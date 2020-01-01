Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale & Reguilon arrive by private jet to complete Tottenham moves

England boss Neville: I want the Team GB job
Phil Neville has reiterated his desire to take Team GB to the rescheduled Olympic Games next summer.
The England women's boss is currently slated to leave his post in July of next year — just before the Olympics are scheduled to take place.
Current Netherlands boss Sarina Wiegman is set to take over for Neville, but she will lead the Netherlands at the Olympics in Tokyo.
Reynolds signs new FC Dallas deal
FC Dallas has signed Brian Reynolds to a new four-year deal worth close to $2 million overall with $1 million guaranteed, reports 3rd Degree.
The 19-year-old has stepped in at right-back for Reggie Cannon, who recently left to join Portuguese side Boavista.
Alaba's agent strikes back at Bayern in contract stand-off
David Alaba's agent has hit back at Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic as the Austrian's public contract stand-off continues.
Salihamidzic was adamant that Alaba would not reach the salary level that Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer have attained.
Lyon sign Pollersbeck from Hamburg
Lyon have signed goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck from Hamburg, who will serve as the back-up to Anthony Lopes.
Julian Pollersbeck s'engage jusqu'en 2024 ⤵https://t.co/SWkOjqsqGg— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) September 18, 2020
Muric to join Girona on season-long loan
Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric is set to join Girona on a season-long loan, reports Transfermarkt.
The 21-year-old had a difficult loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season, making just five total appearances.
Muric will hope for better fortunes this season at the Spanish second-division outfit.
FC Cologne land Arokodare on loan
Welcome to the most beautiful city in Germany, Tolu! 🔴⚪— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) September 18, 2020
Another new signing for #effzeh – 1. FC Köln have loaned out Tolu #Arokodare from Valmiera FC until the end of the season! 📝 https://t.co/m1HNGuOyfV
Man Utd agree personal terms with Telles
Manchester United have come to terms on a five-year deal with Porto's Alex Telles, reports RMC Sport.
United now must come to terms with Porto over a transfer fee for the Brazil national team defender.
The full-back is also being chased by PSG, who are now considering whether to make a move for the 27-year-old.
Bale to cost Tottenham just £9m
Tottenham will pay Real Madrid £9 million (€10m/$12m) to secure Gareth Bale on a season-long loan, reports The Telegraph.
Madrid are also set to pick up a majority of the 31-year-old's wages, with Spurs paying just £220,000 of his £600,000 weekly wage.
Bale arrived in London on Friday ahead of his confirmed return to Spurs, where he played between 2007 and 2013.
Inter look to pounce for Smalling
Inter are looking to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling on a season-long loan, reports The Sun.
Smalling starred on loan for Roma last term but talks for a return to the Giallorossi are hitting a snag over his wages.
With a move to the Italian capital stalling, Inter are looking to take advantage with a loan bid that includes a purchase obligation.
Ajax hoping Bayern & Barca target Dest will stay
Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is hoping full-back Sergino Dest will stay at the club amid rumours of a move to Barcelona or Bayern Munich.
Dest is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Bayern, with personal terms already agreed, while Barcelona have also been linked with a move.
Doyle signs Man City extension
.@Tommy_Doyle8 has signed a four-year extension to his current City deal, keeping him at the Club until 2025! 👏— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 18, 2020
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re
Hannover add Slovenian international
Hannover have added Slovenian international Jaka Bijol on loan, the club confirmed.
Bijol joins from CSKA Moscow until the end of the season with the German club having an option to purchase outright at the end of the campaign.
The midfielder has earned six caps for his national team.
"Hannover 96 is a club that belongs in the first division," he said. "It's a big club, you just have to look at the stadium - that's unbelievable. I came here to achieve something. Everyone in Hannover hopes we can Bring the club back into the Bundesliga."
Liverpool chasing Wolves star
Liverpool are eyeing Wolves star Diogo Jota ahead of the transfer deadline.
Jota is seen as an ideal fit for Liverpool's attack, offering an alternative to the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
RSL's Kreilach signs new deal
Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach has signed an extension that will keep him with the club through 2022, the club announced.
The deal includes an option for 2023, having originally signed for the club prior to the 2018 campaign.
