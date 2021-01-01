Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ramsey interested in Liverpool switch

Olic takes CSKA Moscow job
Ivica Olic, who spent his playing career bagging impressive goal tallies in Russia and Germany, will be the next manager of CSKA Moscow, writes AS.
Olic enjoyed one of his most successful scoring spells at the club in the mid-2000s, so his appointment represents a nostalgic reunion.
Bailly fears Man Utd manipulation
Out-of-favour defender Eric Bailly has grown concerned that Manchester United want to renew his contract only to help them attract a higher transfer fee from another club, writes Sky Sports.
The publication quoted a friend of Bailly as saying, "[Bailly] feels the club has been very disrespectful towards him and frankly he's had enough. He feels that no matter what he does, he will never be first choice."
Bailly has made eight league starts this year and hasn't surpassed 20 Premier League appearances since 2016-17.
Orlando City sign 17-year-old Rivera
NEWS: Another one of Orlando's own is a Lion.— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) March 22, 2021
City has inked Wilfredo Rivera as a homegrown. #VamosOrlando
Chilean forward Palacios joins Internacional
Bem-vindo, Palacios! Atacante chileno é o novo reforço colorado: https://t.co/Lr9lEhDKO5 #VamoInter pic.twitter.com/yQ34QyglXU— Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) March 22, 2021
Ramsey interested in Liverpool switch (Calciomercato)
The former Gunners midfielder could return to England this summer
Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is considering a move to Liverpool after he spent more than a decade earlier in his career with Arsenal, claims Calciomercato.
The Reds are likely to lose Georginio Wijnaldum and could desire a veteran to replace him in central areas.
West Ham are also linked to Ramsey, who has scored five times and assisted five times since arriving in Serie A ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.