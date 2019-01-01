Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd line up Pickford as De Gea replacement

Maurizio Sarri says will activate a clause to extend Olivier Giroud's contract for another year to keep the international at the club next season.

Giroud has spoken about his discontent over a lack of game time, and he has been linked with a move back to to both and .

However, Sarri was pretty clear that he will keep the 31-year-old for another year, as his impressive run of six goals in five starts for club and country sees him making an impact at the end of the season.

