Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ramos asked to take wage cut by Real Madrid... to pay Bale

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed there is a release clause in coach Marco Rose's contract that could see him leave this summer.

Rose has been tipped as one of the top candidates to take charge of Borussia Dortmund this summer and Eberl admitted that if he wants to leave, the club will not stand in his way.

"Without the clause, Marco wouldn't be here," Eberl told the Rheinische Post. "If someone wants to leave, it doesn't matter in principle. Because I don't want to keep anyone I have to force."