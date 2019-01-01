Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal given Carrasco boost

Pundit Noel Whelan thinks Declan Rice would be the perfect signing for , even if it could take a record fee to sign him.

United were linked with Rice throughout the summer and, while nothing came of their interest, Whelan thinks they could go back for him in January.

“West Ham have got a really special player on their hands,” Whelan told Football Insider. “I think Declan Rice could be the next player who goes for a Premier League record fee.

"They [United] don’t mind paying over the odds for a player, as we saw in the summer. I could see them looking to get Rice in January.”