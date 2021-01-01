Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd & Everton keen on Trippier

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
atleticodemadrid-Trippier-202101190830
(C)Getty Images

Slavia confirm Hammers' interest in Sima

2021-05-17T16:00:44Z

Slavia Prague have confirmed they are in talks with West Ham over the sale of Abdalla Sima.

The forward has been strongly linked with West Ham for some time, and Slavia boss Jindrich Trpisovsky has confirmed talks are underway.

“There is interest in Abdallah Sima,” Trpisovsky said on the club’s Twitter account. “There's a set price at which he could leave. 

“We also talked about it with the boys from West Ham, where they have him very high on their list of possible reinforcements.”

Mancini signs new deal

2021-05-17T15:30:28Z

Roberto Mancini has signed a new deal to remain in charge of Italy through to the 2026 World Cup.

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina confirmed the federation wanted continuity, and Mancini is thrilled to have inked his new deal.

“I am very happy,” Mancini said. “We are trying to carry on our work.

“I am optimistic for the future.”

Man Utd could make Kane offer this week

2021-05-17T15:00:00Z

Harry Kane remains very much on Manchester United's recruitment radar and a bid could be tabled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this week, according to Tribal Football.

The Red Devils have tied Edinson Cavani to a new contract, but a raid on Spurs for another proven striker is still being mulled over at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane Tottenham Manchester United GFX
Getty/Goal

West Ham's hopes of signing Lingard slipping away

2021-05-17T14:30:00Z

West Ham are in serious danger of missing out on a permanent deal for Jesse Lingard, reports The Athletic.

Champions League qualification now appears to be beyond the Hammers, meaning that they will struggle to find the funds required to reach another agreement with Manchester United.

World Cup winners leave Man City

2021-05-17T14:15:34Z

Deal done at Watford

2021-05-17T14:14:57Z

Barca searching for Koeman successor (ESPN)

2021-05-17T14:00:00Z

Liga giants start hunt for new manager

Barcelona are looking to find a successor to Ronald Koeman, claims ESPN.

A Dutch coach will not be relieved of his duties until a replacement is found, but the likes of Xavi are already being sounded out about taking the reins at Camp Nou.

Romero & Botman are not Utd targets

2021-05-17T13:30:00Z

Manchester United have no plans to move for Cristian Romero or Sven Botman, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are in the market for another centre-half, but their sights are being set elsewhere.

Could Inter lose Lautaro, Lukaku & Conte this summer?

2021-05-17T13:00:00Z

Antonio Conte and Lautaro Martinez had a touchline row last Wednesday night.

The following day, they participated in a mock boxing match in front of the whole squad at Inter's training ground, with Romelu Lukaku serving as the Master of Ceremonies.

Afterwards, they all enjoyed a barbecue together.

How Conte must wish all his problems at Inter could be resolved in such a swift and light-hearted nature.

The sad fact of the matter is, though, that Lautaro could end up leaving San Siro this summer – and not because he has a problem with his coach, but because his employers have a problem with liquidity.

Read more on Goal.

Arsenal set £19m asking price for Nketiah

2021-05-17T12:30:00Z

Arsenal have set a £19 million ($27m) asking price for English striker Eddie Nketiah - according to Todofichajes.

The Gunners are prepared to sell the 21-year-old in order to raise funds for new signings, with the striker having fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

Nketiah has been restricted to just 17 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this term and has just two goals to his name.

Eddie Nketiah, Arsenal
Getty

New deal for Liverpool youngster

2021-05-17T12:03:09Z

Roma eager to tie PL-linked Darboe down to fresh terms

2021-05-17T12:00:00Z

Roma are eager to tie Premier League-linked Ebrima Darboe down to fresh terms - according to Calcio Mercato.

The 19-year-old's current deal is not due to expire until 2023, but the Giallorossi are ready to hand him a lucrative extension to ward off potential suitors.

Darboe broke into Roma's senior team earlier this season, and now has four Serie A appearances to his name.

 

 

Perisic close to Inter exit

2021-05-17T11:30:00Z

Croatian winger Ivan Perisic is close to leaving Inter - according to Calcio Mercato.

The Italian giants want to cash in on the 32-year-old before he becomes a free agent in 2022, and will listen to offers in the summer window.

Inter also want Perisic off their books to reduce their overall wage bill, with the attacker currently pocketing €5 million per season.

'Real Madrid used to be Lewandowski's dream'

2021-05-17T11:00:00Z

Robert Lewandowski's former agent Cezary Kucharski has revealed the Bayern Munich star's original career plan, claiming he used to dream of joining Real Madrid.

Lewandowski has enjoyed an illustrious career in German football spanning 11 years, having left Poland to join Borussia Dortmund in 2010.

He moved to Bayern four years later, where he has solidified his reputation as one of the best strikers in Europe, but the man who used to serve as his agent says his main goal was once to play for Spanish giants Real.

Read the full story on Goal.

Man Utd & Everton keen on Trippier (The Athletic)

2021-05-17T10:00:00Z

Premier League rivals want Atletico right-back

Manchester United and Everton remain keen on Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, reports The Athletic.

The former Tottenham defender could be brought back to the Premier League this summer, with two North West rivals ready to battle it out for his signature.

Kieran Trippier/Manchester United composite 2020-21
Getty

Eintracht Frankfurt bring in Blanco

2021-05-17T09:35:57Z

Real could re-sign Hakimi for €50m

2021-05-17T09:30:00Z

Real Madrid are interested in re-signing Achraf Hakimi from Inter, reports Calciomercato.

