Spurs players have noticed the Argentine become more distant this season

Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a way out of but the club do not plan on sacking him, reports the Daily Mail.

There is a growing unease in north London and the club's season hit a dismal low on Tuesday with a shocking 7-2 defeat to .

Spurs players believe the Argentine has become more distant this season and have also taken issue with his benching of stalwarts like Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.