win the match. 

 

Jovic: Serie A and Premier League fit me best

2019-05-26T02:25:27Z

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has opened the door to a potential transfer to England or Italy this summer, despite being heavily liked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in recent weeks.

The forward has attracted looks from all over Europe, and has now hinted at where he would like to end up. 

“In terms of the physique, the Bundesliga is very demanding, but after the games against Chelsea or Inter Milan, I personally had the feeling that I could feel even better [playing] in the Premier League or Serie A," he told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

Boateng almost certain to leave Bayern

2019-05-26T01:23:45Z

Jerome Boateng seems almost certain to leave Bayern Munich this summer. 

The centre-back failed to celebrate with his team-mates for the Bundesliga title or the DFB-Pokal triumph. 

He was also the first player out of the club banquet, and with competition coming in for him in the form of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard​, Goal understands that the defender is almost certain to leave the club this summer. 

Sancho not on the market - Watzke

2019-05-26T01:08:58Z

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has made it clear that the club have no plans to sell young English star Jadon Sancho. 

The attacker has been linked with a host of moves, with the likes of Manchester UnitedLiverpool and even Barcelona reportedly interested in his services. 

"It can be assumed that Jadon will not play more than ten years at BVB," Watzke told Bild, "but we have clear agreements about the present."

Silva may have played last Man City game

2019-05-25T22:31:22Z

Manchester City star David Silva could be departing the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to the Sun

Silva, 33, has reportedly received a lucrative two-year contract offer to see out the rest of his career at an unidentified Qatari club.

Solskjaer not Ferguson's choice at Man Utd

2019-05-25T22:25:56Z

Club legend wanted Pochettino to take over

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not the preferred managerial option of Sir Alex Ferguson following Jose Mourinho's sacking, reports the Daily Mail

It was commonly thought that the veteran former boss had given his blessing to Solskjaer to take over at Old Trafford. 

But according to the newspaper, Sir Alex had backed Mauricio Pochettino for the job - and additionally feels hurt at being sidelined at United in recent months.

Welbeck wanted by Lazio

2019-05-25T22:22:15Z

Serie A side Lazio are interested in taking Danny Welbeck to Italy, claims the Sun

Welbeck is available on a free transfer and is keen for a change of scenery after receiving few first-team opportunities under Unai Emery at Arsenal this season.

Sarri to join Juventus after Pep rejection

2019-05-25T22:13:08Z

After seeing Pep Guardiola reject the chance to become the club's next coach, Juventus have moved closer to landing Maurizio Sarri, claims the Mirror

Sarri came in for harsh criticism during his first season at Chelsea, despite leading the Blues to Champions League qualification as well as a berth in the Europa League final. 

He now has the chance to succeed Massimiliano Allegri in Turin, following Pep's decision to stay in England at the helm of Manchester City.

Man Utd to outbid Barca for De Ligt

2019-05-25T22:09:39Z

Catalans' approach is stalled due to arguments with agent

Manchester United are set to out-maneuver Barcelona with a £70 million ($89m) move for Matthijs de Ligt, reports the Mirror

The Catalans have long been mooted as the first-choice destination for Ajax's defensive prodigy. 

But financial wranglings with De Ligt's agent have opened the window for United, who are prepared to outbid their rivals and meet Mino Raiola's demands.