Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs seek Pochettino return

Sporting in talks to sign ex-Spurs winger Edwards
Portuguese giants Sporting hope to sign Marcus Edwards, A Bola claims.
The 22-year-old winger had a good season at Vitoria Guimaraes and could make a step up, with his side already negotiating with Sporting.
They are also targeting Ricardo Esgaio, who left Sporting for Braga in 2017, and Ruben Vinagre, who is on loan at Olympiacos from Wolves.
Ruiz-Atil nears Barcelona return after confirming PSG exit
Kays Ruiz-Atil looks set to move back to Barcelona after he announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.
The 18-year-old midfielder joined PSG from Barca in 2015 and made seven Ligue 1 appearances in 2020-21.
But the France Under 19 player has decided not to renew his contract and announced on Instagram that he is now a free agent.
Mundo Deportivo reports that a move back to Camp Nou appears likely as Barca have been trying to lure him back for some time.
Bruma in talks with Montpellier
Former Chelsea and Wolfsburg defender Jeffrey Bruma is in talks to join Montpellier, Eindhovens Dagblad reports.
The 29-year-old defender is without a club after leaving Wolfsburg at the end of the season and could be set for a move to Ligue 1.
Ream committed to Fulham despite relegation
Tim Ream says that he remains committed to Fulham even after their relegation to the Championship.
The USMNT defender wants to help his side get back into the Premier League and wants to prove himself once again at club level.
Bordalas to take charge of Valencia
Valencia will appoint Jose Bordalas as their new coach, Cope reports.
The 57-year-old has a year left on his contract at Getafe but they have reached an agreement with Valencia to let him go.
He will be in Valencia on Wednesday to sign a contract.
Lille coach Galtier confirms departure after Ligue 1 title win
Manager Christophe Galtier has announced he will leave Lille just two days after the team were crowned Ligue 1 champions.
Galtier was in charge of Lille for four seasons, with this one being the most memorable as he led the club to a title just ahead of perennial contenders Paris Saint-Germain.
MLS teams interested in Castillo
Chilean forward Nico Castillo is earning interest from MLS once again, according to ESPN.
Castillo has previously been a target of NYCFC, the Portland Timbers and the New York Red Bulls, while clubs in Chile and Brazil have registered interest in recent years.
And teams are once again keeping a close eye on Castillo's status after he was told by Club America that he is no longer in the club's plans.
Cancelo hopeful of Benfica return
Joao Cancelo says that he someday hopes to return to Benfica.
The Manchester City star originally began his career at Benfica back in 2012, but left three years later with just one senior appearance to his name.
Wolves close to appointing Lage as new manager
Bruno Lage looks set to replace Nuno Espirito Santo as Wolves boss, BBC Sport reports.
The 45-year-old has been out of the game since leaving his post as Benfica coach in June last year.
He has flown to England to hold talks with the Premier League side but has not reached an agreement yet.
AC Milan in talks with Giroud, D'Ambrosio and Hysaj
AC Milan are close to signing three players on free transfers this summer, La Repubblica claims.
The Rossoneri have a two-year contract ready for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, while they are also in talks with Inter defender Danilo D'Ambrosio and Napoli's Elseid Hysaj.
Camavinga wants PSG move (RMC Sport)
Rennes demand €100m for star midfielder
Eduardo Camavinga has informed Rennes that he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain.
The midfielder has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as the French giants.
RMC Sport says he wants to stay in Ligue 1 for the time being, however, and sees PSG as the right step, while Rennes are demanding €100 million (£87m/$122m for him.
De Zerbi appointed Shakhtar boss
🧡 Benvenuto, Mister! Roberto De Zerbi is Shakhtar head coach! ⚒— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) May 25, 2021
The Italian specialist will be in charge of the team for the next two seasons.