The Blancos, who sanctioned a sale to San Siro in 2020, have been informed that it will cost them €50 million (£43m/$61m) to take the highly-rated defender back.

Leeds and Burnley lead Murphy race

2021-05-17T09:00:00Z

Leeds and Burnley lead the race for versatile Newcastle star Jacob Murphy, claims Football Insider.

The Magpies are keen to get the 26-year-old tied down on fresh terms, but interest is building among a number of Premier League rivals.

Spurs want Flick to be their next boss

2021-05-17T08:30:00Z

Tottenham are, according to The Telegraph, eager to speak with Hansi Flick about becoming their next boss.

The current Bayern Munich coach, who has been mooted as a potential successor to Joachim Low with Germany, is set to leave his role at the Allianz Arena over the summer.

Palace eager to sign Juve defender Dragusin

2021-05-17T08:00:00Z

Crystal Palace are eager to sign Juventus defender Radu Dragusin - according to The Sun.

The Eagles will submit a loan bid for the 19-year-old when the transfer market reopens.

Dragusin has four years left on his current deal at Juve, but has only made one Serie A appearance for the club this term.

 

Marseille want Nubel to replace Mandanda

2021-05-17T07:30:00Z

Marseille want to bring in Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel as a replacement for Steve Mandanda - according to Sport 1.

Nubel is eager to start playing regular football again and the French giants are prepared to offer him a contract as Mandanda nears the end of his career at 36.

Bayern want to keep hold of Nubel, but he does not wish to spend another season as Manuel Neuer's No.2.

Barca consider swoop for Ivan San Jose

2021-05-17T07:00:00Z

Barcelona are considering a swoop for  Real Valladolid teenager Ivan San Jose - according to SPORT.

Blaugrana scouts have been impressed with the 17-year-old's engine in a deep-lying midfield role and his ability to get forward and contribute goals.

Barca could make a move for San Jose in the summer as Ronald Koeman seeks to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

 

Atalanta plan to sign Man Utd-linked Romero outright

2021-05-17T06:30:00Z

Dortmund reiterate Haaland stance

2021-05-17T04:30:00Z

Borussia Dortmund continue to hold firm in their stance that they will not sell star striker Erling Haaland this summer, and they will be helped by a late-season surge that has qualified them for the 2021-22 Champions League

“He will play for us next season," said sporting director Michael Zorc to Sky over the weekend.

Read more here

'Impossible' for Barca to play without Messi - Koeman

2021-05-17T03:25:16Z

Ronald Koeman expressed hope Barcelona could retain Lionel Messi beyond the season after losing to Celta Vigo on Sunday, admitting it was difficult to imagine his squad without the Argentine legend.

Read the full story on Goal!

Roma have no interest in Buffon

2021-05-17T01:30:00Z

Roma and new manager Jose Mourinho have no interest in adding Gigi Buffon to their ranks, says Calciomercato.

Wolves' Rui Patricio, however, is said to be a possible target to provide depth behind injured first-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez, who recently had shoulder surgery.

Trabzonspor announce Gervinho addition

2021-05-17T00:30:00Z

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu said his club has signed Gervinho and Bruno Peres.

Gervinho, 33, is well-travelled with stops in France, England, China and Italy, but Turkey will represent a new location for him.

“Bruno Peres and Gervinho are closed business," Agaoglu said via Forza Parma. "They will arrive for signature within 8-10 days, depending on the situation and travel possibilities “

Gervinho Parma
Getty Images

Legia Warsaw sign Emreli and Hanna

2021-05-16T23:30:00Z

Legia Warsaw have signed Mahir Emreli and Joel Abu Hanna, according to the league's website.

Emreli, 23, is a forward from Azerbaijan, while Hanna, 23, was born in Germany.

Mahrez: I want to finish my career at Man City

2021-05-16T22:55:00Z

Riyad Mahrez wants to play for Manchester City for the rest of his career, even if that means his role is eventually reduced as he ages.

The 30-year-old has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season - the most he's ever done since arriving from Leicester City - and has the chance to add a Champions League trophy to his resume after already securing his third Premier League title.

Read more here.

Tielemans to discuss Leicester City extension

2021-05-16T22:44:00Z

Fresh off scoring the FA Cup winner for Leicester City this weekend, Youri Tielemans will engage in contract discussions with Leicester City, writes the Daily Mail.

The midfielder has two years left on his contract. A new deal would catapult him up the wage sheet to make him one of the Foxes' top earners.

Qualifying for the Champions League is seen as a key determinent in whether Leicester can afford to pay Tielemans what he desires long-term.

Youri Tielemans Leicester 2020-21
Getty Images

Man Utd head coach Stoney doesn't regret stepping down

2021-05-16T22:30:00Z

Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney said her decision to step down is “the right choice for the right reasons” after her final game in charge on Sunday.

She has been linked to an NWSL move as her next step.

Read the full story on Goal

Zidane denies exit reports

2021-05-16T22:14:50Z

Zinedine Zidane has denied he has already informed his Real Madrid players of his resignation.

Several publications reported late in the week that the manager was openly discussing his exit behind the scenes.

Real the full story on Goal!

Icardi tabbed for Juve move (Calciomercato)

2021-05-16T22:00:00Z

The PSG striker could help make up for the possible losses of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala

Mauro Icardi has been tabbed for a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus, with his family said to prefer life in Italy over France, claims Calciomercato.

Several other moves would likely have to happen first, however, with the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and/or Paulo Dybala needed to create an attacking vacancy in Turin.

Since moving to PSG, Icardi has yet to match his best Serie A output, when he scored scored 29 league goals in 2017-18 at Inter.