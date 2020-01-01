Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Norwich reject two offers from Barca for Aarons

Milan ready to launch £15m bid for Ajer
Milan are ready to launch a £15 million ($19m) opening bid for Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer - according to Sky Sports.
The Serie A giants are expected to formalise their interest in the 22-year-old next week, having identified him as a transfer target earlier this summer.
Ajer's representatives have already been in talks with Celtic over a potential transfer, and have asked for a firm valuation of the Norwegian.
Wilder confirms Sheffield United interest in Liverpool's Brewster
Chris Wilder has confirmed that Sheffield United are interested in signing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster.
Brewster has been waiting patiently for his chance to shine at Anfield since graduating to the senior squad back in 2017.
Unfortunately, the 20-year-old has been unable to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans amid strong competition for places in attacking positions at Liverpool.
Middlesbrough sign ex-Arsenal starlet
Zidane wants Madrid to loan out Jovic
Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to loan out struggling frontman Luka Jovic - according to AS.
The Serbian striker has struggled to settle at Santiago Bernabeu since joining the Blancos from Eintracht Frankfurt for €60 million (£55m/$71m) in the summer of 2019.
Zidane is hoping a temporary spell away from Madrid will help Jovic rediscover his best form, with Milan among those being linked with a swoop for the 22-year-old.
Pjaca joins Genoa on loan from Juve
Norwich reject two offers from Barca for Aarons
The Blaugrana miss out on Canaries star
Norwich City have rejected two offers from Barcelona for Max Aarons - according to The Athletic.
One of the Spanish giants' bids came in at £20 million ($26m) plus bonuses for the 20-year-old right-back, but the Canaries are holding out for a higher fee.
Barca will now turn their attention to Ajax star Sergino Dest, with Bayern Munich poised to make their own formal approach for Aarons before the transfer window closes.
Chelsea loan Zappacosta to Genoa
Lyon chief provides update on Arsenal interest in Aouar
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has claimed that Arsenal are reluctant to meet the club's valuation of Houssem Aouar.
Aouar has emerged as one of the hottest properties in European football after another stellar year at the Groupama Stadium.
The 22-year-old played a key role in Lyon's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, and is now being tipped to take the next step in his fledgeling career.
Aston Villa announce Traore signing
Godin set to sign for Cagliari
Inter defender Diego Godin is on the verge of joining Cagliari - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Uruguayan defender will sign a three-year contract at Sardegna Arena worth €2.5 million per-season.
Inter are preparing to announce Godin's departure in the coming days, with the 34-year-old set to leave San Siro after just one full year at the club.
Barca open to selling Semedo to Premier League club
Barcelona are open to selling Nelson Semedo to a Premier League club during the current transfer window - according to ESPN.
The Blaugrana have recieved several offers from English clubs for the 26-year-old defender, and could green light his exit at some point over the weekend.
Semedo has featured in 124 matches for Barca since joining the club from Benfica in 2017.
Newcastle ready to sanction Yedlin's departure
Newcastle are ready to sanction the departure of DeAndre Yedlin - according to NBC.
The 27-year-old is poised to complete a move to Besiktas before the summer transfer window closes next month.
Yedlin scored once in 16 Premier League apperances for Newcastle last season.
Inter set to hi-jack Roma's move for Smalling
Inter are set to hi-jack Roma's move for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling - as The Sun reports.
The Nerazurri are prepared to cover the 30-year-old's £120,000 per week wages in full, having seen him shine on loan at Stadio Olimpico last season.
United are eager to get Smalling off their books permanently, and San Siro is now looking like his most likely next destination.
Athletic Club close in on Martinez
Athletic Club are close to sealing the signing of Javi Martinez from Bayern Munich - according to Marca.
The 32-year-old will return to San Mames Stadium on a two year contract with the option of an extra year.
Bayern are willing to accept a few below €10 million for Martinez, who only appeared in 16 Bundesliga matches for the club last season.
Leeds prefer Kent to Wilson
Leeds are keen on signing Rangers attacker Ryan Kent after ending their pursuit for Liverpool's Harry Wilson.
The Athletic reports Marcelo Bielsa wants snare 23-year-old Kent, who has spent the last two seasons in Scotland after leaving Liverpool.
Arteta admits he was worried Aubameyang would depart Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has revealed he was not always confident Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would commit his future to the club.
Aubameyang, who scored in the Gunners' opening Premier League win at Fulham, signed a new three-year deal at Emirates Stadium this week.
Milan in talks to sign Fulham's Anguissa
Milan are considering making a move for Fulham midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa.
Di Marzio reports the Serie A club have opened talks with the Cottagers for the Cameroon international, who spent last season on loan at Villarreal.
Juventus looking to bring back Everton flop Kean after difficult Merseyside spell
Juventus are looking to bring Moise Kean back to the club after the striker endured a difficult first season with Everton.
Tottenham target Ings going nowhere, insists Hasenhuttl
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted that star forward Danny Ings will not be leaving amid talk linking him with a move to Tottenham.
Ings had a resurgent 2019-20 campaign, scoring 22 Premier League goals and earning a recall to the England squad.
Though he's been linked with a move away, Hasenhuttl has said any transfer of Ings "is not discussable."
Lampard tight-lipped on Hudson-Odoi transfer rumours
Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has remained silent on rumours linking winger Callum Hudson-Odoi with a move away from the club.
Since the return of football after the coronavirus break, Hudson-Odoi has started only one game and has accumulated a total of just 203 minutes.
Bale may make permanent move to Spurs from Madrid
The Welsh star's return to Spurs could be for the long term
Tottenham are set to confirm the loan signing of Gareth Bale from Real Madrid imminently, but the deal could possibly become long term.
The 31-year-old will join Spurs until the end of the season, but The Sun are reporting the north London club will look to extend the deal for another campaign if Bale proves to be a success.
Bale's contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of the 2022 season.
Solskjaer explains why Man Utd have struggled in transfer window
Manchester United are struggling to add more players to their squad because they have a smaller pool of footballers to pick from, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.
United have signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax to add depth to their midfield but efforts to sign Jadon Sancho have failed so far.
Reds enquire about Schalke's Kabak
Liverpool have contacted Schalke about signing central defender Ozan Kabak, reports journalist Chris Williams.
The Bundesliga club have said publicly that the 20-year-old is not for sale because the squad is settled.
But privately, Schalke have communicated that a $23 million (€25m/$29m) bid from Liverpool would force a rethink on their stance.
Liverpool to complete £45m signing of Diogo Jota
The Reds are set to make another signing after their acquisition of Thiago
Liverpool are set to complete the £45million (€49m/$58m) signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves, Goal can confirm.
The Portuguese international forward has agreed a five-year deal at Anfield, and will become the second signing of the week for the Premier League champions after Thiago Alcantara.