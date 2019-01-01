Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd favour Sancho over new centre-half

Man Utd monitoring Benfica pair
Manchester United have sent scouts to cast an eye over Benfica duo Joao Felix and Ruben Dias, according to Record.
Felix has already been linked with Wolves and Liverpool over recent weeks and is said to have a €120 million (£104m/$135m) release clause, while the buyout option in Dias' deal stands at €60m (£52m/$68m).
Carroll heading for West Ham exit
West Ham striker Andy Carroll may have played his last game for the club after suffering another injury, reports The Mirror.
The England international is out of contract in the summer and set to be denied the chance to stake a claim for fresh terms after being forced back onto the treatment table with ankle problem.
Arsenal ask about Martinelli
Gunners step up efforts to land Brazilian starlet
Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli by asking about his availability, claims the Daily Mail.
Goal revealed in February that the Gunners are keen on the highly-rated 17-year-old who has been starring in his homeland for fourth tier outfit Ituano and has previously taken in trials at Manchester United and Barcelona.
Diame wanted by Newcastle's Premier League rivals
Mohamed Diame's contract situation at Newcastle has sparked interest from Brighton and Crystal Palace, reports the Daily Star.
The midfielder is due to become a free agent in the summer unless he makes enough appearances to trigger an extension, with clubs from England, Spain, Italy and Turkey monitoring his situation.
Mane on Zidane's Madrid wish list
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is among those Zinedine Zidane is eager to add to his Real Madrid squad, claims the Daily Mail.
The Frenchman is back at the Santiago Bernabeu and looking to embark on an elaborate spending spree which will see him overhaul the playing staff in the Spanish capital.
Man Utd favour Sancho over new centre-half
Red Devils want winger, not defender
Manchester United will look to spend the £80 million ($105m) initially put aside for a new centre-half on a winger during the summer transfer window, claims The Sun.
Rather than bring in another centre-half, the Red Devils are prepared to splash the cash on luring Jadon Sancho back to England from Borussia Dortmund.