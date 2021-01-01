Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham set £175m Kane price tag

The club expects to keep hold of the striker this summer

Tottenham are set to keep hold of Harry Kane this summer after setting a £175 million ($242m) price tag for the England star, according to The Sun.

Spurs are unwilling to sell to a Premier League rival, despite prior links to Manchester City and Manchester United.

Kane, meanwhile, is open to staying with Spurs, his boyhood club, as they continue their pursuit of a much-needed trophy.