Learn more details: https://t.co/EX3JtA84N4. pic.twitter.com/OcfmeQD4ZF
Gattuso gets Fiorentina job
Gennaro Gattuso confirmed as Fiorentina head coach 🤝#ForzaViola 💜 #Fiorentina#ViolaArt by @PainterBeard 🎨https://t.co/elO2TvGU4t— ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) May 25, 2021
Dortmund want Hudson-Odoi to replace Sancho (Eurosport)
Chelsea winger lined up by German giants
With Jadon Sancho seemingly heading out of Borussia Dortmund, Eurosport reports that the Bundesliga giants want Callum Hudson-Odoi as a replacement on the flanks.
One England international could replace another, with a product of Chelsea's academy system not guaranteed a starting berth under Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge.
Heaton agrees return to Man Utd
Tom Heaton has agreed a deal that will take him back to Manchester United, reports The Mirror.
The veteran goalkeeper spent time in the Old Trafford academy system as a youngster, before failing to make a senior appearance, but is now set to retrace his steps as a free agent after reaching the end of his contract at Aston Villa.
Wolves willing to sanction Neves sale
Wolves are, according to The Athletic, willing to part with Ruben Neves in the summer transfer window.
An offer of around £35 million ($50m) would be enough to convince those at Molineux to part with the Portuguese midfielder.
West Ham leading the race for Neto
West Ham head the queue for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the 31-year-old shot-stopper, who is now surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.
Man Utd players want Grealish over Sancho
The Telegraph reports that those in the Manchester United squad would prefer to see Jack Grealish signed over Jadon Sancho.
The Red Devils are in the market for more creativity, with raids being mooted on Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund.
Mbappe edging towards PSG exit
Kylian Mbappe is, according to Le Parisien, edging towards the exits at Paris Saint-Germain.
The World Cup winner is yet to extend a contract due to expire in 2022 and is frustrated by the sporting project being pieced together at Parc des Princes.
Martinez in talks over Spurs job (Sky Sports)
Tottenham keen on Belgium boss
Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has held talks with Tottenham regarding their vacant managerial post, claims Sky Sports.
The Spaniard has previously worked in England with Swansea, Wigan and Everton.
Wijnaldum to sign three-year Barca deal
Georginio Wijnaldum is poised to sign a three-year contract with Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Dutch midfielder's representatives have visited Camp Nou to talk terms as the Liverpool star prepares to hit free agency.
Milan confirm Grimshaw deal
Official statement: @christygrimshaw 👉 https://t.co/qrnwF0hMFr— AC Milan (@acmilan) May 25, 2021
Comunicato ufficiale: Christy Grimshaw 👉 https://t.co/EGPlfg19cv
#FollowTheRossonere #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/LxCrxHbS7y
Everton & Tottenham keen on £40m Zaha move
Everton and Tottenham are keen on signing Wilfried Zaha this summer, Goal can reveal.
Crystal Palace will, however, fight hard to keep their star man, with big changes set to take place at Selhurst Park following the departure of manager Roy Hodgson.
Hodgson took charge of his final game as Eagles boss on Sunday, when Palace were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield, and it also looked to be a farewell for a number of his squad, with 15 players out of contract next month.
Newcastle to reignite interest in Celtic's Ntcham
Newcastle United are set to reignite their interest in Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham - according to Football Insider.
The Magpies were beaten to the 25-year-old's signature by Marseille in January, but his six-month loan at the French club didn't work out as well as he'd hoped.
Ntcham's current deal at Celtic expires at the end of June and Newcastle may look to bring him in on a free transfer.
Roma eyeing Hazard loan deal
Roma are eyeing a potential loan deal for Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian club are hoping to arrange a reunion between the Belgian and Jose Mourinho - the former Chelsea boss who will be taking charge at Stadio Olimpico this summer.
The Blues have been tipped to try and re-sign Hazard, but it has been suggested that Real would prefer a loan deal, leaving Roma in a strong position.