“From the moment I came to Real Salt Lake, it felt like I was at home. Everyone welcomed me and my family. At the end of the day, it’s not only about soccer. It’s about life. I’m happy to stay here and continue to be part of the RSL family,” Kreilach said.
“I want to thank all of my teammates and coaches as well as staff and fans. I’m looking forward to giving my best on and off the field and be a role model for other young players. And of course I’m looking forward to winning something for RSL because that is what this club and these fans deserve.”
Leicester set to sign Under while setting sights on central defender
Leicester are set to complete a deal for Cengiz Under, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The Turkish winger completed his medicals on Friday, paving the way for a move from Roma.
Leicester are also in the hunt for a central defender, with Wesley Fofana and Jonathan Tah among the club's targets.
Liverpool complete Thiago signing
Liverpool have finalised the long-awaited signing of Thiago from Bayern Munich.
The midfielder star joins after leading Bayern to a Champions League title and will wear the No. 6 for the Reds.
Yedlin nears Besiktas deal
U.S. men's national team defender DeAndre Yedlin looks set to leave Newcastle for Besiktas, reports Sky Sports.
The fullback has been linked with a departure all summer, with a return to MLS also listed as a possible move.
But it appears Yedlin will head to Turkey on a free, despite having one year left on his Newcastle deal.
Lampard: Bale one of the best in the world
Frank Lampard has hailed Gareth Bale as "one of the best players in the world" as the Wales star nears a return to the Premier League.
Bale has had some up-and-down years at Real Madrid, but Lampard believes that the winger will take the Premier League by storm once again.
Leeds after De Paul
Leeds are chasing midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, reports Fabrizio Romano.
De Paul is currently on the books at Udinese, but Leeds are hoping to convince the Italian side to sell before the end of the transfer window.
The Premier League side is also after Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol, who currently plays for Dinamo Zagreb.
Inter Miami confirm Higuain signing
Inter Miami have secured the signing of Gonzalo Higuain after the Argentinian striker officially sealed his Juventus departure.
Higuain joins former Juventus team-mate Blaise Matuidi in Miami as he becomes the club's third Designated Player.
Arsenal still looking to land Raya
Gunners won't give up on keeper bid
Arsenal remain keen on Brentford goalkeeper David Raya despite seeing a £10 million ($13m) bid rejected, claims ESPN.
The Gunners are in the market for a new No.2 after seeing Emi Martinez leave for Aston Villa.
Baker to take in Turkish loan
Good luck, @lew_baker! 💪— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 18, 2020
Liverpool step up interest in Sarr
Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, reports ESPN.
Manchester United are also being linked with the Senegal international, but the Reds are eager to ensure that they do not miss out if a transfer scramble is sparked.
Spurs open to offers for five players
The Athletic reports that Tottenham are open to offers for five players.
Jose Mourinho is willing to move on Danny Rose, Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga, Serge Aurier and Ryan Sessegnon in some form before the end of the current window.
Bale & Reguilon arrive as Spurs finalise £40m double swoop
Madrid duo took private jet provided by Daniel Levy
Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon have both arrived at Luton airport as they look to finalise their moves to Tottenham, the Daily Mail reports.
The Real Madrid duo apparently flew to England in Daniel Levy's private jet and will now head to Spurs for final talks and to undergo their medical checks.
Bale will reportedly earn £13 million ($17m) in wages over the course of the season-long loan deal, while Reguilon will sign on a permanent transfer.
Liverpool ask about Dembele loan
Reds exploring Barcelona winger option
Liverpool have asked about a possible loan deal for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, according to Sport.
The Premier League champions remain keen on adding greater depth to their attacking ranks and are keen on offering a World Cup winner a route out of Camp Nou.
Arsenal & Leeds keen on teenage midfielder
Arsenal, Leeds and Wolves are all keen on Reading starlet Michael Olise, claims Football League World.
The 18-year-old midfielder is considered to be a hot prospect and Premier League interest in him is building heading towards the next deadline.
Watford wrap up deal with Man Utd for Garner
✍️ Welcome to Watford, James Garner! pic.twitter.com/I9fMhFslPI— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 18, 2020
Rennes want part-exchange deal for Mendy
Chelsea's efforts to land highly-rated goalkeeper Edouard Mendy are being held up because Rennes now want to see a part-exchange deal put in place, claims Football Insider.
The Ligue 1 outfit want two players to be included in any agreement, with Fikayo Tomori among those they would be keen on taking.
