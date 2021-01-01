Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Palace in advanced talks with Lampard

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Frank Lampard, Chelsea
Flick an option for Barca as they consider managerial change

2021-05-18T11:30:00Z

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick has emerged as an option for Barcelona as they consider a managerial change - according to RAC 1.

The Blaugrana may seek to terminate Ronald Koeman's contract a year early after the team's disappointing 2020-21 La Liga campaign, with Flick being touted as a possible replacement.

Flick has been heavily linked with the German national team post after announcing his decision to leave Bayern, but no formal agreement has been reached for him to succeed Joachim Low as of yet, with Barca monitoring the situation.

Hansi Flick Bayern Munich Lazio 2020-21
Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace amid Lampard rumours

2021-05-18T10:59:42Z

Crystal Palace have announced that Roy Hodgson will step down as head coach at the end of the season amid reports that ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is in line for the top job at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson, who has previously managed Liverpool and the England national team, initially took charge of Palace in 2017 and has since managed to keep them in the top-flight for four consecutive seasons.

The 73-year-old has overseen 160 games across all competitions as Eagles boss, but has decided to walk away from top-flight coaching after their final two fixtures of the 2020-21 campaign against Arsenal and Liverpool.

Allegri waiting for Real post

2021-05-18T10:30:00Z

Liverpool & Tottenham both like Ginter

2021-05-18T10:00:00Z

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham are both mulling over moves for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, reports Bild.

Jurgen Klopp has signed the World Cup winner before at Borussia Dortmund and could see the 27-year-old come onto the market again this summer as he approaches the final 12 months of his current contract.

Matthias Ginter Borussia Monchengladbach 2020-21
Villa make contact with Zerkane

2021-05-18T09:45:00Z

Aston Villa are in contact with representatives of Bordeaux winger Mehdi Zerkane, reports L'Equipe.

Dean Smith has been keen on the 21-year-old since January and is ready to step up interest over the summer.

Walcott set for Southampton stay

2021-05-18T09:38:20Z

Arsenal & Liverpool learn Bissouma asking price

2021-05-18T09:30:00Z

Arsenal and Liverpool have, according to The Sun, been informed that it will cost them £40 million to prise Yves Bissouma away from Brighton.

The Seagulls midfielder continues to see his stock rise and will not come cheap if moves are made to secure his services in the next window.

Spurs set to make Muldur move

2021-05-18T09:15:00Z

Sassuolo defender Mert Muldur is of interest to Tottenham, claims Kronen Zeitung.

Spurs are said to be one of a number of clubs considering a move for the 22-year-old right-back this summer.

Arsenal end interest in Camavinga

2021-05-18T09:00:00Z

Arsenal have ended their interest in Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, claims Express Sport.

The teenager has become one of the most sought-after talents in Europe and the Gunners accept that they have no chance of securing his signature.

Camavinga Arsenal GFX
Liverpool looking at 'next Bruno Fernandes'

2021-05-18T08:45:00Z

Liverpool are, according to Record, looking into a possible deal for Sporting midfielder Pedro Goncalves.

The 22-year-old, who has 22 goals and three assists to his name this season, has been billed as 'the next Bruno Fernandes'.

Chelsea also keen on Lukaku

2021-05-18T08:30:00Z

Chelsea are being linked with Tottenham striker Harry Kane, but Kristof Terreur claims they are also keen on Inter star Romelu Lukaku.

The Blues are open to the idea of taking the Belgian forward back to Stamford Bridge in an £80 million ($114m) deal.

Spurs eye Jesus or Martial as Kane makeweights (Daily Mail)

2021-05-18T08:15:00Z

Tottenham want cover in striker deal

Tottenham will demand that Gabriel Jesus or Anthony Martial are used as makeweights in any deal involving Harry Kane, claims the Daily Mail.

Manchester rivals City and United are both said to be keen on Spurs' star striker and boast forwards on their books that could be included in part-exchange agreements.

