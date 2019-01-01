Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho targets £25m Godfrey

As they look to strengthen in January, Tottenham have set their sights on a new centre-back.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign defender Ben Godfrey, according to Football Insider.

Godfrey, 21, has made 14 appearances in the this season. He also played a crucial role in the Canaries' promotion from the Championship last term.

Given that he is one of Norwich's most impressive young players, would have to pay around £25 million ($32m) to secure his services. Mourinho is looking to replace Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, both of whom are out of contract in the summer.