Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bournemouth appoint Parker

Hadebe unveiled by Houston
Officially signed, sealed and delivered ✍️— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) June 28, 2021
Welcome to H-Town, Teenage 🤘#HoldItDown
Demiral wants Juve exit
Calciomercato have written that Merih Demiral wants to leave Juventus but a deal could be held up by astronomical transfer fee demands from the Turin club.
The asking price for Demiral is said to be set at €40 million ($47m/£34m), though a loan with a buy option could help save potential talks with interested parties.
Brandt committed to Dortmund
Julian Brandt set to join Lazio Rom? There is no truth in it. No loan bids or anything else. The midfielder wants to stay at Borussia Dortmund for one more season. New coach Marco Rose likes his style of playing. ⚫️🟡 @SPORT1— Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) June 28, 2021
Inter prospect catches eyes of Arsenal, Tottenham & more
Inter prospect Martin Satriano could be sold to one of a few interested Premier League clubs this summer, claims the Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old Uruguayan remains in the good graces of his Italian organisation, but they may not be financially capable of keeping him beyond the coming window.
Baker seals Bristol return
BAKES IS BACK. 🙌— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) June 28, 2021
Nathan Baker has signed a new two-year deal with #BristolCity! pic.twitter.com/S23fmYda01
Bournemouth appoint Parker
The 40-year-old former Fulham manager takes over on a three-year contract
We're delighted to confirm Scott Parker as our new head coach 🤝— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 28, 2021