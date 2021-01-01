Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona interested in Lingard

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince Manchester United have backed themselves into a corner when it comes to contract talks with Paul Pogba.

He has told The United Stand: "First and foremost, I think there is a sign of desperation from Manchester United in offering him this contract.

"Obviously they are trying to persuade him to sign this deal. They are desperate for him to sign this deal. It is a lot of money for somebody who has been in and out of the side. He was on the bench two weeks ago against Everton and then, all of a sudden, they are saying 'look, here you go, here is £400,000-a-week'".

"The reason why United are having to pay this is because two years ago, when he was getting down to his last two years, they should have signed him to a two, three or four-year contract, and it wouldn’t have been £400,000-a-week.”