Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona tracking Tottenham's Ndombele

Barcelona track Tottenham midfielder Ndombele
France international has had difficult start to life in London
Tanguy Ndombele may have struggled at Tottenham this season, but he has made it on to Barcelona’s radar, according to The Mirror.
The 23-year-old midfielder has struggled to keep a place in the first-team because of disappointing performances and injury problems.
But Barca are keeping track of Ndombele and could try to lure him to Camp Nou.
Alaba heading for Bayern Munich exit
David Alaba is likely to leave Bayern Munich this summer, Sky Sport in Germany reports.
The German giants want to tie the Austria international full-back to a new contract, but their offers have fallen below his expectations.
Bayern could sell him this summer or keep him and lose him for free in 2021.
Juventus step up Van de Beek chase
Real Madrid face some tough competition for the signing of Donny van de Beek.
The Ajax star is rumoured to be on the Spanish giants’ shopping list for the summer, while Manchester United and Inter are also said to be interested.
But reports in Italy claim Juventus have intensified talks with the Dutch club and could swoop in with a bid this summer.
Inter mull over Vertonghen offer
Inter are considering offering Jan Vertonghen a contract this summer.
Calciomercato reports the Belgium international centre-back fits the profile the Serie A side are looking for and they hope to land him for free when his contract at Tottenham expires this summer.
PSG back out of race to sign Everton target
Paris Saint-Germain will not make an attempt to sign Lille defender Gabriel, Le 10 Sport says.
The centre-back is reportedly close to sealing a deal with Everton and PSG were said to be interested, but they do not intend to make an offer.