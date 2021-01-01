Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Richarlison to replace Mbappe at PSG

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Richarlison, Everton 2020-21 Premier League
Former Fiorentina defender Roncaglia heads to Cyprus

2021-08-24T23:07:19Z

Tottenham hold informal Aouar talks

2021-08-24T22:50:00Z

Tottenham have held informal talks with the representatives of Lyon forward Houssem Aouar, writes Sky Sports.

With two years left on his contract, however, he may wait to push for a move to a Champions League contender next summer.

Houssem Aouar Lyon
Delaney negotiation breakthrough with Sevilla

2021-08-24T22:35:00Z

Torreira agreement includes buy option

2021-08-24T22:25:00Z

Fiorentina's agreement to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on loan will include a £12.8 million ($18m) purchase option, reports Sky Sports.

Torreira spent the past season at Atletico Madrid, making 19 appearances in La Liga.

Aberdeen confirm Samuels loan from Wolves

2021-08-24T22:15:00Z

Richarlison to replace Mbappe at PSG (Eurosport)

2021-08-24T22:00:00Z

The Everton attacker could be a last-minute solution

Richarlison is a leading option to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain if Kylian Mbappe heads to Real Madrid this week, writes Eurosport.

The Brazilian forward has raised his international profile in recent months by playing well at the Copa America and Olympics.

PSG also have experience dealing with Everton as they took Moise Kean on loan last year and signed Idrissa Gueye from the Toffees in 2019.