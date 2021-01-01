Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & Everton keen on Trippier

Slavia Prague have confirmed they are in talks with West Ham over the sale of Abdalla Sima.

The forward has been strongly linked with West Ham for some time, and Slavia boss Jindrich Trpisovsky has confirmed talks are underway.

“There is interest in Abdallah Sima,” Trpisovsky said on the club’s Twitter account. “There's a set price at which he could leave.

“We also talked about it with the boys from West Ham, where they have him very high on their list of possible reinforcements.”