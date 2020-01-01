Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool eye move for Lewis

Fraser considering big-money offer from Crystal Palace
Ryan Fraser is considering a £50,000-per-week offer from Crystal Palace, according to the Daily Mail.
Fraser is a free agent after leaving Bournemouth, who were relegated after the 2019-20 season.
The 26-year-old would make nearly double what he made with the Cherries should he accept the offer from Palace.
Emery wants reunion with Guendouzi at Villarreal
Villarreal are considering a bid for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, reports Foot Mercato.
Guendouzi appears to be on his way out of north London after two seasons, following a bust-up with manager Mikel Arteta.
The 21-year-old could be offered a lifeline by his former boss Unai Emery, who was recently appointed Villarreal manager.
Liverpool eye move for Lewis
The full-back is in demand after Norwich were relegated in 2019-20
Liverpool are eyeing a move for Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis, according to the Mirror.
The 22-year-old is in demand after impressing with the Canaries this season, despite the club's relegation from the Premier League.
Liverpool are hoping to pay £10 million ($13m) for Lewis, who would help back up Andy Robertson as he beds in at Anfield.
Bologna looking to swoop for Hickey
Bologna are waiting on an answer after making an offer to Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 18-year-old is set to move on after impressing for Hearts in a season that saw the club relegated from the Scottish Premier League.
Hickey has also drawn interest from Bayern Munich and Aston Villa, among a host of clubs.
Man Utd prepared to walk away from Sancho transfer
Manchester United are ready to walk away from talks with Borussia Dortmund over a move for Jadon Sancho.
Goal understands the German side want €120 million (£108m/$142m) for the winger, a price the Red Devils are unwilling to meet.
Reports had widely suggested Sancho had already agreed personal terms with United, but it is understood discussions are continuing and no terms have been agreed.Read the full story on Goal
Willian tells friends he wants Arsenal move
The Chelsea winger is set to become a free agent
Chelsea star Willian has told friends that he will hold out for a move to Arsenal, according to the Mirror.
The Brazilian's contract at Stamford Bridge has expired and he has thus far rejected offers of an extension.
Although MLS side Inter Miami have made the most lucrative offer, Willian is set to turn down a move to the U.S. in favour of staying in London.
Burnley won't sell Tarkowski for less than £50m
Burnley are set to hold out for £50 million ($65m) for defender James Tarkowski, reports the Daily Mail.
Leicester City have returned with an interest in the 27-year-old, one year after making an attempt to sign the England international.
But Burnley will hold out for the defender's release clause, as the club do not feel they'll be able to sign an adequate replacement on the market.