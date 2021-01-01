Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe does not want PSG extension

Son extension expected regardless of Kane decision (Fabrizio Romano)

2021-06-30T22:55:00Z

Spurs can count on the South Korean star to provide continuity under a new coaching regime

Tottenham expect to hammer out a contract extension for Son Heung-min in the near future, says Fabrizio Romano. A deal is not dependent on whether striker Harry Kane is sold this summer.

Spurs announced the hiring of Nuno Espirito Santo on Wednesday and will now turn towards building out their 2021-22 squad.

Watford's Pussetto extends Udinese loan

2021-06-30T22:40:00Z

McGeady back to Sunderland

2021-06-30T22:30:00Z

Newcastle announce three signings

2021-06-30T22:15:00Z

Mbappe does not want PSG extension (L'Equipe)

2021-06-30T22:10:00Z

The forward will still respect the final year of his contract in France

Kylian Mbappe does not want to extend his current contract, which runs through the 2021-22 season, according to L'Equipe. He has reportedly informed members of the Paris Saint-Germain organisation of his intention to eventually leave.

However, the 22-year-old is not expected to demand a transfer and is willing to wait out his current deal.

Nuno announced as new Tottenham head coach

2021-06-30T22:00:00Z

Tottenham's long search for a new manager is at an end, after they announced the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno, who left Wolves at the end of the 2020-21 season, replaces Jose Mourinho in the hotseat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs went 72 days without a permanent manager after sacking their old boss just before the Carabao Cup final.

