Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tuchel wants Dortmund star Haaland at Chelsea

Sancho would be 'Van de Beek two' at Man Utd, says Berbatov
Jadon Sancho would be "Donny van de Beek two" if he signed for Manchester United, according to Dimitar Berbatov, who insists the Red Devils don't need the Borussia Dortmund star.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified Sancho as his primary target in the summer transfer window, but United ultimately failed to sign the winger after a drawn-out saga which saw Dortmund refuse to budge on their £100 million ($136m) asking price.
United decided against paying such a large fee amid the financial uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and moved onto alternative targets at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
New Real Madrid deal for Modric 'imminent'
Luka Modric will be staying at Real Madrid and will sign a new contract with the Spanish club, football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims.
The Croatian's current deal is due to expire in the summer although a renewal is apparently "imminent" and the final details have now been sorted with the Liga champions.
Former Fulham striker Mitroglou joins FC Aris
Cadiz would accept €10m for West Ham-linked Lozano
Cadiz would reluctantly agree to selling striker Anthony Lozano should a club make a €10 million offer for the Honduran, Goal Spain reports.
West Ham have reportedly added the 27-year-old to their striker shortlist as they look for a replacement for back-up forward Sebastian Haller, who joined Ajax earlier in January.
'City have agreed to sell Garcia to Barca & he'll play for free'
Manchester City have agreed to sell Eric Garcia to Barcelona for €3 million and the player will play for free for six months, according to presidential candidate Victor Font.
"We're asking the acting board to sign Eric Garcia," Font told the media. "Koeman's asked for him, our sporting structure [if we're elected] support it and the player wants to come because there's a European Championship this summer.
"He [would be] fundamental in the fight for three trophies this season. We know City would accept €3m plus add-ons and we wouldn't have to pay until next season - that's a lot less than Barca offered four months ago.
"The player's also ready to make a big effort and not be paid a salary until the end of the season."
'Real Madrid should sign Haaland ahead of Mbappe'
Former Real Madrid player, coach and general manager Jorge Valdano has urged the club to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund ahead of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.
"I would sign Haaland before Mbappe," the 65-year-old told Onda Cero. "He moves in small and large spaces, he scores with great regularity.
"I understand that Mbappe is a star, but I'm very impressed with Haaland. He scores goals of all types."
Koln sign former Palace midfielder Meyer
Arsenal sign Odegaard
Norwegian joins on loan from Real Madrid
West Brom agree deal to sign Diagne
West Brom have agreed a deal with Galatasaray to sign forward Mbaye Diagne, Sky Sports reports.
The 29-year-old will join Sam Allardyce's side on an initial loan spell, with the option to buy included, and arrangements are now being made for the Senegal striker to fly to England to undergo a medical.
Newcastle announce first-team coach appointment
Reynolds on verge of joining Roma
FC Dallas defender Bryan Reynolds is on the verge of joining Roma - according to Sky Sports.
The 19-year-old will arrive at Stadio Olimpico on an initial loan deal, but the Giallorossi will have an obligation to buy him outright for €7 million in the summer.
Dallas have included a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the final agreement, with Reynolds set to be unveiled at Roma in the coming days.
Ex-Man Utd midfielder Kagawa joins PAOK
'Upamecano can solve Liverpool's defensive crisis'
Dayot Upamecano is capable of solving Liverpool's defensive injury crisis, according to Peter Crouch, who has described the RB Leipzig star as "one of the best in Europe".
Liverpool's defence of the Premier League title has not gone as smoothly as would have hoped so far, with Jurgen Klopp's men currently in the middle of a five-match winless run.
That streak has seen the Reds slip to fifth in the top-flight standings, seven points behind leaders Manchester City after 19 fixtures.
Barca target Chelsea outcast Alonso
Barcelona have identified Chelsea outcast Marcos Alonso as a transfer target - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Spanish giants may look to bring in the 30-year-old as Ronald Koeman looks to bolster his options at left-back.
However, Barca are also keen on Valencia star Jose Gaya, who is five years younger than Alonso and currently serving as club captain at Mestalla.
Benitez in line for return to Napoli
Rafa Benitez is in line for a return to Napoli after leaving Chinese outfit Dalian Pro - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis has contacted the Spaniard to discuss the possibility of bringing him in to replace Gennaro Gattuso at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Gattuso could be dismissed if Napoli fail to win their next two games, with Benitez in the frame to rejoin the club he managed between 2013 and 2015.
