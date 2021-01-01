Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Palace in advanced talks with Lampard

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has emerged as an option for Barcelona as they consider a managerial change - according to RAC 1.

The Blaugrana may seek to terminate Ronald Koeman's contract a year early after the team's disappointing 2020-21 La Liga campaign, with Flick being touted as a possible replacement.

Flick has been heavily linked with the German national team post after announcing his decision to leave Bayern, but no formal agreement has been reached for him to succeed Joachim Low as of yet, with Barca monitoring the situation.