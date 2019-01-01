Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea allow Sarri to leave for Juventus

Updated
Bundesliga rivals considering move for Dortmund's Toljan

2019-06-07T22:45:06Z

Borussia Monchengladbach want to sign former Germany under-21 international Jeremy Toljan from Borussia Dortmund, as reported by Bild. 

The full-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic but his parent club's Bundesliga rivals are considering making a move for the 24-year-old. 

Zidane wants Pogba to join Hazard at Real

2019-06-07T22:37:13Z

Real Madrid want Paul Pogba to join Eden Hazard in La Liga in a deal that would see Gareth Bale switch to Manchester United, as reported in the Mirror. 

Hazard’s £88 million ($112m) move to the Bernabeu was finalised this week, with the Chelsea star set to be unveiled on Thursday.

And Zinedine Zidane wants to make United attacking midfielder Pogba his next capture - with Wales star Bale moving in the other direction having fallen out with his coach.

Braga close to agreeing deal for Horta

2019-06-07T22:20:04Z

Los Angeles FC are close to agreeing a deal to sell Andre Horta to Sporting Braga, according to a report by the Athletic.

Braga have agreed to pay the MLS side a $2.75 million transfer fee in exchange for 50 percent of Horta’s rights. Retaining half of his rights means that LAFC will receive 50 percent of any transfer fee if Braga ever sell the player. 

The move means LAFC free up a designated player spot for a potential future move.

Sarri set to join Juventus

2019-06-07T22:14:59Z

The Chelsea boss is expected to be allowed to leave and join his new club next week

Maurizio Sarri will be allowed to leave Chelsea next week to join Juventus, as reported by Sky Sports.  

The Blues boss guided the team to third in the Premier League in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge as well as to victory in the Europa League final in Baku.

But he has failed to win over sections of the club's support in west London and looks set to leave the club to return to Serie A after a protracted saga.