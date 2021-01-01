Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ramos draws closer to Real Madrid exit

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid 2020-21
DC United take second look at Najar

2021-02-07T01:00:04Z

D.C. United are deciding whether to offer Andy Najar a trial at the club, reports the Washington Post

Najar, 28, was MLS Rookie of the Year in 2010 with United but his career has since stalled after a fine spell in Belgium.

The Honduran was not offered a new contract by LAFC at the end of the 2020 season.

Liverpool exploited Celtic blunder to sign Davies

2021-02-06T23:55:07Z

Liverpool's successful pursuit of Ben Davies was aided by a contract blunder committed by Celtic, reports the Mirror

The Bhoys were also interested in the ex-Preston defender, but Davies was wary of a contract clause which required him to be injury-free when reporting for first-team duty.

Ben Davies, Preston, Liverpool badge
Ramos draws closer to Real Madrid exit (Marca)

2021-02-06T23:45:48Z

The injured defender is out of contract in June

Sergio Ramos' knee injury could spell the end of his illustrious Real Madrid career, reports Marca

The defender, who is out of contract in June, will undergo an operation on the joint and will only recover in time for the end of the season. 

The blow jeopardises talks over a new deal, which have made little progress to date.

Shawcross in talks with Inter Miami

2021-02-06T23:35:23Z

Stoke City veteran Ryan Shawcross has opened negotiations regarding a potential move to Inter Miami, reports the Daily Mail

The defender has spent 13 years at his current club, appearing more than 450 times for the Potters.

Pochettino weighs in on Messi dispute between Barca & PSG

2021-02-06T23:25:24Z

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino attempted to calm the storm between his club and Barcelona over the future of Lionel Messi. 

Barca have been irritated in recent weeks by remarks from their upcoming Champions League rivals regarding their star, who could leave for Parc des Princes at the end of the season. 

Atlanta Utd's Escobar heading to Newell's Old Boys

2021-02-06T23:15:48Z