Ake arrives for Juventus medical
Marley Ake, 20, has arrived in Turin to undergo a medical ahead of joining Juventus from Marseille.
Pepe set for Porto switch
Gremio forward Pepe is on the verge of sealing a long-term switch to Porto for a fee in the region of €15 million, Goal's Bruno Andrade can reveal.
The 23-year-old will remain in Brazil until June before making the move to Portugal in the summer.
Kokorin joins Fiorentina
No more January signings, says Ole
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that he does not expect the club to do any more business in the January transfer window.
Ramos & Vazquez deals still unresolved
Real Madrid are yet to come to extension agreements with both Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez, according to Marca.
It's claimed that the point of no return has not yet been reached, but that president Florentino Perez is acting with his head rather than his heart.
Both players are favourites of head coach Zinedine Zidane, but Perez will not break the bank to keep the duo amid the ongoing economic effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Palace to extend Benteke contract
Crystal Palace are set to extend Christian Benteke's contract to see off interest from West Brom, reports the Daily Mail
Benteke's deal will expire in the summer but Palace are ready to offer the 30-year-old another year at the club.
Conte says Eriksen will remain at Inter
Inter manager Antonio Conte has says that he expects Christian Eriksen to stay with the club despite his continued links with a departure.
Eriksen has played sparingly since joining Inter from Tottenham one year ago, but the Dane did score a dramatic winner in the Coppa Italia against AC Milan on Tuesday.
Leicester eye Tarkowski move
Leicester City are eyeing a move for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, reports the Mirror.
The Foxes have tried to sign Tarkowski on two occasions thus far and will hope the third time is the charm in the summer.
Tarkowski, 28, will see his Burnley deal expire at the end of next season.
Man Utd pursuing Hoffenheim star Baumgartner
The Austrian has been compared to Michael Ballack
Manchester United are keen on a move for Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner, claims The Sun.
The 21-year-old has been turning heads with his performances in the Bundesliga and has interest from several other Premier League sides.
Baumgartner's contract with Hoffenheim runs through 2023.
Newcastle and Southampton after Man Utd's Williams
Newcastle and Southampton are looking to land Man Utd defender Brandon Williams on loan, according to Sky Sports.
United have yet to decide whether they will let the 20-year-old leave before Monday's transfer deadline.
Williams has played just once in the Premier League for United this season.
LAFC star Rodriguez wants European move
Los Angeles FC star Brian Rodriguez has said he won't return to the U.S. until his club situation is resolved, with a move to Europe his desire.
The 20-year-old has attracted plenty of attention from European clubs, with AC Milan reported to be interested.
“We are figuring out my future with my representative," Rodriguez told Ultimo Al Arco." I will not travel to the United States until it is resolved. My wish is to go and play in Europe."
Sonderjyske eye move for American defender
Tuchel wants Dortmund star Haaland at Chelsea
The new Blues boss will be backed in the summer
New Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is eyeing a summer move for Erling Haaland, reports the Daily Mail.
Tuchel views young players like Tammy Abraham as important members of his side, but the Blues will likely spend again next summer.
The Borussia Dortmund striker is considered a top option to compete with Abraham and struggling new arrival Timo Werner.
PSG remain in talks over Alli loan move
Paris Saint-Germain are continuing discussions with Tottenham over Dele Alli as the two sides hash out details over a loan deal, Goal can confirm.
Alli has been reported as a target for PSG for weeks, with the arrival of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino furthering links between the midfielder and the French giants.
Everton battle Parma for €10m Zirkzee
Celtic nearing deal for Davies
Celtic are close to reaching an agreement to sign Ben Davies from Preston, reports Sky Sports.
The centre-back has made 18 appearances in the Championship this season, and talks are progressing over a move to Scotland.
Preston are said to be looking for a fee of between £2 million and £2.5m for Davies.
Arzani moves to AGF
Australian attacker Daniel Arzani has joined Danish club AGF on loan for the remainder of the season.
Arzani, who is contracted to Manchester City, was released early from his loan at Dutch side Utrecht to join the Danish outfit.
The 22-year-old was unable to secure regular minutes with the Eredivisie side and will hope to find better fortunes with AGF.