Dembele in line for new Barca deal
Ousmane Dembele is in line for a new deal at Barcelona - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 24-year-old's current contract is due to expire in 2022, but the Spanish giants are ready to open talks with the winger over an extension.
Dembele appeared in 44 games across all competitions for Barca in 2020-21, scoring 11 goals.
Man City academy boss set to take over at Parma
Enzo Maresca is set to leave Manchester City - he’s in advanced talks to join Parma in Italy. 🔵 #MCFC #Parma @DiMarzio— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 25, 2021
Luka Modric signs new one-year deal at Real Madrid
Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has signed a new one-year deal at Real Madrid.
Modric was due to become a free agent at the end of June, but the Blancos have tied him down to fresh terms which will see him remain at Santiago Bernabeu until at least the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
The 35-year-old has spent the last nine years of his career in the Spanish capital, and will now go on to reach a decade of service for the club.
Read the full story on Goal.
Villa enter into Buendia talks
Aston Villa have, according to Football Insider, entered into talks regarding a deal for Norwich playmaker Emi Buendia.
With Arsenal also keen on the Argentine midfielder, the Villans are looking to move early and put an agreement in place.
Gravillon attracting Premier League interest
Andreaw Gravillon is attracting interest from a number of Premier League sides, claims Foot Mercato, with the 23-year-old defender currently on loan at Lorient from Inter.
Southampton, Crystal Palace and Leicester are all said to be considering summer swoops.
Germany confirm Flick appointment
BREAKING: Hansi #Flick will become the new Germany national team head coach following @EURO2020 ✍️#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/2CpxjIsQSn— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) May 25, 2021
Leeds looking to land Lang
Leeds have, according to the Daily Mail, held talks regarding a possible deal for in-demand Ajax star Noa Lang.
The 21-year-old winger, who is currently on loan at Club Brugge, is attracting interest from across Europe.
De Ligt wants to leave Juve for Barca
Matthijs de Ligt regrets his move to Juventus and will look for a way out of Turin this summer, claims TV3.
The Dutch centre-half is eager to be reunited with fellow countryman Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona having previously passed up the chance to head for Camp Nou.
New boss at Hamburg
Tim #Walter takes over as head coach of HSV 🔷— HSV English (@HSV_English) May 25, 2021
The 45-year-old has signed a two-year contract ✍️#nurderHSV pic.twitter.com/LxRd7uldlE
West Ham wrap up Nevers deal
We're pleased to confirm that promising young forward Thierry Nevers will join the Club when the transfer window opens on 9 June.— West Ham United (@WestHam) May 25, 2021
Welcome to East London, @ThierryNevers! ⚒️
Arsenal ready to ask Brekalo question
Arsenal are mulling over a move for Wolfsburg winger Josip Brekalo, reports Corriere dello Sport.
The Gunners want to add more creativity to their ranks, but may face competition from Roma boss Jose Mourinho for a 22-year-old Croatia international.
Leipzig expect Konate to leave for Liverpool
RB Leipzig are resigned to the fact that Ibrahima Konate will be leaving for Liverpool, claims Sky Sports.
The Reds are in the market for another centre-half and have their sights set on a talented Frenchman that can be a long-term option at Anfield.
Barca interested in Ajax defender Martinez
Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is the subject of interest from Barcelona - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Spanish giants are planning to swoop for the 23-year-old this summer, but will have to pay around €25 million (£22m/$31m) to prise him away from the Johan Cruyff ArenA.
Martinez featured in 42 games across all competitions for Ajax in 2020-21, scoring three goals, and still has two years to run on his current contract.
Spurs ready to offload Alli
Tottenham are ready to offload English midfielder Dele Alli - according to Football Insider.
Spurs are eager to get the 25-year-old off their books permanently and will be open to all offers when the transfer window reopens.
Alli, who is under contract at Tottenham until 2024, was heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain in January.
