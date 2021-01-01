Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Palace in advanced talks with Lampard

New City deal for Coombs
We're delighted that @lauracoombs91 has signed a contract extention until 2023! 📝— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 18, 2021
Flick an option for Barca as they consider managerial change
Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has emerged as an option for Barcelona as they consider a managerial change - according to RAC 1.
The Blaugrana may seek to terminate Ronald Koeman's contract a year early after the team's disappointing 2020-21 La Liga campaign, with Flick being touted as a possible replacement.
Flick has been heavily linked with the German national team post after announcing his decision to leave Bayern, but no formal agreement has been reached for him to succeed Joachim Low as of yet, with Barca monitoring the situation.
Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace amid Lampard rumours
Crystal Palace have announced that Roy Hodgson will step down as head coach at the end of the season amid reports that ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is in line for the top job at Selhurst Park.
Hodgson, who has previously managed Liverpool and the England national team, initially took charge of Palace in 2017 and has since managed to keep them in the top-flight for four consecutive seasons.
The 73-year-old has overseen 160 games across all competitions as Eagles boss, but has decided to walk away from top-flight coaching after their final two fixtures of the 2020-21 campaign against Arsenal and Liverpool.
Allegri waiting for Real post
Contacted again by Italian clubs, Massimiliano Allegri has not changed his mind: he’s waiting for Real Madrid.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021
Florentino is not planning to sack Zidane - he’s working to appoint a new manager if Zizou officially decides to leave.
Allegri would be the ‘main option’ as Raúl.
Liverpool & Tottenham both like Ginter
Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham are both mulling over moves for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, reports Bild.
Jurgen Klopp has signed the World Cup winner before at Borussia Dortmund and could see the 27-year-old come onto the market again this summer as he approaches the final 12 months of his current contract.
Villa make contact with Zerkane
Aston Villa are in contact with representatives of Bordeaux winger Mehdi Zerkane, reports L'Equipe.
Dean Smith has been keen on the 21-year-old since January and is ready to step up interest over the summer.
Walcott set for Southampton stay
One of our OWN 😇#SaintsFC is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement in principle with @theowalcott for him to return to the club permanently:— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 18, 2021
Arsenal & Liverpool learn Bissouma asking price
Arsenal and Liverpool have, according to The Sun, been informed that it will cost them £40 million to prise Yves Bissouma away from Brighton.
The Seagulls midfielder continues to see his stock rise and will not come cheap if moves are made to secure his services in the next window.
Spurs set to make Muldur move
Sassuolo defender Mert Muldur is of interest to Tottenham, claims Kronen Zeitung.
Spurs are said to be one of a number of clubs considering a move for the 22-year-old right-back this summer.
Arsenal end interest in Camavinga
Arsenal have ended their interest in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, claims Express Sport.
The teenager has become one of the most sought-after talents in Europe and the Gunners accept that they have no chance of securing his signature.
Liverpool looking at 'next Bruno Fernandes'
Liverpool are, according to Record, looking into a possible deal for Sporting midfielder Pedro Goncalves.
The 22-year-old, who has 22 goals and three assists to his name this season, has been billed as 'the next Bruno Fernandes'.
Chelsea also keen on Lukaku
Chelsea are being linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but Kristof Terreur claims they are also keen on Inter star Romelu Lukaku.
The Blues are open to the idea of taking the Belgian forward back to Stamford Bridge in an £80 million ($114m) deal.
Spurs eye Jesus or Martial as Kane makeweights (Daily Mail)
Tottenham want cover in striker deal
Tottenham will demand that Gabriel Jesus or Anthony Martial are used as makeweights in any deal involving Harry Kane, claims the Daily Mail.
Manchester rivals City and United are both said to be keen on Spurs' star striker and boast forwards on their books that could be included in part-exchange agreements.
West Ham in talks to sign Slavia forward Sima
West Ham are in talks to sign Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima - according to The Daily Mail.
Crystal Palace have also been linked with the 19-year-old, who is under contract until 2024.
Moyes wants to bring Sima to West Ham to ensure they push for a top-four finish again next season, with the Senegalese striker having hit 19 goals in 37 games across all competitions this season.
