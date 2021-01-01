Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ramos asked to take wage cut by Real Madrid... to pay Bale

AC Milan to return for Barcelona full-back Emerson
Gladbach confirm release clause for Dortmund-target coach
Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed there is a release clause in coach Marco Rose's contract that could see him leave this summer.
Rose has been tipped as one of the top candidates to take charge of Borussia Dortmund this summer and Eberl admitted that if he wants to leave, the club will not stand in his way.
"Without the clause, Marco wouldn't be here," Eberl told the Rheinische Post. "If someone wants to leave, it doesn't matter in principle. Because I don't want to keep anyone I have to force."
Arnold signs new Wolfsburg deal
Maximilian Arnold has signed a new contract with #VfLWolfsburg!
Maximilian Arnold has signed a new contract with #VfLWolfsburg! 💪🐺🥳💥💚


De Vrij agrees Inter extension
Stefan de Vrij has reached a verbal agreement with Inter over a new contract.
Calciomercato reports the Dutch defender will sign a five-year deal with the Serie A side to hold off interest from teams in England and Spain.
Ex-Ajax star Schone returns to Heerenveen
Lasse Schone has returned to Heerenveen until the end of the season.
The former Ajax midfielder left Genoa in January and has gone back to the club his professional career began.

Ramos asked to take wage cut... to pay Bale (AS)
Money too tight for Spanish giants to match both players' salary
Real Madrid are requesting Sergio Ramos take a pay cut so that they can pay Gareth Bale, AS reports.
The Spanish giants are in talks to renew the centre-back's contract before it expires at the end of the season.
But they cannot afford to match his current salary and hope he agrees to a reduction so that they can pay Bale the €30 million (£26m/$36m) they will owe him for the next year.
Crespo appointed Sao Paulo coach
Hernan Crespo has taken over as coach of Brazilian side Sao Paulo.
The former striker has signed a two-year deal with the club.
AC Milan target teen sensation Bodisteanu
AC Milan are eyeing Romania's rising star Stefan Bodisteanu, Calciomercato reports.
The 18-year-old has impressed at Viitorul to catch the eye of the San Siro giants.
The midfielder's contract expires in summer 2022 and Milan are one of many teams monitoring his situation.
France want Zidane to replace Deschamps
Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to replace Didier Deschamps as France coach.
The French Football Federation are preparing for life without the World Cup-winning coach, though they hope to renew his contract beyond the 2022 World Cup.
FFF chief Noel Le Graet has told RTL that Zidane is still the top candidate to succeed Deschamps.
River Plate sign Palavecino and Martinez
River Plate have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Agustin Palavecino and centre-back David Martínez.

Elche coach Almiron resigns
Jorge Almiron has resigned from his post as Elche boss, it has been confirmed.
The club sit second bottom in La Liga and two points from safety with a game in hand over their rivals.
Almiron was appointed Elche boss in August last year.
Mourinho accepts Spurs cannot match PL big spenders
Jose Mourinho admits that Tottenham are in a different place financially than Manchester City as Spurs prepare to take on the Premier League title favourites this weekend.
The Portuguese manager says clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool are working with different budgets than Spurs, giving them more opportunities to address weaknesses.
Fulham boss Parker fumes over Elliott fee
Fulham manager Scott Parker has launched a frustrated outburst over a tribunal's ruling that Liverpool must pay an initial fee of just £1.5 million for Harvey Elliott.
Parker has said it is "madness" that the Cottagers will not see what he feels is appropriate compensation for the teenager's talents.
Flamengo confirm Viana deal

Milan considering Emerson swoop
AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona defender Emerson when he returns from his season-long loan at Real Betis, according to Calciomercato.
The Rossoneri were in talks over a deal for the 22-year-old last summer but the loan agreement with Betis was already in place.
The Serie A club are ready to revive those talks at the end of the campaign, though a lot rests on the form of Diogo Dalot, who has impressed since joining on loan from Manchester United and may yet have a long-term future at the club.
Honda quits Portimonense after five days
Veteran Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda has had his contract at Portuguese side Portimonense terminated after just five days, reports The Sun.
The 34-year-old only joined at the start of the week but the club were unable to register him, despite joining on a free transfer, meaning he left without making a single first-team appearance.
Honda is still hoping to find regular football at a new club soon as he wants to secure his place in the Japan squad for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Gunners close in on Sporting striker Tomas (The Sun)
Sporting are ready to cash in on the teenage forward
Arsenal are nearing a deal to sign Sporting striker Tiago Tomas at the end of the season, reports The Sun.
The 18-year-old is believed to have a £52 million ($72m) release clause in the five-year contract he signed at the Portuguese club last summer.
However, the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means Sporting are ready to consider offers as low as £20m ($28m), with Gunners technical director Edu in advanced talks with Sporting director of football Hugo Viana over a transfer.
Bayern beat Liverpool and Chelsea to Upamecano deal
The France defender has opted to stay in the Bundesliga
Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed.
The European champions will pay a €42.5 million (£37m/$51m) release clause to land the France international, who will sign a five-year deal.
The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Upamecano, but the 22-year-old has decided to stay in the Bundesliga.
Poznan snap up Johannsson
American striker Aron Johannsson has joined Lech Poznan on a deal until the end of the year, with the option to extend until the summer of 2023.
The 30-year-old was a free agent after leaving Hammarby at the end of 2020.
Wszystkie formalności dopięte i @aronjo20 został nowym zawodnikiem Lecha ✍️🏼 30-letni napastnik związał się z Kolejorzem kontraktem do końca tego roku 🔵⚪️ #KolejNaTransfer
Jest też opcja przedłużenia współpracy o kolejne osiemnaście miesięcy - do 30 czerwca 2023 roku.
Man City's Angelino to join Leipzig on permanent deal
Manchester City defender Angelino is set to complete a permanent move to RB Leipzig on a four-and-a-half year deal after the club triggered an €18 million (£16m/$21m) obligation to buy.
The Spaniard joined the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan in September with an appearance-based obligation-to-purchase clause.
Angelino had to appear in 12 matches through the season, with five of those in the second half of the campaign, and he passed that figure on Friday night when he started the Bundesliga clash against Augsburg.
Che joins Bayern on loan
United States youth international Justin Che has joined Bayern Munich on loan from FC Dallas.
The 17-year-old defender will initially link up with Bayern's Under-19 squad, but will also have the chance to train with the reserve side.
Get to know our newest American signing, Justin Che! 🇺🇸