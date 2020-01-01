Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid rule out Kane signing

midfielder Thomas Partey is Mikel Arteta's number one transfer target with prepared to offer Alexandre Lacazette in order to get their man, according to The Sun.

Partey is contracted to his club for a further three years and Atletico won't let their Ghanaian star go cheaply.

Diego Simeone's side are in need of a striker however, so the Gunners hope a deal that includes Lacazette may make a transfer easier to accomplish.