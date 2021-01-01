Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rodgers considered as Lampard's Chelsea replacement

head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that summer signing Donny van de Beek is unhappy at Old Trafford due to his lack of playing time.

The 23-year-old came over from in the summer and was tipped to play a major role at Old Trafford, but has found regular minutes hard to come by in his first season in .

Van de Beek has made 21 total appearances this season but has played just 10 times in the – only two of which have been starts.