Napoli set to lose three key players
Napoli are set to lose three key first-team players in the summer transfer window - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian giants are prepared to let Kalidou Koulibaly depart for around €40 million (£34m/$49m) to balance their books, while Fabian Ruiz has been touted for a switch to Barcelona.
Lorenzo Insigne is also edging towards the exit door, with Napoli likely to cash in on the striker if he doesn't extend his contract beyond 2022.
Allegri prioritising Real role ahead of Serie A interest
Massimiliano Allegri’s priority is always Real Madrid. He has still not accepted any bid from Italy as of today - he wants to wait for Real. ⚪️— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2021
Allegri is the favourite only is case Zidane will decide to leave the club. Real are also planning for some new entry in the board.
Howe makes Celtic staff requests
Expected Celtic managerial hire Eddie Howe has made requests of the club for staff additions, asking the organisation to hire Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Richard Hughes, reports the Daily Record.
The trio currently serve on the staff of Bournemouth.
Hughes departs Ross County
✍️ Club News— Ross County FC (@RossCounty) May 24, 2021
John Hughes departs Ross County Football Club.
Ceballos confirms Arsenal exit
Dani Ceballos has confirmed his exit from Arsenal following the expiration of his loan spell from Real Madrid.
The midfielder thanked Arsenal for supporting him through a "complicated" year in which he made 40 appearances in all competitions.
Relegated Werder Bremen to keep director
Relegated Werder Bremen will keep Frank Baumann in charge of football operations, writes Kicker.
Baumann's contract runs through 2022. It will be up to him to try and steer Werder Bremen back to the top-flight, where they had resided for 41 years before being sent down this season.
Maignan to join AC Milan on permanent basis
Mike Maignan is set to join AC Milan on a permanent deal from Lille, confirmed. The agreement has been reached and the French goalkeeper has just landed in Milano in order to sign his contract. 🇫🇷🔴⚫️ #ACMilan #Lille #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2021
Joaquin signs Betis extension
📣 OFFICIAL | Joaquín extends his contract with #RealBetis until 2022 👑💚— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) May 24, 2021
One year more enjoying our great captain! ©😃@joaquinarte#Joaquín2022 pic.twitter.com/EY8HusydQK
Man Utd eye Sancho with forward allowed to leave (The Telegraph)
Dortmund have given their star the right to find a new club
Manchester United will prioritise the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer, with the forward informed he can leave, according to The Telegraph.
Sancho was also a top target for the Red Devils last year, but a deal never came together. He has since continued to impress, shaking off a slow start to 2020-21 to finish with eight goals and 11 assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could also target Jack Grealish to bolster his attack amid a push from some of his players to sign the Aston Villa standout.
Calhanoglu puts off future talk
AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu has delayed talk of his future for after the Euros, though he admitted a change of scenery is possible.
He is set to represent Turkey after contributing to 14 club goals in all competitions this past season.
“Milan are special for me, we are back in the Champions League and it is a great result for the team,” he told Fotomac. “I haven’t decided on my future yet and I don’t want to talk about it now, I just want to focus on the Euros."
Barcelona tracking Gosens
News #Gosens: Can confirm reports from 🇪🇸. @FCBarcelona has inquired about him. That's all for now. @Atalanta_BC can extend his contract until 2023 by an option. RG said to me in March: "I assume that they will pull the thing. We don't need to kid ourselves about that.“ @SPORT1— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 24, 2021
Tottenham interested in re-hiring Pochettino (Independent)
Spurs believe the former boss could help develop a squad in flux
Tottenham could try to bring back Mauricio Pochettino after sacking Jose Mourinho last month, claims the Independent.
Pochettino was previously responsible for a rare Champions League purple patch at Spurs that included an appearance in the competition's final in 2019.
Now at Paris Saint-Germain, the manager is said to be open to a return under the right circumstances with things in France not going according to plan; PSG failed to win the league this year with Lille lifting the trophy this past weekend.