Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & Everton keen on Trippier

Slavia confirm Hammers' interest in Sima
Slavia Prague have confirmed they are in talks with West Ham over the sale of Abdalla Sima.
The forward has been strongly linked with West Ham for some time, and Slavia boss Jindrich Trpisovsky has confirmed talks are underway.
“There is interest in Abdallah Sima,” Trpisovsky said on the club’s Twitter account. “There's a set price at which he could leave.
“We also talked about it with the boys from West Ham, where they have him very high on their list of possible reinforcements.”
Mancini signs new deal
Roberto Mancini has signed a new deal to remain in charge of Italy through to the 2026 World Cup.
FIGC President Gabriele Gravina confirmed the federation wanted continuity, and Mancini is thrilled to have inked his new deal.
“I am very happy,” Mancini said. “We are trying to carry on our work.
“I am optimistic for the future.”
Man Utd could make Kane offer this week
Harry Kane remains very much on Manchester United's recruitment radar and a bid could be tabled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this week, according to Tribal Football.
The Red Devils have tied Edinson Cavani to a new contract, but a raid on Spurs for another proven striker is still being mulled over at Old Trafford.
West Ham's hopes of signing Lingard slipping away
West Ham are in serious danger of missing out on a permanent deal for Jesse Lingard, reports The Athletic.
Champions League qualification now appears to be beyond the Hammers, meaning that they will struggle to find the funds required to reach another agreement with Manchester United.
World Cup winners leave Man City
City can confirm that @sammymewy and @roselavelle have returned to their respective NWSL clubs in North Carolina Courage and OL Reign following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign 💙— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 17, 2021
It's been a pleasure, girls! 🇺🇸🤩
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re
Deal done at Watford
✍️ We are delighted to confirm the signing of highly-rated youngster Kwadwo Baah from Rochdale on a five-year contract.@_AFEX— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 17, 2021
Barca searching for Koeman successor (ESPN)
Liga giants start hunt for new manager
Barcelona are looking to find a successor to Ronald Koeman, claims ESPN.
A Dutch coach will not be relieved of his duties until a replacement is found, but the likes of Xavi are already being sounded out about taking the reins at Camp Nou.
Romero & Botman are not Utd targets
Manchester United have no plans to move for Cristian Romero or Sven Botman, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Red Devils are in the market for another centre-half, but their sights are being set elsewhere.
Could Inter lose Lautaro, Lukaku & Conte this summer?
Antonio Conte and Lautaro Martinez had a touchline row last Wednesday night.
The following day, they participated in a mock boxing match in front of the whole squad at Inter's training ground, with Romelu Lukaku serving as the Master of Ceremonies.
Afterwards, they all enjoyed a barbecue together.
How Conte must wish all his problems at Inter could be resolved in such a swift and light-hearted nature.
The sad fact of the matter is, though, that Lautaro could end up leaving San Siro this summer – and not because he has a problem with his coach, but because his employers have a problem with liquidity.
Read more on Goal.
Arsenal set £19m asking price for Nketiah
Arsenal have set a £19 million ($27m) asking price for English striker Eddie Nketiah - according to Todofichajes.
The Gunners are prepared to sell the 21-year-old in order to raise funds for new signings, with the striker having fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta.
Nketiah has been restricted to just 17 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this term and has just two goals to his name.
New deal for Liverpool youngster
.@mritaccio has signed a new contract with the Reds 🙌— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 17, 2021
The 19-year-old has been with the club since 2018. Find out more:
Roma eager to tie PL-linked Darboe down to fresh terms
Roma are eager to tie Premier League-linked Ebrima Darboe down to fresh terms - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 19-year-old's current deal is not due to expire until 2023, but the Giallorossi are ready to hand him a lucrative extension to ward off potential suitors.
Darboe broke into Roma's senior team earlier this season, and now has four Serie A appearances to his name.
Perisic close to Inter exit
Croatian winger Ivan Perisic is close to leaving Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian giants want to cash in on the 32-year-old before he becomes a free agent in 2022, and will listen to offers in the summer window.
Inter also want Perisic off their books to reduce their overall wage bill, with the attacker currently pocketing €5 million per season.
'Real Madrid used to be Lewandowski's dream'
Robert Lewandowski's former agent Cezary Kucharski has revealed the Bayern Munich star's original career plan, claiming he used to dream of joining Real Madrid.
Lewandowski has enjoyed an illustrious career in German football spanning 11 years, having left Poland to join Borussia Dortmund in 2010.
He moved to Bayern four years later, where he has solidified his reputation as one of the best strikers in Europe, but the man who used to serve as his agent says his main goal was once to play for Spanish giants Real.
Read the full story on Goal.
Fiorentina's Rasmussen extends loan at Vitesse
Hey Jacob, one more year? +1️⃣— Vitesse (@MijnVitesse) May 17, 2021
😏 Guess what!
📝https://t.co/43vgnsHsUN#Vitesse #JAAcob #viking pic.twitter.com/2dohFoxnc5
Man Utd & Everton keen on Trippier (The Athletic)
Premier League rivals want Atletico right-back
Manchester United and Everton remain keen on Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, reports The Athletic.
The former Tottenham defender could be brought back to the Premier League this summer, with two North West rivals ready to battle it out for his signature.
