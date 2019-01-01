Walcott faces uncertain Everton future
Theo Walcott's Everton future remains in the balance with the club potential looking to sell him this summer.
That's according to The Daily Mail, who report the Goodison Park club are keen to sign young players in the coming transfer window.
Walcott has only bagged four goals this season and despite only joining in January 2018, the forward looks like he may be forced to leave already.
Jimenez to join Wolves permanently
Wolves are set to confirm the permanent signing of Raul Jimenez for £30 million (€35.1m).
According to The Guardian, the Premier League club have agreed the signing with Benfica that will turn his season-long loan into a permanent move.
The striker has bagged 12 goals in the Premier League already this season.
Rangers to replace Morelos with Buksa
Rangers are looking to replace Alfredo Morelos with Adam Buksa this summer.
The Scotsman are reporting Morelos bad behaviour and repeated red cards have finally become too much for Rangers, and they now see Buksa as a potential replacement.
The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in 17 games for Pogon Szczecin while also representing Poland at youth level.
Rodri on Man City's radar
Manchester City are looking into the possibility of signing Rodri from Atletico Madrid this summer.
The Daily Mail are reporting the reigning Premier League champions are looking bolster their midfield for the next campaign and see the midfielder as ideal replacement for the ageing Fernandinho.
However, it's reported Atletico are unlikely to let the 22-year-old leave for any less that the buy-out clause in his contract of £59.8 million (€70m).
Solskjaer to let go of six stars
The Red Devils are planning a huge squad revamp
Manchester United are planning to offload six players this summer in a bid to build a title-winning team, according to The Daily Mail.
Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo are the frontrunners to leave, while a departure for Eric Bailly is also being discussed.
Ander Herrera and Juan Mata are also likely to be shown the exit door this summer with their contracts set to expire at the Manchester club.