PSG join the race for Telles
Paris Saint-Germain are, according to TMW, set to rival Manchester United for Porto defender Alex Telles.
The Brazilian is seen by those at Parc des Princes as cover for the injured Juan Bernat.
Solskjaer gives Man Utd transfer update
Manchester United are still working on giving the squad ‘a boost’ before the transfer window closes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.
The Red Devils boss has said: "We understand to get further we need to develop what we have and strengthen the team but let's wait and see if we manage to bring anyone in."
‘Liverpool should want Suarez, it makes sense’
Liverpool should be exploring the option of bringing Luis Suarez back to Anfield as a move for the Barcelona striker “makes sense”, says Steve Nicol.
The former Reds defender told ESPN FC: "Absolutely, 100 per cent [Liverpool should sign Suarez], that would be a great [move]. It completely and utterly makes sense - it's being smart."
Read the full story on Goal!
Thiago bids farewell to Bayern
Für immer dankbar, @fcbayern ! Bayern wird immer ein Stück Heimat für mich sein. #MiaSanMia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aFlWADLvFQ— Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 18, 2020
'Lyon and AC Milan in proposed Depay swap deal'
Lyon could offer Memphis Depay to AC Milan in a swap deal which would see the French club sign Lucas Paqueta from the Italians, according to Sky Italy.
Depay has been mooted for a move to Barcelona to link up with his former Netherlands manager, Ronald Koeman, however the Liga giants are reportedly struggling to finance the deal.
That has seen Lyon consider other options, with Depay's contract expiring next summer and he is unlikely to sign an extension. That has seen them turn to 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Paqueta, who has struggled in Italy since a big money move from Flamengo in January 2019.
'Chiesa has refused offers from abroad'
Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa has rejected the chance to move abroad and wants any future transfer to be to an Italian club, according to club president Rocco Commisso.
Chiesa was one of Serie A's most impressive attackers last season, and the 22-year-old has been linked with leading European clubs - however Commisso says the player wants to stay in his homeland with an eye on Italy's European Championships campaign next summer.
He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "In the next few days I will speak with him. In due time I promised the father of Chiesa that I would let him go for a fair offer.
"Federico preferred not to take into consideration some requests that had arrived from abroad. I understand, this is the year of the European Championship. He wants to do well in Italy to convince [international team manager Roberto] Mancini."
Suarez to Juventus still 'possible'
Luis Suarez's move to Juventus could still happen, according to quotes attributed to the forward by Gazetta dello Sport.
Suarez was in Italy yesterday for a language exam, which forms part of his attempts to acquire an Italian passport and make a move to Serie A from Barcelona easier.
However there are doubts about whether a deal can be done before the October 5 deadline, and with Juve now appearing on the verge of signing Edin Dzeko from Roma on a two-year deal, Suarez may not need those Italian lessons after all.
Nevertheless, when Gazzetta asked Suarez yesterday if the move to Juve is still on, he reportedly replied: "Yes, possible".
No Sancho deal in sight as uncertainty mounts at Man Utd
It has been a disastrous off-season for the 20-time English champions
Manchester United are ready to start the new season just one month after their Europa League semi-final defeat to Sevilla.
They have managed to add to the squad by signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax, but United are going into the season without the priority transfer target coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was after – a right-sided attacker by the name of Jadon Sancho.
It’s possible Sancho could arrive before the October 5 deadline but it is more likely that the club will have to settle for an alternative. Either way, they are going to have to get a move on with negotiations. Right now, United are starting the season with basically the same squad as last season.
You can read all about United's transfer market woes in this report by club correspondent Charlotte Duncker by clicking here.
Chelsea keen to offload Bakayoko and Zappacosta
Chelsea are hoping to free up funds by offloading Tiemoue Bakayoko and Davide Zappacosta, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The Blues are looking to free up money and space in their squad so that a raid can be launched on West Ham for Declan Rice.
Bayern discussed Gotze return
Bayern Munich discussed the idea of bringing Mario Gotze back to the club as a free agent, claims Bild.
The World Cup winner is without a club after severing ties with Borussia Dortmund and was considered by Hansi Flick as the Bundesliga champions seek to find a replacement for Thiago Alcantara.
Bale passes Spurs medical
Gareth Bale has passed a medical ahead of his return to Spurs, claims Sky Sports.
