Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ramos asked to take wage cut by Real Madrid... to pay Bale

AC Milan to return for Barcelona full-back Emerson

2021-02-13T12:30:43Z

AC Milan are considering a new attempt to sign Emerson from Barcelona.

The Rossoneri tried to sign the full-back, who is on loan at Betis, last summer but could not find an agreement with the Spanish side.

Calciomercato reports the Serie A team are still monitoring him and could try their luck again this summer.

Gladbach confirm release clause for Dortmund-target coach

2021-02-13T12:00:52Z

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed there is a release clause in coach Marco Rose's contract that could see him leave this summer.

Rose has been tipped as one of the top candidates to take charge of Borussia Dortmund this summer and Eberl admitted that if he wants to leave, the club will not stand in his way.

"Without the clause, Marco wouldn't be here," Eberl told the Rheinische Post. "If someone wants to leave, it doesn't matter in principle. Because I don't want to keep anyone I have to force."

De Vrij agrees Inter extension

2021-02-13T11:10:06Z

Stefan de Vrij has reached a verbal agreement with Inter over a new contract.

Calciomercato reports the Dutch defender will sign a five-year deal with the Serie A side to hold off interest from teams in England and Spain.

Ex-Ajax star Schone returns to Heerenveen

2021-02-13T10:45:09Z

Lasse Schone has returned to Heerenveen until the end of the season.

The former Ajax midfielder left Genoa in January and has gone back to the club his professional career began.

Ramos asked to take wage cut... to pay Bale (AS)

2021-02-13T10:12:46Z

Money too tight for Spanish giants to match both players' salary

Real Madrid are requesting Sergio Ramos take a pay cut so that they can pay Gareth Bale, AS reports.

The Spanish giants are in talks to renew the centre-back's contract before it expires at the end of the season.

But they cannot afford to match his current salary and hope he agrees to a reduction so that they can pay Bale the €30 million (£26m/$36m) they will owe him for the next year.

Crespo appointed Sao Paulo coach

2021-02-13T09:29:29Z

Hernan Crespo has taken over as coach of Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

The former striker has signed a two-year deal with the club.

AC Milan target teen sensation Bodisteanu

2021-02-13T09:00:22Z

AC Milan are eyeing Romania's rising star Stefan Bodisteanu, Calciomercato reports.

The 18-year-old has impressed at Viitorul to catch the eye of the San Siro giants.

The midfielder's contract expires in summer 2022 and Milan are one of many teams monitoring his situation.

France want Zidane to replace Deschamps

2021-02-13T08:28:36Z

Zinedine Zidane is the favourite to replace Didier Deschamps as France coach.

The French Football Federation are preparing for life without the World Cup-winning coach, though they hope to renew his contract beyond the 2022 World Cup.

FFF chief Noel Le Graet has told RTL that Zidane is still the top candidate to succeed Deschamps.

River Plate sign Palavecino and Martinez

2021-02-13T07:59:47Z

River Plate have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Agustin Palavecino and centre-back David Martínez.

Elche coach Almiron resigns

2021-02-13T07:21:23Z

Jorge Almiron has resigned from his post as Elche boss, it has been confirmed.

The club sit second bottom in La Liga and two points from safety with a game in hand over their rivals.

Almiron was appointed Elche boss in August last year.

Mourinho accepts Spurs cannot match PL big spenders

2021-02-13T04:30:31Z

Jose Mourinho admits that Tottenham are in a different place financially than Manchester City as Spurs prepare to take on the Premier League title favourites this weekend.

The Portuguese manager says clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool are working with different budgets than Spurs, giving them more opportunities to address weaknesses.

Read the full story on Goal

Fulham boss Parker fumes over Elliott fee

2021-02-13T03:30:47Z

Fulham manager Scott Parker has launched a frustrated outburst over a tribunal's ruling that Liverpool must pay an initial fee of just £1.5 million for Harvey Elliott.

Parker has said it is "madness" that the Cottagers will not see what he feels is appropriate compensation for the teenager's talents.

Read the full story on Goal

Flamengo confirm Viana deal

2021-02-13T02:30:08Z

Flamengo have signed Brazilian centre-back Bruno Viana on loan from Braga until the end of 2021.

Milan considering Emerson swoop

2021-02-13T01:40:23Z

AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona defender Emerson when he returns from his season-long loan at Real Betis, according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri were in talks over a deal for the 22-year-old last summer but the loan agreement with Betis was already in place.

The Serie A club are ready to revive those talks at the end of the campaign, though a lot rests on the form of Diogo Dalot, who has impressed since joining on loan from Manchester United and may yet have a long-term future at the club.

Honda quits Portimonense after five days

2021-02-13T00:45:55Z

Veteran Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda has had his contract at Portuguese side Portimonense terminated after just five days, reports The Sun.

The 34-year-old only joined at the start of the week but the club were unable to register him, despite joining on a free transfer, meaning he left without making a single first-team appearance.

Honda is still hoping to find regular football at a new club soon as he wants to secure his place in the Japan squad for the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Gunners close in on Sporting striker Tomas (The Sun)

2021-02-12T23:56:18Z

Sporting are ready to cash in on the teenage forward

Arsenal are nearing a deal to sign Sporting striker Tiago Tomas at the end of the season, reports The Sun.

The 18-year-old is believed to have a £52 million ($72m) release clause in the five-year contract he signed at the Portuguese club last summer. 

However, the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic means Sporting are ready to consider offers as low as £20m ($28m), with Gunners technical director Edu in advanced talks with Sporting director of football Hugo Viana over a transfer.

Bayern beat Liverpool and Chelsea to Upamecano deal

2021-02-12T23:45:38Z

The France defender has opted to stay in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal to sign defender Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed.

The European champions will pay a €42.5 million (£37m/$51m) release clause to land the France international, who will sign a five-year deal.

The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Upamecano, but the 22-year-old has decided to stay in the Bundesliga.

Read the full story on Goal!

Poznan snap up Johannsson

2021-02-12T23:35:51Z

American striker Aron Johannsson has joined Lech Poznan on a deal until the end of the year, with the option to extend until the summer of 2023.

The 30-year-old was a free agent after leaving Hammarby at the end of 2020.

Man City's Angelino to join Leipzig on permanent deal

2021-02-12T23:25:41Z

Manchester City defender Angelino is set to complete a permanent move to RB Leipzig on a four-and-a-half year deal after the club triggered an €18 million (£16m/$21m) obligation to buy.

The Spaniard joined the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan in September with an appearance-based obligation-to-purchase clause.

Angelino had to appear in 12 matches through the season, with five of those in the second half of the campaign, and he passed that figure on Friday night when he started the Bundesliga clash against Augsburg.

Read the full story on Goal!

Che joins Bayern on loan

2021-02-12T23:10:15Z

United States youth international Justin Che has joined Bayern Munich on loan from FC Dallas.

The 17-year-old defender will initially link up with Bayern's Under-19 squad, but will also have the chance to train with the reserve side.