Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool rival Chelsea for £60m Werner

Chicago Fire appoint new assistant
Former Australia international David Zdrilic has been named as Chicago Fire's new assistant coach.
Zdrilic was previously the coach of RB Leipzig's U19's side and will now link up alongside Fire manager Raphael Wicky.
Chicago finished eighth in MLS last season, missing out on the playoffs by three points.
Celtic's Hendry set for Melbourne City trial
Celtic defender Jack Hendry will head to Australia this weekend for a loan spell with Melbourne City, report the Daily Mail.
Melbourne City, who are coached by Frenchman Erick Mombaerts, are second in the Australian A-League.
Everton target Liverpool reject Can
Everton are interested in a £30 million (€35/$39m) move for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, claim the Mirror.
Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a fan of the Germany international, who finds himself unwanted at current club Juventus.
Can has said in the past that he would not join Manchester United due to his affection for Liverpool.
Messi recommends Barca sign Aguero
Lionel Messi has recommended Barcelona sign his Argentina team-mate Sergio Aguero, according to the Mirror.
New boss Quique Setien apparently held a one-on-one meeting with Messi after taking his new side for training.
Messi reportedly believes Aguero would be the perfect replacement for Luis Suarez, who could be out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery.
Podolski set to join Antalyaspor
Lukas Podolski is set to join Antalyaspor after leaving Japanese side Vissel Kobe.
The former Germany international has agreed a deal in principle for an 18-month contract at Antalyaspor, who are currently 16th in the Turkish Super Lig.
PSG to make huge Guardiola offer
Paris Saint-Germain are set to make a huge offer for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, report the Express.
Guardiola recently affirmed his commitment to City, saying he would "100 per cent" be at the club next season.
PSG's owners are eager to take the club to the next level and see Guardiola as the man to do that.
Liverpool and Chelsea battle for Werner
Liverpool are ready to rival Chelsea for the £60 million (€70m/$78m) signature of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to the Mirror.
The Blues are reported to have already opened discussions over a move, but Liverpool are now planning a summer assault of their own.
The 23-year-old Germany international Werner scored twice against Union Berlin on Saturday, taking his haul to 20 goals in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season.