The Wales international forward will complete a loan move from Real Madrid on Friday, with Blancos team-mate Sergio Reguilon joining him in north London.
Blades boss in Brewster hint
Chris Wilder has admitted that Sheffield United are in the market for another striker as they are linked with a raid on Liverpool for Rhian Brewster.
The Blades boss has said: "We are definitely looking to improve. We want to get one at the top of the pitch to give us that quality. We are trying. It is an important area of the pitch. Obviously we have the skipper (Billy Sharp) and David McGoldrick who were involved (on Monday)."
How will Bale be remembered in Madrid?
Tottenham should sign Modric and Bale - Redknapp
Tottenham should make an ambitious bid to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid alongside Gareth Bale, according to their former manager Harry Redknapp.
Redknapp was Spurs boss when they qualified for the Champions League with Modric and Bale in the team before both departed for Madrid.
The pair have proven hugely successful in Spain, winning Europe's elite club competition on four occasions.
Seattle bring back Smith
💚 Welcome back, champ! 💙— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) September 17, 2020
NEWS | Sounders FC has signed defender Brad Smith.
📝 https://t.co/b0oWkFKr32 pic.twitter.com/fLnhZulpl0
Torres reveals why he chose Man City
Amid the speculation surrounding the potential signing of Lionel Messi, Manchester City’s capture of one of the most exciting forwards from La Liga has been somewhat forgotten.
Ferran Torres joined from Valencia in August for a bargain £21 million ($27m) as City moved quickly to replace outgoing winger Leroy Sane.
The 20-year-old had interest from a host of top European clubs including Manchester United, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid but opted to join up with Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Southampton turn down Spurs over Ings
Tottenham's formal approach for Danny Ings has been firmly shut down by Southampton, reports The Guardian.
Spurs never made a bid for Ings and were quickly rejected after making initial enquiries.
Atletico Madrid considering Suarez swoop
Atlético Madrid are considering a move for Luis Suarez. It’s not an easy deal but ‘not impossible’ if he’ll leave Barça for free.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020
Simeone would love to have Suarez - Juventus out of the race after signing Dzeko who’s always been the main target ⚪️🔴 #Atleti #FCB @MatteMoretto https://t.co/H36WtDbL0Z
Zwolle loan out Dortmund youngster
Immanuel Pherai will join PEC Zwolle on loan for the upcoming season.— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 17, 2020
We wish him the best of luck! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/H6RQfCWqhx
Bilic desperate to bring Krovinovic back to Baggies
Slaven Bilic would be 'very, very disappointed' if West Brom are unable to seal a return for former loanee star Filip Krovinovic from Benfica, per The Telegraph.
The former Croatia youth international joined the Baggies on a season-long deal last term and helped return them to the Premier League.
But his future remains up in the air back in Portugal and Bilic is desperate to bring the 25-year-old back to The Hawthorns.
Palace cool on Benrahma pursuit
Crystal Palace are expected to ease off their pursuit of Said Benrahma in order to find another goalscorer, claims The Sun.
The Algeria winger enjoyed his most prolific campaign with the boot last term as the Bees reached the Championship play-off final.
But Roy Hodgson reportedly wants to focus on bringing in another outright striker instead for the new season, having already added Michy Batshuayi on loan from Chelsea.
PSG out of Rose running
West Ham and Aston Villa are among the sides leading the chase to capture Danny Rose as the England man looks to leave Tottenham, says Le10Sport.
But the left-back will not be heading to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Ligue 1 club reportedly out of the running for his services.
Italian club Genoa remain linked and in discussions too for a move for the 30-year-old.
Man Utd join race for Sarr
The Red Devils have found a new target
Manchester United are looking at signing Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, reports the Independent.
Liverpool are also reportedly interested in the 22-year-old but the Red Devils are in a much better position to sign him as they fail to strike a deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.
United have made initial contact with Watford about a possible deal for Sarr.
Brentford insist Raya off-limits for Arsenal
Brentford have turned down multiple bids from Arsenal for goalkeeper David Raya in the £10m (€11m/$13m) range, per The Guardian.
The Bees are refusing to budge on their stance that the 25-year-old is not for sale, despite the Gunners' overtures.
Mikel Arteta saw nominal number two Emiliano Martinez head to Aston Villa earlier this month, forcing the club into the market.