Chelsea planning to swoop for Atalanta's Malinovskyi
Chelsea are planning to swoop for Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, according to The Sun.
The Blues are willing to offer the Italian giants £20 million ($28m) for the 28-year-old, whose current contract does not expire until 2023.
Malinovskyi has contributed nine goals and 12 assists to Atalanta's cause in 41 outings across all competitions this term.
Dortmund target Lille midfielder Ikone
Borussia Dortmund have identified Lille midfielder Jonathan Ikone as a transfer target - according to France Football.
BVB are preparing to launch a €25 million (£21m/$30m) bid for the 23-year-old in the summer window.
Ikone has been lined up as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, who has been tipped to return to England when the market reopens.
Guardiola hints at City summer sales
Pep Guardiola has hinted at a squad overhaul at Manchester City this summer.
City clinched the Premier League title for the third time under the Spaniard, and could cap a memorable season with Champions League glory.
Thoughts will then turn to the following campaign, and talks will take place with players who may be unhappy with their roles.
Leeds becomes possible Cunha landing spot
Sky sources: Matheus Cunha could leave @HerthaBSC in the summer. Leeds is following the player closely for months already. There is also interest from France (Monaco) and Italy (Napoli, Atalanta). Hertha would sell for the right price (30m€) #TransferUpdate pic.twitter.com/IrFF4OtL5Z— Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) May 17, 2021
Frankfurt set for bleak summer
Eintracht Frankfurt are doomed to a bleak summer, with Bild reporting that at least five players including star striker Andre Silva could depart after their failure to qualify for the Champions League.
The club held an advantage over Borussia Dortmund in the table for most of the campaign only to fall apart late in the season, and matters turned embarrassing this past weekend when the team lost 4-3 to relegated Schalke.
Silva scored 27 goals during a breakout season and has previously been linked with Real Madrid.
Konchesky named West Ham head coach
We are delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Konchesky as our new assistant manager!— West Ham United Women (@westhamwomen) May 17, 2021
🗣 Konchesky: "I’m really happy to be joining up with West Ham United women. This is a new and exciting opportunity for myself, and I’m really excited to get going." pic.twitter.com/0UhYn8Kc6K
Lyon agree to terms with Henrique
Lyon have agreed to contract terms with Vasco left-back Henrique Silva Milagres, reports L'Equipe.
It will be a three-year deal for the Brazilian, who is set to become Lyon's second signing after Damien Da Silva.
Kean hopes for PSG stay
The striker has enjoyed his loan spell from Everton and said he wants to be back in France next year
Carlisle re-sign defender
✍️ Defender @Morgan_Feeney13 has today signed a one-year contract (with an option) with the club 👇 https://t.co/Q3SywVxjmk— Carlisle United FC (@officialcufc) May 17, 2021
Kane exit report disputed (football.london)
The Tottenham striker may not have made an official transfer demand after all
Alasdair Gold of football.london has claimed that contrary to multiple reports from other publications, Harry Kane has not formally asked to leave Spurs.
He writes that Kane is "not the type to create problems for a club he loves" although he concedes the striker could seek a new challenge soon.
Lazio push for D'Ambrosio
Lazio are in advanced talks to sign Danilo D'Ambrosio on a free transfer, with the Inter full-back not offered a desirable extension, writes Tuttomercatoweb.
The 32-year-old has had his playing time cut this year as Antonio Conte has leaned on younger options such as Achraf Hakimi to patrol the wing areas.
Taitague announces early retirement
Guendouzi not in Arsenal's plans
Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, is not in the plans of Mikel Arteta and is likely to be sold to Marseille, according to Le10.
The 22-year-old is entering his final year under contract with the Gunners, and Marseille believe they can purchase him at a bargain price.
Guendouzi has appeared in 24 matches in the Bundesliga this season.
Palace in advanced talks with Lampard (Fabrizio Romano)
The former Chelsea boss could get another crack in the Premier League after losing his previous job in January
Crystal Palace are still in contact with Frank Lampard and his agente as potential new manager - talks progressing. Abdallah Sima from Slavia Praga is among the options as new signings, also in case Lampard will be appointed. 🔴🔵 #CPFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2021