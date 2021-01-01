Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane fumes at Levy over broken promises

Thorns confirm Franch swap
The club has traded AD Franch to Kansas City in exchange for Abby Smith and $150,000 in allocation money.
Thank you, AD, for all you've given to the club and our community.
Details: https://t.co/VKlL7CUD4k | #BAONPDX pic.twitter.com/iea0IwNq0y
Kane fumes at Levy over broken promises (Daily Mail)
The striker is hoping to force through a move to Man City
Harry Kane is furious with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy over what he feels are broken promises, reports the Daily Mail.
Kane believes it was agreed he would be allowed to leave Spurs if the club didn't win a trophy or qualify for the Champions League last season.
But Levy is still refusing to allow Kane to leave as the striker aims to force a move through to Manchester City.
Wolves in talks over Semedo move
Wolves are in talks to sign Olympiacos defender Ruben Semedo, reports The Sun.
The Premier League side are interested in a one-year loan for the 27-year-old with an option to buy.
Semedo's signing could be a controversial one, as he was charged with attempted murder in 2018.
Celtic close to Juranovic deal
Celtic are close to a deal for Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic, according to Sky Sports.
The Croatia international will join for a fee of £2.5 million.
Tottenham interested in Zouma move
Tottenham are interested in a move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, reports Sky Sports.
The 26-year-old does not appear to be in Thomas Tuchel's first-choice lineup this term and is also being targeted by West Ham.
Chelsea are demanding a £25 million ($34m) fee for Zouma.
Davies loan could earn Liverpool extra money
Liverpool will earn £500,000 if Ben Davies helps Sheffield United earn promotion to the Premier League this season, reports the Mirror.
The defender joined the Blades on a season-long loan and will aim to help the club bounce straight back up.
Sheffield do not have a purchase option on the 26-year-old.