West Ham in talks to sign Slavia forward Sima

2021-05-18T08:00:00Z

West Ham are in talks to sign Slavia Prague forward Abdallah Sima - according to The Daily Mail.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with the 19-year-old, who is under contract until 2024.

Moyes wants to bring Sima to West Ham to ensure they push for a top-four finish again next season, with the Senegalese striker having hit 19 goals in 37 games across all competitions this season.

Chelsea planning to swoop for Atalanta's Malinovskyi

2021-05-18T07:30:00Z

Chelsea are planning to swoop for Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, according to The Sun.

The Blues are willing to offer the Italian giants £20 million ($28m) for the 28-year-old, whose current contract does not expire until 2023.

Malinovskyi has contributed nine goals and 12 assists to Atalanta's cause in 41 outings across all competitions this term.

 

Ruslan Malinovskyi Sampdoria Atalanta Serie A
Dortmund target Lille midfielder Ikone

2021-05-18T07:00:00Z

Borussia Dortmund have identified Lille midfielder Jonathan Ikone as a transfer target - according to France Football.

BVB are preparing to launch a €25 million (£21m/$30m) bid for the 23-year-old in the summer window.

Ikone has been lined up as a replacement for Jadon Sancho, who has been tipped to return to England when the market reopens.

 

Guardiola hints at City summer sales

2021-05-18T06:30:00Z

Pep Guardiola has hinted at a squad overhaul at Manchester City this summer.

City clinched the Premier League title for the third time under the Spaniard, and could cap a memorable season with Champions League glory.

Thoughts will then turn to the following campaign, and talks will take place with players who may be unhappy with their roles.

Leeds becomes possible Cunha landing spot

2021-05-18T04:30:00Z

Frankfurt set for bleak summer

2021-05-18T03:30:00Z

Eintracht Frankfurt are doomed to a bleak summer, with Bild reporting that at least five players including star striker Andre Silva could depart after their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The club held an advantage over Borussia Dortmund in the table for most of the campaign only to fall apart late in the season, and matters turned embarrassing this past weekend when the team lost 4-3 to relegated Schalke.

Silva scored 27 goals during a breakout season and has previously been linked with Real Madrid.

Andre Silva Eintracht Frankfurt
Konchesky named West Ham head coach

2021-05-18T02:30:00Z

Lyon agree to terms with Henrique

2021-05-18T01:30:00Z

Lyon have agreed to contract terms with Vasco left-back Henrique Silva Milagres, reports L'Equipe.

It will be a three-year deal for the Brazilian, who is set to become Lyon's second signing after Damien Da Silva.

Kane exit report disputed (football.london)

2021-05-17T22:45:00Z

The Tottenham striker may not have made an official transfer demand after all

Alasdair Gold of football.london has claimed that contrary to multiple reports from other publications, Harry Kane has not formally asked to leave Spurs.

He writes that Kane is "not the type to create problems for a club he loves" although he concedes the striker could seek a new challenge soon.

Harry Kane Tottenham 2020-21
Lazio push for D'Ambrosio

2021-05-17T22:34:00Z

Lazio are in advanced talks to sign Danilo D'Ambrosio on a free transfer, with the Inter full-back not offered a desirable extension, writes Tuttomercatoweb.

The 32-year-old has had his playing time cut this year as Antonio Conte has leaned on younger options such as Achraf Hakimi to patrol the wing areas.

Guendouzi not in Arsenal's plans

2021-05-17T22:15:00Z

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, currently on loan at Hertha Berlin, is not in the plans of Mikel Arteta and is likely to be sold to Marseille, according to Le10.

The 22-year-old is entering his final year under contract with the Gunners, and Marseille believe they can purchase him at a bargain price.

Guendouzi has appeared in 24 matches in the Bundesliga this season.

Palace in advanced talks with Lampard (Fabrizio Romano)

2021-05-17T22:00:00Z

The former Chelsea boss could get another crack in the Premier League after losing his previous job in January