Eintracht Frankfurt bring in Blanco
Welcome, Fabio Blanco Gómez! 👋— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 17, 2021
Eintracht Frankfurt secured the services of one of the biggest emerging talents in Spanish football. @fabiioblanco_ will move from @valenciacf_en to Frankfurt and has signed a deal taking him to June 30, 2023 with an option to extend. ✍️#SGE pic.twitter.com/oEquqb4827
Real could re-sign Hakimi for €50m
Real Madrid are interested in re-signing Achraf Hakimi from Inter, reports Calciomercato.
The Blancos, who sanctioned a sale to San Siro in 2020, have been informed that it will cost them €50 million (£43m/$61m) to take the highly-rated defender back.
Leeds and Burnley lead Murphy race
Leeds and Burnley lead the race for versatile Newcastle star Jacob Murphy, claims Football Insider.
The Magpies are keen to get the 26-year-old tied down on fresh terms, but interest is building among a number of Premier League rivals.
Spurs want Flick to be their next boss
Tottenham are, according to The Telegraph, eager to speak with Hansi Flick about becoming their next boss.
The current Bayern Munich coach, who has been mooted as a potential successor to Joachim Low with Germany, is set to leave his role at the Allianz Arena over the summer.
Palace eager to sign Juve defender Dragusin
Crystal Palace are eager to sign Juventus defender Radu Dragusin - according to The Sun.
The Eagles will submit a loan bid for the 19-year-old when the transfer market reopens.
Dragusin has four years left on his current deal at Juve, but has only made one Serie A appearance for the club this term.
Marseille want Nubel to replace Mandanda
Marseille want to bring in Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel as a replacement for Steve Mandanda - according to Sport 1.
Nubel is eager to start playing regular football again and the French giants are prepared to offer him a contract as Mandanda nears the end of his career at 36.
Bayern want to keep hold of Nubel, but he does not wish to spend another season as Manuel Neuer's No.2.
Barca consider swoop for Ivan San Jose
Barcelona are considering a swoop for Real Valladolid teenager Ivan San Jose - according to SPORT.
Blaugrana scouts have been impressed with the 17-year-old's engine in a deep-lying midfield role and his ability to get forward and contribute goals.
Barca could make a move for San Jose in the summer as Ronald Koeman seeks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.
Atalanta plan to sign Man Utd-linked Romero outright
Atalanta are convinced to trigger the buy option to sign Cristian Romero from Juventus for €16m. 🇦🇷— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021
Romero has been scouted by Manchester United but he's not the main option in the list as CB, at the moment - same as Botman. 🔴 #MUFC
More: Caldara will come back to AC Milan.
Dortmund reiterate Haaland stance
Borussia Dortmund continue to hold firm in their stance that they will not sell star striker Erling Haaland this summer, and they will be helped by a late-season surge that has qualified them for the 2021-22 Champions League
“He will play for us next season," said sporting director Michael Zorc to Sky over the weekend.
'Impossible' for Barca to play without Messi - Koeman
Ronald Koeman expressed hope Barcelona could retain Lionel Messi beyond the season after losing to Celta Vigo on Sunday, admitting it was difficult to imagine his squad without the Argentine legend.
Roma have no interest in Buffon
Roma and new manager Jose Mourinho have no interest in adding Gigi Buffon to their ranks, says Calciomercato.
Wolves' Rui Patricio, however, is said to be a possible target to provide depth behind injured first-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez, who recently had shoulder surgery.
Trabzonspor announce Gervinho addition
Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu said his club has signed Gervinho and Bruno Peres.
Gervinho, 33, is well-travelled with stops in France, England, China and Italy, but Turkey will represent a new location for him.
“Bruno Peres and Gervinho are closed business," Agaoglu said via Forza Parma. "They will arrive for signature within 8-10 days, depending on the situation and travel possibilities “
Legia Warsaw sign Emreli and Hanna
Legia Warsaw have signed Mahir Emreli and Joel Abu Hanna, according to the league's website.
Emreli, 23, is a forward from Azerbaijan, while Hanna, 23, was born in Germany.
Mahrez: I want to finish my career at Man City
Riyad Mahrez wants to play for Manchester City for the rest of his career, even if that means his role is eventually reduced as he ages.
The 30-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season - the most he's ever done since arriving from Leicester City - and has the chance to add a Champions League trophy to his resume after already securing his third Premier League title.
Tielemans to discuss Leicester City extension
Fresh off scoring the FA Cup winner for Leicester City this weekend, Youri Tielemans will engage in contract discussions with Leicester City, writes the Daily Mail.
The midfielder has two years left on his contract. A new deal would catapult him up the wage sheet to make him one of the Foxes' top earners.
Qualifying for the Champions League is seen as a key determinent in whether Leicester can afford to pay Tielemans what he desires long-term.
Man Utd head coach Stoney doesn't regret stepping down
Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney said her decision to step down is “the right choice for the right reasons” after her final game in charge on Sunday.
She has been linked to an NWSL move as her next step.
Zidane denies exit reports
Zinedine Zidane has denied he has already informed his Real Madrid players of his resignation.
Several publications reported late in the week that the manager was openly discussing his exit behind the scenes.
Icardi tabbed for Juve move (Calciomercato)
The PSG striker could help make up for the possible losses of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala
Mauro Icardi has been tabbed for a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus, with his family said to prefer life in Italy over France, claims Calciomercato.
Several other moves would likely have to happen first, however, with the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and/or Paulo Dybala needed to create an attacking vacancy in Turin.
Since moving to PSG, Icardi has yet to match his best Serie A output, when he scored scored 29 league goals in 2017-18 at Inter.