Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus to beat Man Utd to Jimenez

Inter keen on swapping Skriniar for Spurs outcast Ndombele
The French international could be heading to the San Siro, with the Slovakian moving in the opposite direction
Inter have ramped up talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele by offering central defender Milan Skriniar in return.
According to Di Marzio, Inter are prepared to part ways with the Slovakian in order to help sign Ndombele, who has been on the outer at Spurs since Jose Mourinho's arrival.
Milligan signs for new A-League franchise
Former Socceroo captain Mark Milligan has signed for new A-League franchise Macarthur Bulls.
The Bulls announced their capture of the 34-year-old on their official website, who joins after leaving League One side Southend United.
Juve beat Man Utd to Jimenez
The Red Devils are set to lose out to Juve
Juventus have won the battle to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez ahead of Manchester United, reports Spanish publication AS.
The 29-year-old has been consistently linked with a move to Old Trafford, but is set to choose the Serie A champions instead.
Jimenez has scored 27 goals for Wolves in all competitions this season.
Real announce Gomez departure
Real Madrid have announced the departure of forward Dani Gomez to Levante.
The club revealed the news on their official website, with Gomez joining Levante after spending last season on loan at Segunda side Tenerife.
Gomez, 22, is a Spain under-21 international but never made a senior appearance for Real.
'If Abramovich wants Havertz, he'll buy him!' - Chelsea owner will push through deal for star, claims Grant
Bayer Leverkusen will be powerless to resist selling Kai Havertz to Chelsea if the Blues' billionaire owner Roman Abramovich wants the German at Stamford Bridge, according to the Premier League club's former manager, Avram Grant.