Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs seek Pochettino return

Kays Ruiz-Atil looks set to move back to Barcelona after he announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined PSG from Barca in 2015 and made seven Ligue 1 appearances in 2020-21.

But the France Under 19 player has decided not to renew his contract and announced on Instagram that he is now a free agent.

Mundo Deportivo reports that a move back to Camp Nou appears likely as Barca have been trying to lure him back for some time.