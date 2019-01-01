Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to outbid Barca for De Ligt

Moses hopeful of joining Conte at Inter
Victor Moses will cut short the 18-month loan deal he signed in January with Fenerbahce in order to join Antonio Conte at Inter, report Football London.
The 28-year-old Nigeria international had his career revived under Conte during their time together at Chelsea, and will opt to join his old boss if he is appointed at San Siro.
United could be frustrated in pursuit of Longstaff
Manchester United's efforts to sign Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff will depend on whether Rafael Benitez remains as Magpies boss, as reported in the Newcastle Chronicle.
The 21-year-old is a known target for the Red Devils as they seek to rebuild their team with an English core, but Benitez, who has final say on all transfer activity at Newcastle, is reluctant to sell.
Villa join the race for Liverpool's Kent
Aston Villa have joined the clubs chasing £10m-rated Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, as reported by the Scottish Sun.
22-year-old is a target for Steven Gerrard's Rangers who are hoping to bring the player back for a second loan spell, but promotion-chasing Villa are aiming to derail the deal.
Lazio join the queue for Welbeck
Lazio have joined Everton, Newcastle and West Ham in chasing after signing Arsenal's out-of-contract England forward Danny Welbeck, as reported in the Sun.
The 28-year-old is set to leave the Emirates this summer and the Serie A side are ready to offer the former Manchester United striker a route out of the Premier League.
Qatar in talks to buy Leeds
Qatar Sports Investment is in talks to buy a stake in Leeds United, giving the gas-rich Gulf state a foothold in English football for the first time, as reported in the Financial Times.
The group, which also owns French champions Paris Saint Germain, has been in talks over a deal with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani in recent months.
“Qatar Sports Investments will be entering English Football, and Leeds is the club of their choice,” said a source close to the negotiations. “Qatar has been looking into the prospects of entering English Football for the past two years.”
West Ham to hijack Everton's Gomes deal
West Ham have made an offer to Barcelona of £18m for Andre Gomes after his impressive season-long loan at Everton, as reported by the Times.
The 25-year-old Portugal international was a consistent performer last season on loan at the Toffees, where he made 27 Premier League appearances.
Boss Marco Silva is keen to retain Gomes, though no preferential option to buy the midfielder was included in last summer’s loan agreement, and now the Hammers are set to try and hijack any deal.
Blackburn after Everton youngster Sambou
Blackburn Rovers are weighing up a move for Everton's Germany-born striker Bassala Sambou, who is out of contract this summer, as reported by the Lancashire Evening Telegraph.
The 21-year-old forward scored 11 times in Premier League 2 last season and worked with Rovers boss Tony Mowbray during their time together at Coventry City.
Villa winning the race for Aribo
Aston Villa are set to beat both Rangers and Celtic to the signature of Charlton's 22-year-old English midfielder Joe Aribo, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.
The youngster had been a target for Arsenal earlier in the season but promotion-chasing Villa will win the race to sign the Addicks star.
Juve to offer Dybala AND Sandro for Pogba
Serie A side desperate to beat Madrid to Man United star
Juventus are looking to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Paul Pogba by offering up a shocking swap deal.
The Express claims that the Italian giants are looking to offer both Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro in exchange for the midfielder.
Madrid may need to offload Gareth Bale before a move can be made for the French star, and Juve are hoping to get a leg up by offering the swap deal before the Spanish giants have time to make their move.
Liverpool to collect record £100m for beating Spurs
Liverpool are set to collect a record UEFA prize haul of £100 million ($127m) if they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.
The Daily Mail reports that the Reds are set to make £94.6m if they lose the showpiece, while Spur will pick up only £93m if they win the match.
Jovic: Serie A and Premier League fit me best
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has opened the door to a potential transfer to England or Italy this summer, despite being heavily liked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in recent weeks.
The forward has attracted looks from all over Europe, and has now hinted at where he would like to end up.
“In terms of the physique, the Bundesliga is very demanding, but after the games against Chelsea or Inter Milan, I personally had the feeling that I could feel even better [playing] in the Premier League or Serie A," he told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
Boateng almost certain to leave Bayern
Jerome Boateng seems almost certain to leave Bayern Munich this summer.
The centre-back failed to celebrate with his team-mates for the Bundesliga title or the DFB-Pokal triumph.
He was also the first player out of the club banquet, and with competition coming in for him in the form of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, Goal understands that the defender is almost certain to leave the club this summer.
Sancho not on the market - Watzke
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has made it clear that the club have no plans to sell young English star Jadon Sancho.
The attacker has been linked with a host of moves, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and even Barcelona reportedly interested in his services.
"It can be assumed that Jadon will not play more than ten years at BVB," Watzke told Bild, "but we have clear agreements about the present."
Silva may have played last Man City game
Manchester City star David Silva could be departing the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to the Sun.
Silva, 33, has reportedly received a lucrative two-year contract offer to see out the rest of his career at an unidentified Qatari club.
Solskjaer not Ferguson's choice at Man Utd
Club legend wanted Pochettino to take over
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not the preferred managerial option of Sir Alex Ferguson following Jose Mourinho's sacking, reports the Daily Mail.
It was commonly thought that the veteran former boss had given his blessing to Solskjaer to take over at Old Trafford.
But according to the newspaper, Sir Alex had backed Mauricio Pochettino for the job - and additionally feels hurt at being sidelined at United in recent months.
Sarri to join Juventus after Pep rejection
After seeing Pep Guardiola reject the chance to become the club's next coach, Juventus have moved closer to landing Maurizio Sarri, claims the Mirror.
Sarri came in for harsh criticism during his first season at Chelsea, despite leading the Blues to Champions League qualification as well as a berth in the Europa League final.
He now has the chance to succeed Massimiliano Allegri in Turin, following Pep's decision to stay in England at the helm of Manchester City.
Man Utd to outbid Barca for De Ligt
Catalans' approach is stalled due to arguments with agent
Manchester United are set to out-maneuver Barcelona with a £70 million ($89m) move for Matthijs de Ligt, reports the Mirror.
The Catalans have long been mooted as the first-choice destination for Ajax's defensive prodigy.
But financial wranglings with De Ligt's agent have opened the window for United, who are prepared to outbid their rivals and meet Mino Raiola's demands.