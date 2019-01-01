Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Coutinho wants Man Utd move

The Brazilian has told players he is hoping for a summer exit to Old Trafford

Philippe Coutinho has told many of 's Spanish players that he wants a move to Old Trafford, according to the Daily Star.

Coutinho is in his first full year with , but has struggled for a place on the team and will only fall further down the order with the arrival of Frenkie de Jong this summer.

If United are ready to spend £86 million ($112m), they could have Coutinho and the playmaker is hoping they come for him.